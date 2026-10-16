Global Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2030 AI, Cloud-Based Platforms, And Outsourcing Drive USD 3.37 Billion Growth At 6.1% CAGR
Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Pharmacovigilance Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Pharmacovigilance Market to Grow by USD 3.37 Billion from 2025-2030
The global pharmacovigilance market is forecast to increase by USD 3.37 billion between 2025-2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. According to the report, market growth is being supported by the rising global burden of chronic diseases, increasing polypharmacy, stricter regulatory frameworks, international harmonization initiatives and the rapid adoption of automated safety data management technologies.
The report provides an up-to-date assessment of the global pharmacovigilance market, including market size, forecasts, industry trends, growth drivers, operational challenges and competitive analysis. It also evaluates approximately 25 vendors, offering insights designed to help organizations assess market positioning and identify emerging commercial opportunities.
Artificial intelligence and machine learning integration in signal detection is expected to be a major factor influencing pharmacovigilance market growth. These technologies are improving the processing and analysis of safety data while supporting more efficient identification of potential adverse drug reactions. The market is also benefiting from a broader shift toward active surveillance, real world evidence integration and advanced electronic health record analysis.
Demand for contract outsourcing and functional service provider models is projected to rise as pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies seek scalable access to specialized safety expertise. Outsourcing can help organizations manage growing case volumes, comply with regional requirements and improve operational efficiency across drug safety activities. At the same time, in-house pharmacovigilance remains important for companies seeking direct control over safety operations, data governance and regulatory compliance.
Market segmentation by service:
- In-house Contract outsourcing
Market segmentation by deployment:
- Cloud-based On-premises Hybrid
Cloud-based deployment is gaining attention as companies prioritize scalability, centralized access and streamlined safety data management. On-premises systems continue to serve organizations with specific infrastructure, security or compliance requirements, while hybrid deployment models provide flexibility by combining both environments.
Market segmentation by type:
- Spontaneous reporting Cohort event monitoring Intensified ADR reporting Targeted spontaneous reporting EHR mining
Geographic coverage:
- North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain The Netherlands Asia Rest of World (ROW)
The regional analysis examines market conditions and growth opportunities across major countries and territories. Regulatory developments, healthcare infrastructure, clinical research activity, technology adoption and pharmaceutical industry investment are among the factors shaping demand in each geography.
The competitive landscape includes AB Cube SARL, Allucent, APCER Life Sciences Inc., ArisGlobal LLC, ClinChoice Inc., Ennov SAS, Eversana Life Science Services LLC, EXTEDO GmbH, Fortrea Holdings Inc, Freyr Software Services, ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., MakroCare, Medpace Holdings Inc., Navitas Life Sciences, Parexel International Corp., ProPharma Group Holdings LLC, Syneos Health Inc., Veristat LLC and Worldwide Clinical Trials Holdings.
The vendor analysis reviews key companies and market dynamics to support strategic planning, competitive benchmarking and vendor selection. It considers factors such as pricing, profitability, competition, promotional activity and the influence of major industry participants. The report also identifies upcoming trends and challenges that may affect market performance, enabling companies to evaluate risks and pursue future growth opportunities.
