Global Drug Discovery Technology Market Analysis And Forecast 2026-2030 AI, Precision Medicine, And Digital Biology Drive USD 31.56 Billion Growth At 9.1% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on precision medicine, strategic collaborations, digital biology, computational discovery and multimodal data integration to strengthen market position.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Drug Discovery Technology Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug discovery technology market is projected to expand by USD 31.56 billion during 2025-2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.1% throughout the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for precision medicine research, targeted therapeutics, digital biology solutions, and computational discovery platforms.

The report provides an up-to-date assessment of the global market, including market size, forecasts, industry trends, growth drivers, challenges, regional developments, and the competitive landscape. It also evaluates approximately 25 leading vendors to help pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses, research organizations, and other stakeholders identify emerging opportunities and strengthen their market positions.

Strategic collaborations across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem are becoming increasingly important as organizations seek to accelerate research, expand access to advanced technologies, and improve drug development outcomes. The expansion of externalized discovery ecosystems and platform based research models is also contributing to demand for integrated technologies and specialized research services.

Another major market trend is the shift toward multimodal biological data integration. Combining diverse biological datasets is expected to support more comprehensive research workflows and improve the identification and validation of therapeutic targets. Increasing use of real world and longitudinal data in discovery workflows is also anticipated to create sizable demand during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Product



Genomics

Proteomics

Bioinformatics

HTS Others

Market Segmentation by End-User



Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Academic and research institutes CROs

Market Segmentation by Therapeutic Area



Oncology

Neurology

CVD

Infectious diseases Others

Geographic Coverage



North America, including the US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe, including Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and The Netherlands

Asia Rest of World (ROW)

The market analysis examines historical and forecast data alongside product, end-user, therapeutic area, and regional performance. Its findings are based on a combination of primary and secondary research, including input from key industry participants. Qualitative and quantitative methodologies are used to assess critical market parameters such as pricing, profitability, competition, and promotional activity.

The competitive analysis covers Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioMerieux SA, Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Charles River Laboratories, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GenScript Biotech Corp., Illumina Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Promega Corp., QIAGEN N.V., Revvity Inc., Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., Takara Bio Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.

Detailed vendor selection methodology and competitive benchmarking offer insight into the strategies, capabilities, and market positioning of key participants. The report also assesses upcoming trends and challenges that could influence investment decisions, technology adoption, strategic partnerships, and future market growth.

Overall, the global drug discovery technology market is positioned for sustained expansion as precision medicine, computational research, biological data integration, and collaborative discovery models become more prominent. Organizations investing in scalable platforms, advanced analytics, and integrated research capabilities are expected to be well placed to capture opportunities emerging through 2030.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview

Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview

Executive Summary - Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Executive Summary - Chart on Market by Geography

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Product

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Therapeutic Area

Executive Summary - Chart on Incremental Growth

Executive Summary - Data Table on Incremental Growth Executive Summary - Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Chart on Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

Chart on Overview on factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

Chart on Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem



Chart on Parent Market Data Table on - Parent Market

3.2 Market characteristics

Chart on Market characteristics analysis

3.3 Value chain analysis

Chart on Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

Data Table on Offerings of companies included in the market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

Market segments

4.3 Market size 2025

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2025-2030



Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Drug Discovery Technology Market 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Data Table on Global Drug Discovery Technology Market 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.2 Product segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Product Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.3 End-user segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - End-user Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.4 Therapeutic Area segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Therapeutic Area Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.5 Geography segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Geography Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.6 Country segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Country Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on global drug discovery technology market

6.2 Impact of geopolitical conflicts on global drug discovery technology market

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2025 and 2030

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of buyers - Impact of key factors 2025 and 2030

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Bargaining power of suppliers - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.4 Threat of new entrants

Threat of new entrants - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.5 Threat of substitutes

Threat of substitutes - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.6 Threat of rivalry

Threat of rivalry - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.7 Market condition

Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2025 and 2030

8 Market Segmentation by Product

8.1 Market segments



Chart on Product - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Product - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Product



Chart on Comparison by Product Data Table on Comparison by Product

8.3 Genomics - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Genomics - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Genomics - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Genomics - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Genomics - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.4 Proteomics - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Proteomics - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Proteomics - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Proteomics - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Proteomics - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.5 Bioinformatics - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Bioinformatics - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Bioinformatics - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Bioinformatics - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Bioinformatics - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.6 HTS - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on HTS - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on HTS - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on HTS - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on HTS - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.8 Market opportunity by Product



Market opportunity by Product ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

9 Market Segmentation by End-user

9.1 Market segments



Chart on End-user - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on End-user - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

9.2 Comparison by End-user



Chart on Comparison by End-user Data Table on Comparison by End-user

9.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.4 Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Academic and research institutes - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Academic and research institutes - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.5 CROs - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on CROs - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on CROs - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on CROs - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on CROs - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.6 Market opportunity by End-user



Market opportunity by End-user ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

10 Market Segmentation by Therapeutic Area

10.1 Market segments



Chart on Therapeutic Area - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Therapeutic Area - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

10.2 Comparison by Therapeutic Area



Chart on Comparison by Therapeutic Area Data Table on Comparison by Therapeutic Area

10.3 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.4 Neurology - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Neurology - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Neurology - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Neurology - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Neurology - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.5 CVD - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on CVD - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on CVD - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on CVD - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on CVD - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.6 Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Infectious diseases - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Infectious diseases - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.8 Market opportunity by Therapeutic Area



