Global Aptamers Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2030 AI-Driven Discovery And Precision Diagnostics Fuel 55.2% CAGR And USD 8.34 Billion Growth
Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aptamers Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aptamers market is projected to grow by USD 8.34 billion from 2025 to 2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 55.2% during the forecast period. Strong investment in aptamer-based therapeutics, advanced diagnostics and biosensing technologies is creating significant opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses, research institutions and contract research organizations.
The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the global aptamers market, including market size, forecasts, industry trends, growth drivers, challenges, regional developments and a competitive analysis covering approximately 25 vendors. Historical and forecast data offer insight into changing market conditions and the factors expected to influence commercial strategies through 2030.
Market growth is being driven by the strategic mainstreaming of AI-driven in-silico aptamer discovery. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are improving aptamer selection, screening and optimization processes, enabling market participants to identify candidates with greater speed and precision. The increasing adoption of computational discovery platforms is also helping companies streamline research pipelines and support the development of differentiated products.
Another major growth factor is the industrialization of ultra-sensitive diagnostics and point-of-care biosensing. Aptamers are increasingly being incorporated into diagnostic platforms that require high specificity, scalability and reliable performance. Demand is also supported by the structural expansion of aptamer therapeutics and aptamer-drug conjugates, which are attracting interest for targeted treatment applications.
Additional market opportunities are expected from multivalent aptamer architectures, targeted radiopharmaceutical development, multi-faceted commercial licensing models and proprietary enzyme modulation technologies. These advances are broadening the potential use of aptamers across drug discovery, therapeutic development, clinical research and diagnostic testing.
Market Segmentation by Application
- Therapeutics development Research and development Diagnostic Others
Therapeutics development represents a key area of commercial activity as companies explore aptamers for targeted delivery, molecular recognition and next-generation treatment platforms. Research and development applications remain central to market expansion, while diagnostic adoption is being strengthened by innovation in biosensors and point-of-care technologies.
Market Segmentation by Type
- Nucleic acid aptamers Peptide aptamers
Market Segmentation by End-User
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Academic and government research institutes Contract research organizations Others
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to remain important contributors to market demand as they expand aptamer discovery and development programs. Academic and government research institutes continue to support scientific innovation, while contract research organizations provide specialized capabilities for candidate screening, validation and preclinical development.
Geographic Market Coverage
- North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain The Netherlands Asia Rest of World (RoW)
The geographic analysis evaluates regional market performance, investment activity, research capabilities and commercialization trends. North America and Europe benefit from established biotechnology ecosystems and active pharmaceutical research, while Asia offers emerging opportunities associated with expanding life sciences investment, diagnostic demand and scientific infrastructure.
The competitive landscape includes detailed analysis of leading global aptamers market vendors, including 2bind GmbH, AMS Biotechnology Ltd., Aptadel Therapeutics, Aptagen LLC, Aptus Biotech S.L., Barrick Lab, Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc., Basking Biosciences Inc., Creative Biogene, NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., Novaptech SAS, Oligo Factory, SomaLogic Inc., TriLink BioTechnologies, Veraptus and Vivonics Inc. Vendor assessment considers strategic positioning, product development, competitive activity and growth opportunities.
The report was developed through a combination of primary and secondary research, including input from key industry participants. Its methodology incorporates qualitative and quantitative analysis of market parameters such as pricing, profitability, competition and promotional activity. The resulting insights are designed to help organizations evaluate the competitive environment, strengthen market positioning and identify opportunities arising from technological innovation and evolving customer demand.
Global Aptamers Market Advances as AI-Driven Discovery Reshapes Aptamer Selection and Development
The global aptamers market is gaining momentum as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and in-silico discovery methods become increasingly integrated into aptamer research, selection, and development. A new market report identifies the strategic mainstreaming of AI-driven in-silico aptamer discovery as one of the primary forces supporting market growth and influencing the competitive landscape.
AI and ML technologies are enabling market participants to assess complex datasets, improve candidate screening, and refine aptamer selection processes. The growing use of generative AI and ML-driven selection methods is also emerging as a significant global aptamers market trend. These technologies are expected to remain an important area of investment as companies seek to strengthen research capabilities, improve development workflows, and advance potential applications across the life sciences sector.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said, "The latest trend gaining momentum in the global aptamers market is the increased use of generative AI and ML-driven aptamer selection. These technologies are becoming more prominent in discovery strategies and are influencing how market participants evaluate and optimize aptamer candidates."
The report recognizes the following companies as key players in the global aptamers market: 2bind GmbH, AMS Biotechnology Ltd., Aptadel Therapeutics, Aptagen LLC, Aptus Biotech S.L., Barrick Lab, Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc., Basking Biosciences Inc., Creative Biogene, NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., Novaptech SAS, Oligo Factory, SomaLogic Inc., TriLink BioTechnologies, Veraptus, and Vivonics Inc.
These organizations contribute to a diverse and evolving vendor landscape that includes aptamer discovery, development, selection, synthesis, research services, and related biotechnology capabilities. The competitive environment continues to develop as established participants and specialized biotechnology companies pursue innovation, strategic collaboration, and technology-led research opportunities.
According to the report, the mainstream adoption of AI-driven in-silico aptamer discovery is a major market driver. The integration of computational tools into discovery programs can support more targeted research strategies and facilitate the analysis of potential candidates. As digital technologies assume a greater role in biotechnology research, companies capable of combining computational expertise with established aptamer capabilities may be better positioned to respond to changing market requirements.
The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the global aptamers market, including major growth drivers, emerging trends, competitive conditions, and vendor positioning. It also evaluates the factors shaping industry development and examines how technology adoption may affect future market strategies.
The research was conducted through an objective combination of primary and secondary information. Primary research incorporated input from key industry participants, while secondary research drew on relevant market and company information. This approach was used to provide a balanced analysis of the market and its competitive dynamics.
In addition to examining the broader market environment, the report includes a detailed vendor landscape and a SWOT analysis of key vendors. The analysis offers insight into company strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, helping market participants, investors, and other stakeholders assess competitive positioning and identify areas of potential growth.
With AI, ML, and in-silico technologies becoming increasingly prominent in aptamer discovery, the global aptamers market is entering a period of technology-centered development. Continued innovation, competitive investment, and the expansion of computational research strategies are expected to remain central themes across the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
- Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview Executive Summary - Chart on Global Market Characteristics Executive Summary - Chart on Market by Geography Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Application Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Type Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user Executive Summary - Chart on Incremental Growth Executive Summary - Data Table on Incremental Growth Executive Summary - Chart on Company Market Positioning
2 Market Analysis
2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Chart on Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation
2.3 Factors of disruption
- Chart on Overview on factors of disruption
2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Chart on Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Market ecosystem
- Chart on Parent Market Data Table on - Parent Market
3.2 Market characteristics
- Chart on Market characteristics analysis
3.3 Value chain analysis
- Chart on Value chain analysis
4 Market Sizing
4.1 Market definition
- Data Table on Offerings of companies included in the market definition
4.2 Market segment analysis
- Market segments
4.3 Market size 2025
4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2025-2030
- Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
5 Historic Market Size
5.1 Global Aptamers Market 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Data Table on Global Aptamers Market 2020 - 2024 ($ thousand)
5.2 Application segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Application Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ thousand)
5.3 Type segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Type Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ thousand)
5.4 End-user segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - End-user Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ thousand)
5.5 Geography segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Geography Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ thousand)
5.6 Country segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Country Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ thousand)
6 Qualitative Analysis
6.1 Impact of AI in global aptamers market
6.2 Impact of geopolitical conflict for global aptamers market
7 Five Forces Analysis
7.1 Five forces summary
- Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2025 and 2030
7.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of buyers - Impact of key factors 2025 and 2030
7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Bargaining power of suppliers - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.4 Threat of new entrants
- Threat of new entrants - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.5 Threat of substitutes
- Threat of substitutes - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.6 Threat of rivalry
- Threat of rivalry - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.7 Market condition
- Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2025 and 2030
8 Market Segmentation by Application
8.1 Market segments
- Chart on Application - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Application - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
8.2 Comparison by Application
- Chart on Comparison by Application Data Table on Comparison by Application
8.3 Therapeutics development - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Therapeutics development - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Therapeutics development - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Therapeutics development - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Therapeutics development - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.4 Research and development - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Research and development - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Research and development - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Research and development - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Research and development - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.5 Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Diagnostic - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Diagnostic - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Market opportunity by Application ($ thousand) Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ thousand)
9 Market Segmentation by Type
9.1 Market segments
- Chart on Type - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Type - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
9.2 Comparison by Type
- Chart on Comparison by Type Data Table on Comparison by Type
9.3 Nucleic acid aptamers - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Nucleic acid aptamers - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Nucleic acid aptamers - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Nucleic acid aptamers - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Nucleic acid aptamers - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
9.4 Peptide aptamers - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Peptide aptamers - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Peptide aptamers - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Peptide aptamers - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Peptide aptamers - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
9.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Market opportunity by Type ($ thousand) Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ thousand)
10 Market Segmentation by End-user
10.1 Market segments
- Chart on End-user - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on End-user - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
10.2 Comparison by End-user
- Chart on Comparison by End-user Data Table on Comparison by End-user
