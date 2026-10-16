Global Aptamers Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2030 AI-Driven Discovery And Precision Diagnostics Fuel 55.2% CAGR And USD 8.34 Billion Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-driven in-silico discovery, ultra-sensitive diagnostics, point-of-care biosensing and aptamer-drug conjugates are key growth strategies.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aptamers Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aptamers market is projected to grow by USD 8.34 billion from 2025 to 2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 55.2% during the forecast period. Strong investment in aptamer-based therapeutics, advanced diagnostics and biosensing technologies is creating significant opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses, research institutions and contract research organizations.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the global aptamers market, including market size, forecasts, industry trends, growth drivers, challenges, regional developments and a competitive analysis covering approximately 25 vendors. Historical and forecast data offer insight into changing market conditions and the factors expected to influence commercial strategies through 2030.

Market growth is being driven by the strategic mainstreaming of AI-driven in-silico aptamer discovery. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are improving aptamer selection, screening and optimization processes, enabling market participants to identify candidates with greater speed and precision. The increasing adoption of computational discovery platforms is also helping companies streamline research pipelines and support the development of differentiated products.

Another major growth factor is the industrialization of ultra-sensitive diagnostics and point-of-care biosensing. Aptamers are increasingly being incorporated into diagnostic platforms that require high specificity, scalability and reliable performance. Demand is also supported by the structural expansion of aptamer therapeutics and aptamer-drug conjugates, which are attracting interest for targeted treatment applications.

Additional market opportunities are expected from multivalent aptamer architectures, targeted radiopharmaceutical development, multi-faceted commercial licensing models and proprietary enzyme modulation technologies. These advances are broadening the potential use of aptamers across drug discovery, therapeutic development, clinical research and diagnostic testing.

Market Segmentation by Application



Therapeutics development

Research and development

Diagnostic Others

Therapeutics development represents a key area of commercial activity as companies explore aptamers for targeted delivery, molecular recognition and next-generation treatment platforms. Research and development applications remain central to market expansion, while diagnostic adoption is being strengthened by innovation in biosensors and point-of-care technologies.

Market Segmentation by Type



Nucleic acid aptamers Peptide aptamers

Market Segmentation by End-User



Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Academic and government research institutes

Contract research organizations Others

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to remain important contributors to market demand as they expand aptamer discovery and development programs. Academic and government research institutes continue to support scientific innovation, while contract research organizations provide specialized capabilities for candidate screening, validation and preclinical development.

Geographic Market Coverage



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Asia Rest of World (RoW)

The geographic analysis evaluates regional market performance, investment activity, research capabilities and commercialization trends. North America and Europe benefit from established biotechnology ecosystems and active pharmaceutical research, while Asia offers emerging opportunities associated with expanding life sciences investment, diagnostic demand and scientific infrastructure.

The competitive landscape includes detailed analysis of leading global aptamers market vendors, including 2bind GmbH, AMS Biotechnology Ltd., Aptadel Therapeutics, Aptagen LLC, Aptus Biotech S.L., Barrick Lab, Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc., Basking Biosciences Inc., Creative Biogene, NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., Novaptech SAS, Oligo Factory, SomaLogic Inc., TriLink BioTechnologies, Veraptus and Vivonics Inc. Vendor assessment considers strategic positioning, product development, competitive activity and growth opportunities.

The report was developed through a combination of primary and secondary research, including input from key industry participants. Its methodology incorporates qualitative and quantitative analysis of market parameters such as pricing, profitability, competition and promotional activity. The resulting insights are designed to help organizations evaluate the competitive environment, strengthen market positioning and identify opportunities arising from technological innovation and evolving customer demand.

Global Aptamers Market Advances as AI-Driven Discovery Reshapes Aptamer Selection and Development

The global aptamers market is gaining momentum as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and in-silico discovery methods become increasingly integrated into aptamer research, selection, and development. A new market report identifies the strategic mainstreaming of AI-driven in-silico aptamer discovery as one of the primary forces supporting market growth and influencing the competitive landscape.

AI and ML technologies are enabling market participants to assess complex datasets, improve candidate screening, and refine aptamer selection processes. The growing use of generative AI and ML-driven selection methods is also emerging as a significant global aptamers market trend. These technologies are expected to remain an important area of investment as companies seek to strengthen research capabilities, improve development workflows, and advance potential applications across the life sciences sector.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said, "The latest trend gaining momentum in the global aptamers market is the increased use of generative AI and ML-driven aptamer selection. These technologies are becoming more prominent in discovery strategies and are influencing how market participants evaluate and optimize aptamer candidates."

The report recognizes the following companies as key players in the global aptamers market: 2bind GmbH, AMS Biotechnology Ltd., Aptadel Therapeutics, Aptagen LLC, Aptus Biotech S.L., Barrick Lab, Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc., Basking Biosciences Inc., Creative Biogene, NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., Novaptech SAS, Oligo Factory, SomaLogic Inc., TriLink BioTechnologies, Veraptus, and Vivonics Inc.

