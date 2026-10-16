Vietnam Urea Import Market And Importers Guide 2023-2026 Rising Agricultural Demand And Supply Gaps Drive Export And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Vietnam's top urea importers with verified contacts and Excel data to accelerate customer acquisition, optimize supply chains, mitigate risk and strengthen competitiveness

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Urea Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides global urea manufacturers, exporters, fertilizer distributors, traders, chemical companies and investors with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding within the Vietnam urea market. Covering market activity from 2023-2026, it combines industry analysis, import data and buyer information to support customer acquisition, supply chain planning and investment decisions.

Vietnam's urea market is supported by a large agricultural sector and sustained fertilizer demand across rice, coffee, rubber, fruit and vegetable production. Continued agricultural modernization, the adoption of advanced cultivation techniques and efforts to improve crop yields are expected to maintain strong demand for nitrogen fertilizers.

Domestic urea production is primarily operated by state-owned enterprises and other large companies, with production facilities located across northern and southern Vietnam. Although local production has expanded, imports remain necessary to supplement domestic supply, address seasonal requirements and respond to periods of tight availability. This creates ongoing opportunities for international suppliers with competitive pricing, reliable delivery capabilities and established regional supply networks.

Vietnam Urea Import Market

Vietnam's urea import market has recorded significant growth. Approximately 80 Vietnamese buyers imported urea in 2024, with total imports valued at US$181 million, representing an increase of 13.5% year-on-year. In 2025, import value reached US$250 million, rising 38.0% compared with 2024.

China was Vietnam's largest source of imported urea in 2025, accounting for approximately 47.2% of the market. Indonesia and Malaysia followed with shares of about 16.3% and 16.1%, respectively. These figures highlight the importance of Asian supply relationships and regional logistics in Vietnam's fertilizer trade.

Future urea imports are expected to increase steadily as agricultural production develops and domestic supply remains insufficient during key demand periods. Import activity will continue to be influenced by crop cycles, international prices, freight costs, trade conditions, government policies and the availability of local production.

Importer and Buyer Intelligence

The report covers major participants in the Vietnam fertilizer market, including large agricultural groups, regional distributors, fertilizer traders and key end buyers. It profiles the top 10 urea importing companies and provides business information designed to help overseas suppliers identify potential customers and evaluate commercial opportunities.

Company-level coverage includes:



Importer profiles and contact information

Import volume and value

Average import prices

Countries and regions of origin

Major international suppliers Excel data for screening, analysis and contact management

This structured information enables exporters to prioritize qualified prospects, compare purchasing patterns and develop targeted market entry strategies. International trading companies and investment institutions can also use the findings to assess competition, monitor sourcing activity and optimize regional supply chain decisions.

Foreign Investment Environment

Vietnam offers a stable foundation for foreign investment in the urea industry. Long-term agricultural demand supports the market, while domestic natural gas resources provide feedstock potential for ammonia-urea production. Demand for higher-quality agricultural exports and environmentally responsible fertilizer products may also create opportunities for technology transfer, production upgrades and product differentiation.

Key investment advantages include:



Political stability, consistent economic policies and continued economic development

Relatively low labor costs

A strategic location on the Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline and extensive port infrastructure

Legal protections and preferential policies available to qualifying foreign investors

Access to international markets through 19 free trade agreements that have been signed or are in progress Regional trade opportunities through RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area

Fertilizer production is a conditional investment sector under Vietnam's Investment Law, but foreign participation is not prohibited. Investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with Vietnamese companies in accordance with the Investment Law and the Enterprise Law. Urea producers must satisfy applicable fertilizer management rules, technical standards and licensing requirements. Projects must also complete the required environmental review process, including an Environmental Impact Assessment Report where applicable.

Commercial Value of the Report

By combining Vietnam urea market trends, import statistics, sourcing patterns, regulatory considerations and verified importer intelligence, the report supports faster and more informed market development. Its data-driven and market-oriented approach helps suppliers identify buyers, evaluate demand, mitigate commercial risks and strengthen their competitive position in Vietnam's expanding fertilizer market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Urea Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Urea Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Urea Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Urea Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Urea in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Urea in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Urea in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Urea in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Urea in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Urea in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company 1

4.1.1 Introduction to Company 1

4.1.2 Import Status of Company 1, 2023-2026

4.2 Company 2

4.2.1 Introduction to Company 2

4.2.2 Import Status of Company 2, 2023-2026

4.3 Company 3

4.3.1 Introduction to Company 3

4.3.2 Import Status of Company 3, 2023-2026

4.4 Company 4

4.4.1 Introduction to Company 4

4.4.2 Import Status of Company 4, 2023-2026

4.5 Company 5

4.5.1 Introduction to Company 5

4.5.2 Import Status of Company 5, 2023-2026

4.6 Company 6

4.6.1 Introduction to Company 6

4.6.2 Import Status of Company 6, 2023-2026

4.7 Company 7

4.7.1 Introduction to Company 7

4.7.2 Import Status of Company 7, 2023-2026

4.8 Company 8

4.8.1 Introduction to Company 8

4.8.2 Import Status of Company 8, 2023-2026

4.9 Company 9

4.9.1 Introduction to Company 9

4.9.2 Import Status of Company 9, 2023-2026

4.10 Company 10

4.10.1 Introduction to Company 10

4.10.2 Import Status of Company 10, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertilizer Joint Stock Company

Long Hung Import-Export and Investment Joint Stock Company Vinacam Group Joint Stock Company

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