The findings are based on a combination of primary and secondary research, including input from key industry participants. Historical and forecast data, qualitative assessments and quantitative analysis have been synthesized to provide a comprehensive view of the global pharmacovigilance market. The report covers market sizing, market forecasts, segment performance, regional developments and the evolving vendor landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
- Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview Executive Summary - Chart on Global Market Characteristics Executive Summary - Chart on Market by Geography Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Service Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Type Executive Summary - Chart on Incremental Growth Executive Summary - Data Table on Incremental Growth Executive Summary - Chart on Company Market Positioning
2 Market Analysis
2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Chart on Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation
2.3 Factors of disruption
- Chart on Overview on factors of disruption
2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Chart on Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Market ecosystem
- Chart on Parent Market Data Table on - Parent Market
3.2 Market characteristics
- Chart on Market characteristics analysis
3.3 Value chain analysis
- Chart on Value chain analysis
4 Market Sizing
4.1 Market definition
- Data Table on Offerings of companies included in the market definition
4.2 Market segment analysis
- Market segments
4.3 Market size 2025
4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2025-2030
- Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
5 Historic Market Size
5.1 Global Pharmacovigilance Market 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Data Table on Global Pharmacovigilance Market 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.2 Service segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Service Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.3 Deployment segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Deployment Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.4 Type segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Type Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.5 Geography segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Geography Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.6 Country segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Country Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
6 Qualitative Analysis
6.1 Impact of AI on Global Pharmacovigilance Market
6.2 Impact of Geopolitical Conflicts on Global Pharmacovigilance Market
7 Five Forces Analysis
7.1 Five forces summary
- Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2025 and 2030
7.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of buyers - Impact of key factors 2025 and 2030
7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Bargaining power of suppliers - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.4 Threat of new entrants
- Threat of new entrants - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.5 Threat of substitutes
- Threat of substitutes - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.6 Threat of rivalry
- Threat of rivalry - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.7 Market condition
- Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2025 and 2030
8 Market Segmentation by Service
8.1 Market segments
- Chart on Service - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Service - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
8.2 Comparison by Service
- Chart on Comparison by Service Data Table on Comparison by Service
8.3 In-house - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on In-house - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on In-house - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on In-house - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on In-house - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.4 Contract outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Contract outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Contract outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Contract outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Contract outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.5 Market opportunity by Service
- Market opportunity by Service ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Service ($ million)
9 Market Segmentation by Deployment
9.1 Market segments
- Chart on Deployment - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
9.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Chart on Comparison by Deployment Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
9.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
9.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
9.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
9.6 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
10 Market Segmentation by Type
10.1 Market segments
- Chart on Type - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Type - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
10.2 Comparison by Type
- Chart on Comparison by Type Data Table on Comparison by Type
10.3 Spontaneous reporting - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Spontaneous reporting - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Spontaneous reporting - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Spontaneous reporting - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Spontaneous reporting - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.4 Cohort event monitoring - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Cohort event monitoring - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Cohort event monitoring - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Cohort event monitoring - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Cohort event monitoring - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.5 Intensified ADR reporting - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Intensified ADR reporting - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Intensified ADR reporting - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Intensified ADR reporting - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Intensified ADR reporting - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.6 Targeted spontaneous reporting - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Targeted spontaneous reporting - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Targeted spontaneous reporting - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Targeted spontaneous reporting - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Targeted spontaneous reporting - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.7 EHR mining - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on EHR mining - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on EHR mining - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on EHR mining - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on EHR mining - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.8 Market opportunity by Type
- Market opportunity by Type ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
11 Customer Landscape
11.1 Customer landscape overview
12 Geographic Landscape
12.1 Geographic segmentation
