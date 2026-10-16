Global Drug Discovery Technology Market Analysis And Forecast 2026-2030 AI, Precision Medicine, And Digital Biology Drive USD 31.56 Billion Growth At 9.1% CAGR
Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Drug Discovery Technology Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global drug discovery technology market is projected to expand by USD 31.56 billion during 2025-2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.1% throughout the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for precision medicine research, targeted therapeutics, digital biology solutions, and computational discovery platforms.
The report provides an up-to-date assessment of the global market, including market size, forecasts, industry trends, growth drivers, challenges, regional developments, and the competitive landscape. It also evaluates approximately 25 leading vendors to help pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses, research organizations, and other stakeholders identify emerging opportunities and strengthen their market positions.
Strategic collaborations across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem are becoming increasingly important as organizations seek to accelerate research, expand access to advanced technologies, and improve drug development outcomes. The expansion of externalized discovery ecosystems and platform based research models is also contributing to demand for integrated technologies and specialized research services.
Another major market trend is the shift toward multimodal biological data integration. Combining diverse biological datasets is expected to support more comprehensive research workflows and improve the identification and validation of therapeutic targets. Increasing use of real world and longitudinal data in discovery workflows is also anticipated to create sizable demand during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation by Product
- Genomics Proteomics Bioinformatics HTS Others
Market Segmentation by End-User
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Academic and research institutes CROs
Market Segmentation by Therapeutic Area
- Oncology Neurology CVD Infectious diseases Others
Geographic Coverage
- North America, including the US, Canada, and Mexico Europe, including Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and The Netherlands Asia Rest of World (ROW)
The market analysis examines historical and forecast data alongside product, end-user, therapeutic area, and regional performance. Its findings are based on a combination of primary and secondary research, including input from key industry participants. Qualitative and quantitative methodologies are used to assess critical market parameters such as pricing, profitability, competition, and promotional activity.
The competitive analysis covers Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioMerieux SA, Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Charles River Laboratories, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GenScript Biotech Corp., Illumina Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Promega Corp., QIAGEN N.V., Revvity Inc., Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., Takara Bio Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.
Detailed vendor selection methodology and competitive benchmarking offer insight into the strategies, capabilities, and market positioning of key participants. The report also assesses upcoming trends and challenges that could influence investment decisions, technology adoption, strategic partnerships, and future market growth.
Overall, the global drug discovery technology market is positioned for sustained expansion as precision medicine, computational research, biological data integration, and collaborative discovery models become more prominent. Organizations investing in scalable platforms, advanced analytics, and integrated research capabilities are expected to be well placed to capture opportunities emerging through 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
- Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview Executive Summary - Chart on Global Market Characteristics Executive Summary - Chart on Market by Geography Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Therapeutic Area Executive Summary - Chart on Incremental Growth Executive Summary - Data Table on Incremental Growth Executive Summary - Chart on Company Market Positioning
2 Market Analysis
2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Chart on Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation
2.3 Factors of disruption
- Chart on Overview on factors of disruption
2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Chart on Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Market ecosystem
- Chart on Parent Market Data Table on - Parent Market
3.2 Market characteristics
- Chart on Market characteristics analysis
3.3 Value chain analysis
- Chart on Value chain analysis
4 Market Sizing
4.1 Market definition
- Data Table on Offerings of companies included in the market definition
4.2 Market segment analysis
- Market segments
4.3 Market size 2025
4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2025-2030
- Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
5 Historic Market Size
5.1 Global Drug Discovery Technology Market 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Data Table on Global Drug Discovery Technology Market 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.2 Product segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Product Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.3 End-user segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - End-user Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.4 Therapeutic Area segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Therapeutic Area Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.5 Geography segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Geography Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.6 Country segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Country Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
6 Qualitative Analysis
6.1 Impact of AI on global drug discovery technology market
6.2 Impact of geopolitical conflicts on global drug discovery technology market
7 Five Forces Analysis
7.1 Five forces summary
- Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2025 and 2030
7.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of buyers - Impact of key factors 2025 and 2030
7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Bargaining power of suppliers - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.4 Threat of new entrants
- Threat of new entrants - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.5 Threat of substitutes
- Threat of substitutes - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.6 Threat of rivalry
- Threat of rivalry - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.7 Market condition
- Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2025 and 2030
8 Market Segmentation by Product
8.1 Market segments
- Chart on Product - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Product - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
8.2 Comparison by Product
- Chart on Comparison by Product Data Table on Comparison by Product
8.3 Genomics - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Genomics - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Genomics - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Genomics - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Genomics - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.4 Proteomics - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Proteomics - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Proteomics - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Proteomics - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Proteomics - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.5 Bioinformatics - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Bioinformatics - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Bioinformatics - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Bioinformatics - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Bioinformatics - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.6 HTS - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on HTS - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on HTS - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on HTS - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on HTS - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Market opportunity by Product ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
9 Market Segmentation by End-user
9.1 Market segments
- Chart on End-user - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on End-user - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
9.2 Comparison by End-user
- Chart on Comparison by End-user Data Table on Comparison by End-user
9.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
9.4 Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Academic and research institutes - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Academic and research institutes - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
