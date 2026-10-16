Global Shore To Ship Power Supply Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Port Electrification And Smart Grids Fuel 6.78% CAGR, Reaching $4.41 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Shore to Ship Power Supply Market: Analysis by Connection Type; Installation Type; Power Rating; Component; Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global shore-to-ship power supply market is forecast to expand from USD 2.29 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 4.41 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.78% between 2026 and 2035. According to the report, market growth is being supported by maritime decarbonization targets, stricter emissions regulations, port electrification programs, and rising investment in sustainable vessel operations.

Environmental requirements, including the IMO's 2023 mandates, are accelerating the adoption of shore power infrastructure. Shipping companies and port authorities are investing in systems that allow docked vessels to switch off onboard diesel engines and use electricity supplied by local grids. This transition helps reduce carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate emissions in ports while supporting air quality improvements in surrounding communities.

Competitive Landscape and Market Developments

The shore-to-ship power supply market is developing across two principal operational tiers. Turnkey providers deliver integrated grid-to-plug infrastructure, including substations, transformers, frequency converters, automation platforms, and associated electrical systems. ABB, Siemens Energy, and Schneider Electric are prominent participants in this category, with capabilities suited to large-scale port infrastructure contracts.

Connection specialists concentrate on cable management, automated mooring, cable reel systems, and other technologies required for safe ship-to-port electricity connections. Cavotec maintains a strong position through its Cable Management Systems and MoorMasterT automated mooring technology. Stemmann-Technik, part of Wabtec, is active in cable reel systems, while Igus supplies plastic energy chains for cable guidance and protection in dynamic port environments.

Key Market Growth Drivers

Regulatory pressure remains a primary driver of shore-to-ship power supply market growth. Governments, maritime agencies, and port authorities are establishing more stringent requirements for emissions from berthed vessels. Compliance deadlines are encouraging ports to accelerate electrical infrastructure upgrades and prompting vessel operators to invest in compatible onboard equipment.

Smart grid management represents an important growth opportunity. Data-driven energy platforms can help port operators balance electrical demand, monitor system performance, improve infrastructure reliability, and coordinate power distribution across multiple terminals. These capabilities are becoming increasingly valuable as ports accommodate higher traffic volumes and more energy-intensive vessels.

High capital expenditure remains a significant market barrier. Shore power deployment can require high-capacity transformers, frequency converters, extensive cable networks, switchgear, control systems, and major civil engineering work. The scale and complexity of these projects may restrict adoption among smaller ports and operators with limited access to public funding or private investment.

Market Segmentation Highlights

Shoreside installations account for 90.3% of the market, reflecting the substantial investment required to electrify terminals and upgrade port distribution networks. Retrofit projects hold a 75.6% share as ports and vessel owners prioritize upgrades to existing infrastructure and fleets rather than wait for complete asset replacement.

Frequency converters represent the largest component category, with a 35.4% market share. Demand is driven by differences between shore-side grid frequencies and onboard vessel power requirements. The 30-60 MVA power rating category leads with a 42% share, supported by demand from high-throughput berths serving large container vessels and passenger ships.

The report segments the shore-to-ship power supply market as follows:



Installation type: Shoreside (Port Infrastructure) and Shipside (Onboard Equipment)

Connection type: Retrofit (Existing Fleet/Ports) and New Installation (Newbuilds)

Component: Frequency Converters, Transformers, Switchgear Devices, Cables & Accessories, and Others (Control Panels/Meters)

Power rating: Up to 30 MVA, 30-60 MVA, and Above 60 MVA Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific leads the global shore-to-ship power supply market with more than 37% of total market share. Regional growth is supported by port electrification investments and coordinated maritime decarbonization strategies in China, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

China continues to expand port electrification along the Yangtze River through initiatives involving the State Grid Corporation of China. South Korea's Green Port programs support shore power retrofits, while the Maritime Singapore Decarbonization Blueprint targets a fully electric harbor by 2030. These programs are strengthening regional demand for port electrical infrastructure, vessel connection equipment, and energy management technologies.

Leading Shore-to-Ship Power Supply Companies



Eaton Corporation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Wartsila Corporation

Cavotec SA

GE Vernova

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Wabtec Corporation

Cochran Marine

Blueday Technology AS

Nidec ASI S.p.A.

Vinci Energies

PowerCon A/S Others

Market participants are expected to compete through turnkey project capabilities, specialized connection technologies, digital energy management, retrofit services, and partnerships with ports, utilities, shipowners, and public authorities. Continued regulatory action and infrastructure funding will remain central to the long-term expansion of the shore-to-ship power supply market.

Key Attributes

