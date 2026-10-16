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President Aliyev Awards Group For Contributions To Azerbaijan's Paralympic Movement


Date: 2026-10-16 05:31:48

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree awarding the "Taraggi" medal to persons who contributed to the development of the Paralympic movement in Azerbaijan.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

The decree was signed on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, the following individuals have been awarded the "Taraggi" medal for their contributions to the development of sports and the Paralympic movement in Azerbaijan:

Elvin Astanov;

Ramil Gasimov;

Parvin Mammadov;

Olokhan Musayev.

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Trend News Agency

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