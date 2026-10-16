Guangdong Fortune Stone Secures Three Renovation Projects In China

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUIZHOU, CHINA, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guangdong Fortune Stone New Material Co., Ltd. has secured three new renovation projects in China for its Flexible stone systems, while obtaining China's Green Building Materials Product Certification in 2026. The projects, located in Guangdong, Zhejiang and Sichuan, cover residential renovation, commercial façade and historical building restoration.

"These projects confirm that Flexible stone is moving from evaluation to specification," said a spokesperson for Guangdong Fortune Stone. "The material is a component, not a complete solution. Substrate preparation, adhesive compatibility and joint detailing determine whether the installed system meets performance expectations."

Flexible stone, also known as MCM or soft ceramic, typically measures 2 to 6 millimeters in thickness and weighs 3 to 5 kilograms per square meter, compared with 20 to 50 kilograms for traditional tile and natural stone. The company is positioning the material for curved walls and renovation projects where access, weight and installation speed are critical.

Fortune Stone holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications. Its products have obtained CE verification under EN 15102:2007+A1:2011. The company's manufacturing and quality management systems have been assessed by Intertek through Alibaba.com 's on-site verification program.

SGS test reports issued in 2025 document the product's fire performance, thermal conductivity, radioactivity, durability and antimicrobial properties. The material achieved a Class A2-s1, d0 fire rating and passed accelerated weathering testing over 1,500 hours. Antiviral testing showed a 99.93% activity rate against influenza A virus H1N1, and antibacterial testing demonstrated a >99.9% rate against E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus.

The company has filed patent applications covering core-shell emulsion architecture, high-flexibility formulations and a dust-reduced cutting device. These filings, published in 2026, are in substantive examination.

About Guangdong Fortune Stone New Material Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Guangdong Province, China, Fortune Stone New Material develops and manufactures Flexible stone systems for exterior and interior building applications. The company holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications, and its products have obtained China's green building materials product certification and CE verification under EN 15102:2007+A1:2011. Its manufacturing and quality management systems have been assessed by Intertek through Alibaba.com 's on-site verification program. The company has filed patent applications covering emulsion formulations, surface coatings and installation equipment, and has obtained SGS test reports covering fire performance, thermal conductivity, radioactivity, durability and antimicrobial properties. Its products are used in residential renovation, commercial façade and historical building restoration projects. For more information, visit .

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