- Chart on Market share by geography 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Market share by geography 2025-2030 (%)
12.2 Geographic comparison
- Chart on Geographic comparison Data Table on Geographic comparison
12.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Chart on Regional Comparison - North America Data Table on Regional Comparison - North America
12.3.1 US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.3.2 Canada - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.3.3 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Chart on Regional Comparison - Europe Data Table on Regional Comparison - Europe
12.4.1 Germany - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.4.2 UK - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.4.3 France - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.4.4 Italy - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.4.5 Spain - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.4.6 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Chart on Regional Comparison - Asia Data Table on Regional Comparison - Asia
12.5.1 China - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.5.2 Japan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.5.3 India - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.5.4 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.5.5 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.5.6 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Chart on Regional Comparison - Rest of World (ROW) Data Table on Regional Comparison - Rest of World (ROW)
12.6.1 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.2 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.3 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.4 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.5 Israel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Israel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Israel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.6 UAE - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on UAE - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on UAE - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on UAE - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on UAE - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.7 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.8 Colombia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Colombia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Colombia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Colombia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Colombia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.7 Market opportunity by geography
- Market opportunity by geography ($ million) Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity
13.1 Market drivers
- Rising global burden of chronic diseases and rise of polypharmacy Increasing stringency of regulatory frameworks and international harmonization efforts Rapid technological integration and shift toward automated safety data management
13.2 Market challenges
- Complexities in big data integration and multimodal source management Global regulatory heterogeneity and stringent compliance standards Scarcity of specialized talent and technical proficiency gap
13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030
13.4 Market opportunities
- Integration of AI and machine learning in signal detection Shift toward active surveillance and real world evidence integration Rising adoption of outsourcing and functional service provider models
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Competitive Landscape
- Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation
14.3 Landscape disruption
- Overview on factors of disruption
14.4 Industry risks
- Impact of key risks on business
15 Competitive Analysis
15.1 Companies profiled
- Companies covered
15.2 Company ranking index
- Company ranking index
15.3 Market positioning of companies
- Matrix on companies position and classification
15.4 AB Cube SARL
- AB Cube SARL - Overview AB Cube SARL - Product / Service AB Cube SARL - Key offerings SWOT
15.5 ArisGlobal LLC
- ArisGlobal LLC - Overview ArisGlobal LLC - Product / Service ArisGlobal LLC - Key offerings SWOT
15.6 Ennov SAS
- Ennov SAS - Overview Ennov SAS - Product / Service Ennov SAS - Key offerings SWOT
15.7 Eversana Life Science Services LLC
- Eversana Life Science Services LLC - Overview Eversana Life Science Services LLC - Product / Service Eversana Life Science Services LLC - Key offerings SWOT
15.8 EXTEDO GmbH
- EXTEDO GmbH - Overview EXTEDO GmbH - Product / Service EXTEDO GmbH - Key offerings SWOT
15.9 Fortrea Holdings Inc
- Fortrea Holdings Inc - Overview Fortrea Holdings Inc - Product / Service Fortrea Holdings Inc - Key offerings SWOT
15.10 ICON plc
- ICON plc - Overview ICON plc - Product / Service ICON plc - Key offerings SWOT
15.11 IQVIA Holdings Inc.
- IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Overview IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Business segments IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Key offerings IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Segment focus SWOT
15.12 Medpace Holdings Inc.
- Medpace Holdings Inc. - Overview Medpace Holdings Inc. - Product / Service Medpace Holdings Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
15.13 Navitas Life Sciences
- Navitas Life Sciences - Overview Navitas Life Sciences - Product / Service Navitas Life Sciences - Key offerings SWOT
15.14 Parexel International Corp.
- Parexel International Corp. - Overview Parexel International Corp. - Product / Service Parexel International Corp. - Key offerings SWOT
15.15 ProPharma Group Holdings LLC
- ProPharma Group Holdings LLC - Overview ProPharma Group Holdings LLC - Product / Service ProPharma Group Holdings LLC - Key news ProPharma Group Holdings LLC - Key offerings SWOT
15.16 Syneos Health Inc.
- Syneos Health Inc. - Overview Syneos Health Inc. - Product / Service Syneos Health Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
15.17 Veristat LLC
- Veristat LLC - Overview Veristat LLC - Product / Service Veristat LLC - Key offerings SWOT
15.18 Worldwide Clinical Trials Holdings
- Worldwide Clinical Trials Holdings - Overview Worldwide Clinical Trials Holdings - Product / Service Worldwide Clinical Trials Holdings - Key offerings SWOT
16 Appendix
16.1 Scope of the report
- Market definition Objectives Notes and caveats
16.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Inclusions checklist Exclusions checklist
16.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Currency conversion rates for US$
16.4 Research methodology
- Research methodology
16.5 Data procurement
- Information sources
16.6 Data validation
- Data validation
16.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Validation techniques employed for market sizing
16.8 Data synthesis
- Data synthesis
16.9 360 degree market analysis
- 360 degree market analysis
16.10 List of abbreviations
- List of abbreviations
List of Exhibits [297]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AB Cube SARL Allucent APCER Life Sciences Inc. ArisGlobal LLC ClinChoice Inc. Ennov SAS Eversana Life Science Services LLC EXTEDO GmbH Fortrea Holdings Inc Freyr Software Services ICON plc IQVIA Holdings Inc. MakroCare Medpace Holdings Inc. Navitas Life Sciences Parexel International Corp. ProPharma Group Holdings LLC Syneos Health Inc. Veristat LLC Worldwide Clinical Trials Holdings
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment