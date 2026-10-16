Global Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2030 AI, Cloud-Based Platforms, And Outsourcing Drive USD 3.37 Billion Growth At 6.1% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on AI-enabled signal detection, cloud-based safety management, outsourcing, active surveillance, and real world evidence integration.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Pharmacovigilance Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pharmacovigilance Market to Grow by USD 3.37 Billion from 2025-2030

The global pharmacovigilance market is forecast to increase by USD 3.37 billion between 2025-2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. According to the report, market growth is being supported by the rising global burden of chronic diseases, increasing polypharmacy, stricter regulatory frameworks, international harmonization initiatives and the rapid adoption of automated safety data management technologies.

The report provides an up-to-date assessment of the global pharmacovigilance market, including market size, forecasts, industry trends, growth drivers, operational challenges and competitive analysis. It also evaluates approximately 25 vendors, offering insights designed to help organizations assess market positioning and identify emerging commercial opportunities.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning integration in signal detection is expected to be a major factor influencing pharmacovigilance market growth. These technologies are improving the processing and analysis of safety data while supporting more efficient identification of potential adverse drug reactions. The market is also benefiting from a broader shift toward active surveillance, real world evidence integration and advanced electronic health record analysis.

Demand for contract outsourcing and functional service provider models is projected to rise as pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies seek scalable access to specialized safety expertise. Outsourcing can help organizations manage growing case volumes, comply with regional requirements and improve operational efficiency across drug safety activities. At the same time, in-house pharmacovigilance remains important for companies seeking direct control over safety operations, data governance and regulatory compliance.

Market segmentation by service:



In-house Contract outsourcing

Market segmentation by deployment:



Cloud-based

On-premises Hybrid

Cloud-based deployment is gaining attention as companies prioritize scalability, centralized access and streamlined safety data management. On-premises systems continue to serve organizations with specific infrastructure, security or compliance requirements, while hybrid deployment models provide flexibility by combining both environments.

Market segmentation by type:



Spontaneous reporting

Cohort event monitoring

Intensified ADR reporting

Targeted spontaneous reporting EHR mining

Geographic coverage:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Asia Rest of World (ROW)

The regional analysis examines market conditions and growth opportunities across major countries and territories. Regulatory developments, healthcare infrastructure, clinical research activity, technology adoption and pharmaceutical industry investment are among the factors shaping demand in each geography.

The competitive landscape includes AB Cube SARL, Allucent, APCER Life Sciences Inc., ArisGlobal LLC, ClinChoice Inc., Ennov SAS, Eversana Life Science Services LLC, EXTEDO GmbH, Fortrea Holdings Inc, Freyr Software Services, ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., MakroCare, Medpace Holdings Inc., Navitas Life Sciences, Parexel International Corp., ProPharma Group Holdings LLC, Syneos Health Inc., Veristat LLC and Worldwide Clinical Trials Holdings.

The vendor analysis reviews key companies and market dynamics to support strategic planning, competitive benchmarking and vendor selection. It considers factors such as pricing, profitability, competition, promotional activity and the influence of major industry participants. The report also identifies upcoming trends and challenges that may affect market performance, enabling companies to evaluate risks and pursue future growth opportunities.

The findings are based on a combination of primary and secondary research, including input from key industry participants. Historical and forecast data, qualitative assessments and quantitative analysis have been synthesized to provide a comprehensive view of the global pharmacovigilance market. The report covers market sizing, market forecasts, segment performance, regional developments and the evolving vendor landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview

Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview

Executive Summary - Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Executive Summary - Chart on Market by Geography

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Service

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Type

Executive Summary - Chart on Incremental Growth

Executive Summary - Data Table on Incremental Growth Executive Summary - Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Chart on Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

Chart on Overview on factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

Chart on Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem



Chart on Parent Market Data Table on - Parent Market

3.2 Market characteristics

Chart on Market characteristics analysis

3.3 Value chain analysis

Chart on Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

Data Table on Offerings of companies included in the market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