These organizations contribute to a diverse and evolving vendor landscape that includes aptamer discovery, development, selection, synthesis, research services, and related biotechnology capabilities. The competitive environment continues to develop as established participants and specialized biotechnology companies pursue innovation, strategic collaboration, and technology-led research opportunities.

According to the report, the mainstream adoption of AI-driven in-silico aptamer discovery is a major market driver. The integration of computational tools into discovery programs can support more targeted research strategies and facilitate the analysis of potential candidates. As digital technologies assume a greater role in biotechnology research, companies capable of combining computational expertise with established aptamer capabilities may be better positioned to respond to changing market requirements.

The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the global aptamers market, including major growth drivers, emerging trends, competitive conditions, and vendor positioning. It also evaluates the factors shaping industry development and examines how technology adoption may affect future market strategies.

The research was conducted through an objective combination of primary and secondary information. Primary research incorporated input from key industry participants, while secondary research drew on relevant market and company information. This approach was used to provide a balanced analysis of the market and its competitive dynamics.

In addition to examining the broader market environment, the report includes a detailed vendor landscape and a SWOT analysis of key vendors. The analysis offers insight into company strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, helping market participants, investors, and other stakeholders assess competitive positioning and identify areas of potential growth.

With AI, ML, and in-silico technologies becoming increasingly prominent in aptamer discovery, the global aptamers market is entering a period of technology-centered development. Continued innovation, competitive investment, and the expansion of computational research strategies are expected to remain central themes across the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview

Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview

Executive Summary - Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Executive Summary - Chart on Market by Geography

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Application

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Type

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user

Executive Summary - Chart on Incremental Growth

Executive Summary - Data Table on Incremental Growth Executive Summary - Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Chart on Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

Chart on Overview on factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

Chart on Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem



Chart on Parent Market Data Table on - Parent Market

3.2 Market characteristics

Chart on Market characteristics analysis

3.3 Value chain analysis

Chart on Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

Data Table on Offerings of companies included in the market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

Market segments

4.3 Market size 2025

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2025-2030



Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Aptamers Market 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Data Table on Global Aptamers Market 2020 - 2024 ($ thousand)

5.2 Application segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Application Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ thousand)

5.3 Type segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Type Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ thousand)

5.4 End-user segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - End-user Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ thousand)

5.5 Geography segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Geography Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ thousand)

5.6 Country segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Country Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ thousand)

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI in global aptamers market

6.2 Impact of geopolitical conflict for global aptamers market

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2025 and 2030

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of buyers - Impact of key factors 2025 and 2030

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Bargaining power of suppliers - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.4 Threat of new entrants

Threat of new entrants - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.5 Threat of substitutes

Threat of substitutes - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.6 Threat of rivalry

Threat of rivalry - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.7 Market condition

Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2025 and 2030

8 Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Market segments



Chart on Application - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Application - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Application



Chart on Comparison by Application Data Table on Comparison by Application

8.3 Therapeutics development - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Therapeutics development - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Therapeutics development - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Chart on Therapeutics development - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Therapeutics development - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.4 Research and development - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



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Data Table on Research and development - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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8.5 Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Chart on Diagnostic - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Diagnostic - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.7 Market opportunity by Application



Market opportunity by Application ($ thousand) Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ thousand)

9 Market Segmentation by Type

9.1 Market segments



Chart on Type - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Type - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

9.2 Comparison by Type



Chart on Comparison by Type Data Table on Comparison by Type

9.3 Nucleic acid aptamers - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Nucleic acid aptamers - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Nucleic acid aptamers - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Chart on Nucleic acid aptamers - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Nucleic acid aptamers - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.4 Peptide aptamers - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Peptide aptamers - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Peptide aptamers - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Chart on Peptide aptamers - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Peptide aptamers - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.5 Market opportunity by Type



Market opportunity by Type ($ thousand) Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ thousand)

10 Market Segmentation by End-user

10.1 Market segments



Chart on End-user - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on End-user - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

10.2 Comparison by End-user



Chart on Comparison by End-user Data Table on Comparison by End-user

10.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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10.4 Academic and government research institutes - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Academic and government research institutes - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Academic and government research institutes - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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10.5 Contract research organizations - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Contract research organizations - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Contract research organizations - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Chart on Contract research organizations - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Contract research organizations - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.7 Market opportunity by End-user



Market opportunity by End-user ($ thousand) Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ thousand)

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

12 Geographic Landscape

12.1 Geographic segmentation



Chart on Market share by geography 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Market share by geography 2025-2030 (%)

12.2 Geographic comparison



Chart on Geographic comparison Data Table on Geographic comparison

12.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Chart on Regional Comparison - North America Data Table on Regional Comparison - North America

12.3.1 US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.3.2 Canada - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



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Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.3.3 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



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Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Chart on Regional Comparison - Europe Data Table on Regional Comparison - Europe

12.4.1 Germany - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.4.2 UK - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.4.3 France - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.4.4 Italy - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.4.5 Spain - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.4.6 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



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Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Chart on Regional Comparison - Asia Data Table on Regional Comparison - Asia

12.5.1 China - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.5.2 Japan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



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Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.5.3 India - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.5.4 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.5.5 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.5.6 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



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Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Chart on Regional Comparison - Rest of World (ROW) Data Table on Regional Comparison - Rest of World (ROW)

12.6.1 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.6.2 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.6.3 UAE - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on UAE - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on UAE - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.6.4 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.6.5 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



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Data Table on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.6.6 Colombia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Colombia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Colombia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.6.7 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

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12.6.8 Israel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Israel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Data Table on Israel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand)

Chart on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.7 Market opportunity by geography



Market opportunity by geography ($ thousand) Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ thousand)

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity

13.1 Market drivers



Strategic mainstreaming of AI-driven in-silico aptamer discovery

Industrialization of ultra-sensitive diagnostics and point-of-care biosensing Structural expansion of therapeutics and aptamer-drug conjugates

13.2 Market challenges



Persistence of intellectual property thickets and freedom to operate

Technical constraint of analytical-grade oligonucleotide synthesis capacity Clinical barrier of rapid renal clearance and pharmacokinetic optimization

13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030

13.4 Market opportunities



Increase of generative AI and ML driven aptamer selection

Growth of multivalent aptamer architectures and targeted radiopharmaceutical Integration of multi-faceted commercial licensing and enzyme-modulating proprietary

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Landscape

Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation

14.3 Landscape disruption

Overview on factors of disruption

14.4 Industry risks

Impact of key risks on business

15 Competitive Analysis

15.1 Companies profiled

Companies covered

15.2 Company ranking index

Company ranking index

15.3 Market positioning of companies

Matrix on companies position and classification

15.4 AMS Biotechnology Ltd.



AMS Biotechnology Ltd. - Overview

AMS Biotechnology Ltd. - Product / Service

AMS Biotechnology Ltd. - Key offerings SWOT

15.5 Aptadel Therapeutics



Aptadel Therapeutics - Overview

Aptadel Therapeutics - Product / Service

Aptadel Therapeutics - Key offerings SWOT

15.6 Aptagen LLC



Aptagen LLC - Overview

Aptagen LLC - Product / Service

Aptagen LLC - Key offerings SWOT

15.7 Aptus Biotech S.L.



Aptus Biotech S.L. - Overview

Aptus Biotech S.L. - Product / Service

Aptus Biotech S.L. - Key offerings SWOT

15.8 Barrick Lab



Barrick Lab - Overview

Barrick Lab - Product / Service

Barrick Lab - Key offerings SWOT

15.9 Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc.



Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc. - Overview

Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc. - Product / Service

Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

15.10 Basking Biosciences Inc.



Basking Biosciences Inc. - Overview

Basking Biosciences Inc. - Product / Service

Basking Biosciences Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

15.11 Creative Biogene



Creative Biogene - Overview

Creative Biogene - Product / Service

Creative Biogene - Key offerings SWOT

15.12 NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc.



NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc. - Overview

NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc. - Product / Service

NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

15.13 Novaptech SAS



Novaptech SAS - Overview

Novaptech SAS - Product / Service

Novaptech SAS - Key offerings SWOT

15.14 Oligo Factory



Oligo Factory - Overview

Oligo Factory - Product / Service

Oligo Factory - Key offerings SWOT

15.15 SomaLogic Inc.



SomaLogic Inc. - Overview

SomaLogic Inc. - Product / Service

SomaLogic Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

15.16 TriLink BioTechnologies



TriLink BioTechnologies - Overview

TriLink BioTechnologies - Product / Service

TriLink BioTechnologies - Key offerings SWOT

15.17 Veraptus



Veraptus - Overview

Veraptus - Product / Service

Veraptus - Key offerings SWOT

15.18 Vivonics Inc.



Vivonics Inc. - Overview

Vivonics Inc. - Product / Service

Vivonics Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

16 Appendix

16.1 Scope of the report



Market definition

Objectives Notes and caveats

16.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist



Inclusions checklist Exclusions checklist

16.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Currency conversion rates for US$

16.4 Research methodology

Research methodology

16.5 Data procurement

Information sources

16.6 Data validation

Data validation

16.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Validation techniques employed for market sizing

16.8 Data synthesis

Data synthesis

16.9 360 degree market analysis

360 degree market analysis

16.10 List of abbreviations

List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits [295]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



2bind GmbH

AMS Biotechnology Ltd.

Aptadel Therapeutics

Aptagen LLC

Aptus Biotech S.L.

Barrick Lab

Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc.

Basking Biosciences Inc.

Creative Biogene

NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc.

Novaptech SAS

Oligo Factory

SomaLogic Inc.

TriLink BioTechnologies

Veraptus Vivonics Inc.

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