9.5 CROs - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on CROs - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on CROs - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on CROs - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on CROs - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
9.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Market opportunity by End-user ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
10 Market Segmentation by Therapeutic Area
10.1 Market segments
- Chart on Therapeutic Area - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Therapeutic Area - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
10.2 Comparison by Therapeutic Area
- Chart on Comparison by Therapeutic Area Data Table on Comparison by Therapeutic Area
10.3 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.4 Neurology - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Neurology - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Neurology - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Neurology - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Neurology - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.5 CVD - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on CVD - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on CVD - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on CVD - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on CVD - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.6 Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Infectious diseases - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Infectious diseases - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.8 Market opportunity by Therapeutic Area
- Market opportunity by Therapeutic Area ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Therapeutic Area ($ million)
11 Customer Landscape
11.1 Customer landscape overview
12 Geographic Landscape
12.1 Geographic segmentation
- Chart on Market share by geography 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Market share by geography 2025-2030 (%)
12.2 Geographic comparison
- Chart on Geographic comparison Data Table on Geographic comparison
12.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Chart on Regional Comparison - North America Data Table on Regional Comparison - North America
12.3.1 US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.3.2 Canada - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.3.3 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Chart on Regional Comparison - Europe Data Table on Regional Comparison - Europe
12.4.1 Germany - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.4.2 UK - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.4.3 France - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.4.4 Italy - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.4.5 Spain - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.4.6 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Chart on Regional Comparison - Asia Data Table on Regional Comparison - Asia
12.5.1 China - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.5.2 India - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.5.3 Japan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.5.4 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.5.5 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.5.6 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Chart on Regional Comparison - Rest of World (ROW) Data Table on Regional Comparison - Rest of World (ROW)
12.6.1 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.2 Australia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.3 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.4 UAE - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on UAE - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on UAE - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on UAE - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on UAE - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.5 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.6 Colombia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Colombia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Colombia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Colombia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Colombia - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.7 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.6.8 Israel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Israel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Israel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
12.7 Market opportunity by geography
- Market opportunity by geography ($ million) Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity
13.1 Market drivers
- Growing demand for precision medicine research and targeted therapeutics Expansion of strategic collaborations across pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem Increasing adoption of digital biology and computational discovery platforms
13.2 Market challenges
- High research failure rates and limited clinical translation Rising technology implementation and infrastructure costs Data integration complexity and regulatory compliance burden
13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030
13.4 Market opportunities
- Shift toward multimodal biological data integration Expansion of externalized discovery ecosystems and platform based research models Increasing use of real world and longitudinal data in discovery workflows
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Competitive Landscape
- Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation
14.3 Landscape disruption
- Overview on factors of disruption
14.4 Industry risks
- Impact of key risks on business
15 Competitive Analysis
15.1 Companies profiled
- Companies covered
15.2 Company ranking index
- Company ranking index
15.3 Market positioning of companies
- Matrix on companies position and classification
15.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus SWOT
15.5 Carl Zeiss AG
- Carl Zeiss AG - Overview Carl Zeiss AG - Product / Service Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings SWOT
15.6 Corning Inc.
- Corning Inc. - Overview Corning Inc. - Business segments Corning Inc. - Key offerings Corning Inc. - Segment focus SWOT
15.7 Danaher Corp.
- Danaher Corp. - Overview Danaher Corp. - Business segments Danaher Corp. - Key news Danaher Corp. - Key offerings Danaher Corp. - Segment focus SWOT
15.8 Eppendorf SE
- Eppendorf SE - Overview Eppendorf SE - Product / Service Eppendorf SE - Key offerings SWOT
15.9 Eurofins Scientific SE
- Eurofins Scientific SE - Overview Eurofins Scientific SE - Business segments Eurofins Scientific SE - Key offerings Eurofins Scientific SE - Segment focus SWOT
15.10 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus SWOT
15.11 GenScript Biotech Corp.
- GenScript Biotech Corp. - Overview GenScript Biotech Corp. - Business segments GenScript Biotech Corp. - Key offerings GenScript Biotech Corp. - Segment focus SWOT
15.12 Illumina Inc.
- Illumina Inc. - Overview Illumina Inc. - Business segments Illumina Inc. - Key news Illumina Inc. - Key offerings Illumina Inc. - Segment focus SWOT
15.13 Lonza Group Ltd.
- Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus SWOT
15.14 Merck KGaA
- Merck KGaA - Overview Merck KGaA - Business segments Merck KGaA - Key news Merck KGaA - Key offerings Merck KGaA - Segment focus SWOT
15.15 Revvity Inc.
- Revvity Inc. - Overview Revvity Inc. - Business segments Revvity Inc. - Key offerings Revvity Inc. - Segment focus SWOT
15.16 Sartorius AG
- Sartorius AG - Overview Sartorius AG - Business segments Sartorius AG - Key offerings Sartorius AG - Segment focus SWOT
15.17 Shimadzu Corp.
- Shimadzu Corp. - Overview Shimadzu Corp. - Business segments Shimadzu Corp. - Key offerings Shimadzu Corp. - Segment focus SWOT
15.18 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus SWOT
16 Appendix
16.1 Scope of the report
- Market definition Objectives Notes and caveats
16.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Inclusions checklist Exclusions checklist
16.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Currency conversion rates for US$
16.4 Research methodology
- Research methodology
16.5 Data procurement
- Information sources
16.6 Data validation
- Data validation
16.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Validation techniques employed for market sizing
16.8 Data synthesis
- Data synthesis
16.9 360 degree market analysis
- 360 degree market analysis
16.10 List of abbreviations
- List of abbreviations
List of Exhibits [327]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Agilent Technologies Inc. Becton Dickinson and Co. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. BioMerieux SA Bruker Corp. Carl Zeiss AG Charles River Laboratories Corning Inc. Danaher Corp. Eppendorf SE Eurofins Scientific SE F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. GenScript Biotech Corp. Illumina Inc. Lonza Group Ltd. Merck KGaA Promega Corp. QIAGEN N.V. Revvity Inc. Sartorius AG Shimadzu Corp. Takara Bio Inc. Tecan Trading AG Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Waters Corp.
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