Market opportunity by Therapeutic Area ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Therapeutic Area ($ million)

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

12 Geographic Landscape

12.1 Geographic segmentation



Chart on Market share by geography 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Market share by geography 2025-2030 (%)

12.2 Geographic comparison



Chart on Geographic comparison Data Table on Geographic comparison

12.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Chart on Regional Comparison - North America Data Table on Regional Comparison - North America

12.3.1 US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.3.2 Canada - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.3.3 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Chart on Regional Comparison - Europe Data Table on Regional Comparison - Europe

12.4.1 Germany - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.4.2 UK - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.4.3 France - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.4.4 Italy - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.4.5 Spain - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.4.6 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Chart on Regional Comparison - Asia Data Table on Regional Comparison - Asia

12.5.1 China - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.5.2 India - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.5.3 Japan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.5.4 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.5.5 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.5.6 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

Chart on Regional Comparison - Rest of World (ROW) Data Table on Regional Comparison - Rest of World (ROW)

12.6.1 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.6.2 Australia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.6.3 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.6.4 UAE - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on UAE - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on UAE - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on UAE - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on UAE - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.6.5 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.6.6 Colombia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Colombia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Colombia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Colombia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Colombia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.6.7 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.6.8 Israel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Israel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Israel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

12.7 Market opportunity by geography



Market opportunity by geography ($ million) Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity

13.1 Market drivers



Growing demand for precision medicine research and targeted therapeutics

Expansion of strategic collaborations across pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem Increasing adoption of digital biology and computational discovery platforms

13.2 Market challenges



High research failure rates and limited clinical translation

Rising technology implementation and infrastructure costs Data integration complexity and regulatory compliance burden

13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030

13.4 Market opportunities



Shift toward multimodal biological data integration

Expansion of externalized discovery ecosystems and platform based research models Increasing use of real world and longitudinal data in discovery workflows

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Landscape

Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation

14.3 Landscape disruption

Overview on factors of disruption

14.4 Industry risks

Impact of key risks on business

15 Competitive Analysis

15.1 Companies profiled

Companies covered

15.2 Company ranking index

Company ranking index

15.3 Market positioning of companies

Matrix on companies position and classification

15.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.



Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus SWOT

15.5 Carl Zeiss AG



Carl Zeiss AG - Overview

Carl Zeiss AG - Product / Service

Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings SWOT

15.6 Corning Inc.



Corning Inc. - Overview

Corning Inc. - Business segments

Corning Inc. - Key offerings

Corning Inc. - Segment focus SWOT

15.7 Danaher Corp.



Danaher Corp. - Overview

Danaher Corp. - Business segments

Danaher Corp. - Key news

Danaher Corp. - Key offerings

Danaher Corp. - Segment focus SWOT

15.8 Eppendorf SE



Eppendorf SE - Overview

Eppendorf SE - Product / Service

Eppendorf SE - Key offerings SWOT

15.9 Eurofins Scientific SE



Eurofins Scientific SE - Overview

Eurofins Scientific SE - Business segments

Eurofins Scientific SE - Key offerings

Eurofins Scientific SE - Segment focus SWOT

15.10 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.



F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus SWOT

15.11 GenScript Biotech Corp.



GenScript Biotech Corp. - Overview

GenScript Biotech Corp. - Business segments

GenScript Biotech Corp. - Key offerings

GenScript Biotech Corp. - Segment focus SWOT

15.12 Illumina Inc.



Illumina Inc. - Overview

Illumina Inc. - Business segments

Illumina Inc. - Key news

Illumina Inc. - Key offerings

Illumina Inc. - Segment focus SWOT

15.13 Lonza Group Ltd.



Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview

Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments

Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news

Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings

Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus SWOT

15.14 Merck KGaA



Merck KGaA - Overview

Merck KGaA - Business segments

Merck KGaA - Key news

Merck KGaA - Key offerings

Merck KGaA - Segment focus SWOT

15.15 Revvity Inc.



Revvity Inc. - Overview

Revvity Inc. - Business segments

Revvity Inc. - Key offerings

Revvity Inc. - Segment focus SWOT

15.16 Sartorius AG



Sartorius AG - Overview

Sartorius AG - Business segments

Sartorius AG - Key offerings

Sartorius AG - Segment focus SWOT

15.17 Shimadzu Corp.



Shimadzu Corp. - Overview

Shimadzu Corp. - Business segments

Shimadzu Corp. - Key offerings

Shimadzu Corp. - Segment focus SWOT

15.18 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus SWOT

16 Appendix

16.1 Scope of the report



Market definition

Objectives Notes and caveats

16.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist



Inclusions checklist Exclusions checklist

16.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Currency conversion rates for US$

16.4 Research methodology

Research methodology

16.5 Data procurement

Information sources

16.6 Data validation

Data validation

16.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Validation techniques employed for market sizing

16.8 Data synthesis

Data synthesis

16.9 360 degree market analysis

360 degree market analysis

16.10 List of abbreviations

List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits [327]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

BioMerieux SA

Bruker Corp.

Carl Zeiss AG

Charles River Laboratories

Corning Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Eppendorf SE

Eurofins Scientific SE

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

GenScript Biotech Corp.

Illumina Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Promega Corp.

QIAGEN N.V.

Revvity Inc.

Sartorius AG

Shimadzu Corp.

Takara Bio Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Waters Corp.

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