Vietnam Potassium Chloride Import Market And Top 10 Importers Report 2023-2026 $475 Million Market And Rising Farm Demand Create Supplier Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Vietnam's top importers with precise contacts and Excel data to accelerate customer acquisition, optimize supply chains, mitigate risk and expand efficiently

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Potassium Chloride Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides global potassium chloride manufacturers, exporters, fertilizer distributors, chemical companies, international trading firms, and investment institutions with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding in the Vietnam potassium chloride market. Covering 2023-2026, it combines industry analysis, import data, buyer information, market trends, and foreign investment considerations to support customer acquisition, supply chain planning, and commercial decision-making.

The report profiles the top 10 potassium chloride importers in Vietnam, including large agricultural groups, regional distributors, fertilizer traders, and key end buyers. Each profile contains company and contact information, along with import volume, import value, pricing, import sources, and major suppliers. Excel data is also included to facilitate buyer screening, account management, market segmentation, and batch outreach.

Vietnam Potassium Chloride Industry

Potassium chloride (MOP) is a core commodity in Vietnam's potash fertilizer supply system and an important raw material for NPK compound fertilizer production. Demand is supported by the country's extensive cultivation of rice, coffee, rubber, pepper, tropical fruits, and other commercially important crops.

Vietnam's transition toward high-yield, high-value-added, and export-oriented agricultural production is increasing the need for balanced fertilizer application. This development is expected to support potassium chloride consumption as agricultural output expands and the domestic compound fertilizer industry continues to upgrade.

Vietnam has virtually no potash resources suitable for large-scale commercial development and no significant domestic potassium chloride mining capacity. As a result, the market relies heavily on international supply. Domestic potassium chloride prices and fertilizer production costs are therefore influenced by global output, geopolitical developments, exporting-country policies, international price cycles, and shipping costs.

Vietnam Potassium Chloride Import Market

Vietnam's potassium chloride import market has recorded strong growth. Approximately 116 Vietnamese buyers imported potassium chloride in 2024, with total imports valued at US$418 million, representing a 22.7% year-on-year increase. In 2025, import value reached US$475 million, up 13.8% compared with 2024.

Uzbekistan, Laos, Russia, and Canada were Vietnam's four leading potassium chloride suppliers in 2025. They accounted for approximately 31.3%, 21.2%, 18.5%, and 15.6% of total imports, respectively. This supplier concentration highlights the importance of monitoring international production, trade policies, logistics conditions, and pricing trends when developing procurement or market-entry strategies.

Vietnam potassium chloride imports are expected to continue rising steadily, supported by agricultural development, stable fertilizer demand, and limited domestic supply. However, companies operating in the market remain exposed to international supply disruptions and price volatility.

Foreign Investment Opportunities and Regulations

Vietnam's dependence on imported potassium chloride creates opportunities for foreign companies with upstream resources, global sourcing networks, logistics capabilities, or established fertilizer distribution channels. Key investment advantages include:



Political stability, consistent economic policies, and continued emphasis on national development.

Relatively low labor costs.

A strategic location on the eastern Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline, multiple ports, and convenient regional transportation links.

Legal protections and preferential policies available to eligible foreign investors. Broad international market access through 19 free trade agreements that have been signed or are in progress, including platforms such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Under Vietnam's Investment Law and related regulations, fertilizer production is a conditional investment sector, but foreign investment is not prohibited. International investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or form joint ventures with Vietnamese companies in accordance with the Investment Law and the Enterprise Law.

Potassium chloride production enterprises must comply with fertilizer management regulations and applicable technical standards. Required procedures may include obtaining a production license and securing environmental approval through an Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIA).

Key Features of the Report



Importer intelligence: Profiles of the top 10 importers, covering company details, contacts, import quantity, import value, pricing, sourcing markets, and principal suppliers.

Market analysis: Assessment of Vietnam's potassium chloride industry, import structure, demand outlook, major supply countries, and relevant import policies.

Data-driven insights: Commercial information designed for fertilizer exporters, chemical suppliers, trading companies, investors, and upstream and downstream industry participants.

Efficient market connectivity: A clear structure and supporting Excel data that enable rapid buyer screening, group management, and targeted outreach. Strategic value: Practical insights to help suppliers identify Vietnamese potassium chloride buyers, optimize regional supply chains, manage market risks, and strengthen international competitiveness.

By consolidating importer data, trade statistics, investment conditions, and market forecasts, the report offers a focused resource for companies seeking reliable entry channels and long-term growth opportunities in Vietnam's expanding potassium chloride and fertilizer market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Potassium Chloride Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Potassium Chloride Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Potassium Chloride Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Potassium Chloride Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Potassium Chloride in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Potassium Chloride in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Potassium Chloride in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Potassium Chloride in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Potassium Chloride in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Potassium Chloride in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company Profiles

4.2 Import Status, 2023-2026

4.3 Major Import Sources, 2023-2026

4.4 Major Suppliers, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertilizer Joint Stock Company

Petrovietnam Fertilizer and Chemicals Corporation Thuy Ngan Trading Company Limited.

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