10.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.4 Academic and government research institutes - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Academic and government research institutes - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Academic and government research institutes - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Academic and government research institutes - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Academic and government research institutes - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.5 Contract research organizations - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Contract research organizations - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Contract research organizations - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Contract research organizations - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Contract research organizations - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Market opportunity by End-user ($ thousand) Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ thousand)
11 Customer Landscape
11.1 Customer landscape overview
12 Geographic Landscape
12.1 Geographic segmentation
- Chart on Market share by geography 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Market share by geography 2025-2030 (%)
12.2 Geographic comparison
- Chart on Geographic comparison Data Table on Geographic comparison
12.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Chart on Regional Comparison - North America Data Table on Regional Comparison - North America
12.3.1 US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.3.2 Canada - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.3.3 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Chart on Regional Comparison - Europe Data Table on Regional Comparison - Europe
12.4.1 Germany - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.4.2 UK - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.4.3 France - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.4.4 Italy - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.4.5 Spain - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.4.6 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Chart on Regional Comparison - Asia Data Table on Regional Comparison - Asia
12.5.1 China - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.5.2 Japan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.5.3 India - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.5.4 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.5.5 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.5.6 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Chart on Regional Comparison - Rest of World (ROW) Data Table on Regional Comparison - Rest of World (ROW)
12.6.1 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.2 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.3 UAE - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on UAE - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on UAE - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on UAE - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on UAE - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.4 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.5 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.6 Colombia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Colombia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Colombia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Colombia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Colombia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.7 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.8 Israel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Israel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Data Table on Israel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ thousand) Chart on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.7 Market opportunity by geography
- Market opportunity by geography ($ thousand) Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ thousand)
13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity
13.1 Market drivers
- Strategic mainstreaming of AI-driven in-silico aptamer discovery Industrialization of ultra-sensitive diagnostics and point-of-care biosensing Structural expansion of therapeutics and aptamer-drug conjugates
13.2 Market challenges
- Persistence of intellectual property thickets and freedom to operate Technical constraint of analytical-grade oligonucleotide synthesis capacity Clinical barrier of rapid renal clearance and pharmacokinetic optimization
13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030
13.4 Market opportunities
- Increase of generative AI and ML driven aptamer selection Growth of multivalent aptamer architectures and targeted radiopharmaceutical Integration of multi-faceted commercial licensing and enzyme-modulating proprietary
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Competitive Landscape
- Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation
14.3 Landscape disruption
- Overview on factors of disruption
14.4 Industry risks
- Impact of key risks on business
15 Competitive Analysis
15.1 Companies profiled
- Companies covered
15.2 Company ranking index
- Company ranking index
15.3 Market positioning of companies
- Matrix on companies position and classification
15.4 AMS Biotechnology Ltd.
- AMS Biotechnology Ltd. - Overview AMS Biotechnology Ltd. - Product / Service AMS Biotechnology Ltd. - Key offerings SWOT
15.5 Aptadel Therapeutics
- Aptadel Therapeutics - Overview Aptadel Therapeutics - Product / Service Aptadel Therapeutics - Key offerings SWOT
15.6 Aptagen LLC
- Aptagen LLC - Overview Aptagen LLC - Product / Service Aptagen LLC - Key offerings SWOT
15.7 Aptus Biotech S.L.
- Aptus Biotech S.L. - Overview Aptus Biotech S.L. - Product / Service Aptus Biotech S.L. - Key offerings SWOT
15.8 Barrick Lab
- Barrick Lab - Overview Barrick Lab - Product / Service Barrick Lab - Key offerings SWOT
15.9 Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc.
- Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc. - Overview Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc. - Product / Service Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
15.10 Basking Biosciences Inc.
- Basking Biosciences Inc. - Overview Basking Biosciences Inc. - Product / Service Basking Biosciences Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
15.11 Creative Biogene
- Creative Biogene - Overview Creative Biogene - Product / Service Creative Biogene - Key offerings SWOT
15.12 NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc.
- NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc. - Overview NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc. - Product / Service NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
15.13 Novaptech SAS
- Novaptech SAS - Overview Novaptech SAS - Product / Service Novaptech SAS - Key offerings SWOT
15.14 Oligo Factory
- Oligo Factory - Overview Oligo Factory - Product / Service Oligo Factory - Key offerings SWOT
15.15 SomaLogic Inc.
- SomaLogic Inc. - Overview SomaLogic Inc. - Product / Service SomaLogic Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
15.16 TriLink BioTechnologies
- TriLink BioTechnologies - Overview TriLink BioTechnologies - Product / Service TriLink BioTechnologies - Key offerings SWOT
15.17 Veraptus
- Veraptus - Overview Veraptus - Product / Service Veraptus - Key offerings SWOT
15.18 Vivonics Inc.
- Vivonics Inc. - Overview Vivonics Inc. - Product / Service Vivonics Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
16 Appendix
16.1 Scope of the report
- Market definition Objectives Notes and caveats
16.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Inclusions checklist Exclusions checklist
16.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Currency conversion rates for US$
16.4 Research methodology
- Research methodology
16.5 Data procurement
- Information sources
16.6 Data validation
- Data validation
16.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Validation techniques employed for market sizing
16.8 Data synthesis
- Data synthesis
16.9 360 degree market analysis
- 360 degree market analysis
16.10 List of abbreviations
- List of abbreviations
List of Exhibits [295]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 2bind GmbH AMS Biotechnology Ltd. Aptadel Therapeutics Aptagen LLC Aptus Biotech S.L. Barrick Lab Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc. Basking Biosciences Inc. Creative Biogene NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc. Novaptech SAS Oligo Factory SomaLogic Inc. TriLink BioTechnologies Veraptus Vivonics Inc.
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