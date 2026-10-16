Digital Silk Way Reaches Major Milestone: Official Launch Ceremony Of Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Held (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) The official launch ceremony of the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable took place with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. During the ceremony, the two Presidents jointly inaugurated, in an online format, the first fiber-optic cable laid across the Caspian seabed, connecting Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Project was implemented by AzerTelecom, operating within Azerconnect Group, part of NEQSOL Holding, and Kazakhstan's Kazakhtelecom through their joint venture, CaspiLink B.V., established for this purpose. The 380-kilometer fiber-optic cable connects the cities of Sumgayit (Azerbaijan) and Aktau (Kazakhstan) and has a transmission capacity of more than 400 terabits per second (Tbps).

The Trans-Caspian cable is a key component of NEQSOL Holding's Digital Silk Way project, which aims to establish a new digital telecommunications corridor between Europe and Asia.

Nasib Hasanov, Founder of NEQSOL Holding, emphasized:“The Caspian region has a unique position between Europe and Asia, and the Digital Silk Way aims to transform this advantage into a strong digital corridor. The installation of the first fiber-optic cable across the Caspian Sea is a major achievement toward this goal. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Presidents and governments of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan for their significant support in making this project possible.”

Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of the Board of NEQSOL Holding, said:“The Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable, a project of significant importance to the region, represents a strategic investment in Eurasia's digital infrastructure. By establishing a high-speed, reliable and more efficient data transmission route between Europe and Asia, the project will strengthen international digital connectivity, contribute to regional cooperation and economic development.”

The professionalism, dedication and effective collaboration of the teams at AzerTelecom, Kazakhtelecom and CaspiLink B.V., as well as other parties involved in the project's implementation, played an important role in achieving this milestone.

The project involved complex technical and engineering operations, including identifying a safe and reliable cable route, conducting marine route surveys, manufacturing and delivering the cable, modifying a specialized vessel, and laying the fiber-optic cable across the seabed of the Caspian Sea.

The strategic importance of the Digital Silk Way project and the Trans-Caspian Cable has also been recognized in official declarations and documents adopted by international organizations and regional platforms.

About the Companies

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating across 11 countries in the telecommunications, energy, high-tech, construction and mining sectors. The Group serves 25 million customers worldwide and employs more than 20,000 people.

AzerTelecom is the region's largest international backbone operator, providing wholesale internet traffic, transit, transmission and other telecommunications services. The company operates within Azerconnect Group, which is part of NEQSOL Holding.

Kazakhtelecom is Kazakhstan's largest telecommunications company and holds the status of the national telecommunications operator. The company provides fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, digital television, mobile communications and other telecommunications services.