Market segments

4.3 Market size 2025

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2025-2030



Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Pharmacovigilance Market 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Data Table on Global Pharmacovigilance Market 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.2 Service segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Service Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.3 Deployment segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Deployment Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.4 Type segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Type Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.5 Geography segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Geography Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.6 Country segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Country Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on Global Pharmacovigilance Market

6.2 Impact of Geopolitical Conflicts on Global Pharmacovigilance Market

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2025 and 2030

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of buyers - Impact of key factors 2025 and 2030

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Bargaining power of suppliers - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.4 Threat of new entrants

Threat of new entrants - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.5 Threat of substitutes

Threat of substitutes - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.6 Threat of rivalry

Threat of rivalry - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.7 Market condition

Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2025 and 2030

8 Market Segmentation by Service

8.1 Market segments



Chart on Service - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Service - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Service



Chart on Comparison by Service Data Table on Comparison by Service

8.3 In-house - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on In-house - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on In-house - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on In-house - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on In-house - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.4 Contract outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Contract outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Contract outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Contract outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Contract outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by Service



Market opportunity by Service ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Service ($ million)

9 Market Segmentation by Deployment

9.1 Market segments



Chart on Deployment - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

9.2 Comparison by Deployment



Chart on Comparison by Deployment Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

9.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.6 Market opportunity by Deployment



Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

10 Market Segmentation by Type

10.1 Market segments



Chart on Type - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Type - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

10.2 Comparison by Type



Chart on Comparison by Type Data Table on Comparison by Type

10.3 Spontaneous reporting - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Spontaneous reporting - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Spontaneous reporting - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Spontaneous reporting - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Spontaneous reporting - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.4 Cohort event monitoring - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Cohort event monitoring - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Cohort event monitoring - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Cohort event monitoring - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Cohort event monitoring - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.5 Intensified ADR reporting - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Intensified ADR reporting - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Intensified ADR reporting - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Intensified ADR reporting - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Intensified ADR reporting - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.6 Targeted spontaneous reporting - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Targeted spontaneous reporting - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Targeted spontaneous reporting - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Targeted spontaneous reporting - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Targeted spontaneous reporting - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.7 EHR mining - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on EHR mining - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on EHR mining - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on EHR mining - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on EHR mining - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.8 Market opportunity by Type



Market opportunity by Type ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

12 Geographic Landscape

12.1 Geographic segmentation



Chart on Market share by geography 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Market share by geography 2025-2030 (%)

12.2 Geographic comparison



Chart on Geographic comparison Data Table on Geographic comparison

12.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Chart on Regional Comparison - North America Data Table on Regional Comparison - North America

12.3.1 US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.3.2 Canada - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.3.3 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Chart on Regional Comparison - Europe Data Table on Regional Comparison - Europe

12.4.1 Germany - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.4.2 UK - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.4.3 France - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.4.4 Italy - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.4.5 Spain - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.4.6 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Chart on Regional Comparison - Asia Data Table on Regional Comparison - Asia

12.5.1 China - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.5.2 Japan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.5.3 India - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.5.4 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.5.5 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.5.6 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Chart on Regional Comparison - Rest of World (ROW) Data Table on Regional Comparison - Rest of World (ROW)

12.6.1 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.6.2 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.6.3 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.6.4 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.6.5 Israel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Israel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Israel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.6.6 UAE - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on UAE - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on UAE - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on UAE - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on UAE - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.6.7 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.6.8 Colombia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Colombia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Colombia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Colombia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Colombia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.7 Market opportunity by geography



Market opportunity by geography ($ million) Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity

13.1 Market drivers



Rising global burden of chronic diseases and rise of polypharmacy

Increasing stringency of regulatory frameworks and international harmonization efforts Rapid technological integration and shift toward automated safety data management

13.2 Market challenges



Complexities in big data integration and multimodal source management

Global regulatory heterogeneity and stringent compliance standards Scarcity of specialized talent and technical proficiency gap

13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030

13.4 Market opportunities



Integration of AI and machine learning in signal detection

Shift toward active surveillance and real world evidence integration Rising adoption of outsourcing and functional service provider models

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Landscape

Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation

14.3 Landscape disruption

Overview on factors of disruption

14.4 Industry risks

Impact of key risks on business

15 Competitive Analysis

15.1 Companies profiled

Companies covered

15.2 Company ranking index

Company ranking index

15.3 Market positioning of companies

Matrix on companies position and classification

15.4 AB Cube SARL



AB Cube SARL - Overview

AB Cube SARL - Product / Service

AB Cube SARL - Key offerings SWOT

15.5 ArisGlobal LLC



ArisGlobal LLC - Overview

ArisGlobal LLC - Product / Service

ArisGlobal LLC - Key offerings SWOT

15.6 Ennov SAS



Ennov SAS - Overview

Ennov SAS - Product / Service

Ennov SAS - Key offerings SWOT

15.7 Eversana Life Science Services LLC



Eversana Life Science Services LLC - Overview

Eversana Life Science Services LLC - Product / Service

Eversana Life Science Services LLC - Key offerings SWOT

15.8 EXTEDO GmbH



EXTEDO GmbH - Overview

EXTEDO GmbH - Product / Service

EXTEDO GmbH - Key offerings SWOT

15.9 Fortrea Holdings Inc



Fortrea Holdings Inc - Overview

Fortrea Holdings Inc - Product / Service

Fortrea Holdings Inc - Key offerings SWOT

15.10 ICON plc



ICON plc - Overview

ICON plc - Product / Service

ICON plc - Key offerings SWOT

15.11 IQVIA Holdings Inc.



IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Overview

IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Business segments

IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Segment focus SWOT

15.12 Medpace Holdings Inc.



Medpace Holdings Inc. - Overview

Medpace Holdings Inc. - Product / Service

Medpace Holdings Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

15.13 Navitas Life Sciences



Navitas Life Sciences - Overview

Navitas Life Sciences - Product / Service

Navitas Life Sciences - Key offerings SWOT

15.14 Parexel International Corp.



Parexel International Corp. - Overview

Parexel International Corp. - Product / Service

Parexel International Corp. - Key offerings SWOT

15.15 ProPharma Group Holdings LLC



ProPharma Group Holdings LLC - Overview

ProPharma Group Holdings LLC - Product / Service

ProPharma Group Holdings LLC - Key news

ProPharma Group Holdings LLC - Key offerings SWOT

15.16 Syneos Health Inc.



Syneos Health Inc. - Overview

Syneos Health Inc. - Product / Service

Syneos Health Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

15.17 Veristat LLC



Veristat LLC - Overview

Veristat LLC - Product / Service

Veristat LLC - Key offerings SWOT

15.18 Worldwide Clinical Trials Holdings



Worldwide Clinical Trials Holdings - Overview

Worldwide Clinical Trials Holdings - Product / Service

Worldwide Clinical Trials Holdings - Key offerings SWOT

16 Appendix

16.1 Scope of the report



Market definition

Objectives Notes and caveats

16.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist



Inclusions checklist Exclusions checklist

16.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Currency conversion rates for US$

16.4 Research methodology

Research methodology

16.5 Data procurement

Information sources

16.6 Data validation

Data validation

16.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Validation techniques employed for market sizing

16.8 Data synthesis

Data synthesis

16.9 360 degree market analysis

360 degree market analysis

16.10 List of abbreviations

List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits [297]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AB Cube SARL

Allucent

APCER Life Sciences Inc.

ArisGlobal LLC

ClinChoice Inc.

Ennov SAS

Eversana Life Science Services LLC

EXTEDO GmbH

Fortrea Holdings Inc

Freyr Software Services

ICON plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

MakroCare

Medpace Holdings Inc.

Navitas Life Sciences

Parexel International Corp.

ProPharma Group Holdings LLC

Syneos Health Inc.

Veristat LLC Worldwide Clinical Trials Holdings

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900