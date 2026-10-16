Mima Foods Marks 24,000 Tons In First Year Of IQF Operations, Outlines Expansion At SIAL Paris 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Egyptian producer serves more than 50 international markets and plans to add over 135 tons of daily production capacity by year-end

SADAT CITY, Egypt, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mima Foods, the Egyptian individually quick frozen (IQF) food producer under SADITA Holding, has processed 24,000 tons of frozen fruits and vegetables in its first year of operations. With daily output exceeding 125 tons and exports reaching more than 50 international markets, the company is preparing for further expansion.

Mima Foods will present its achievements and growth plans at SIAL Paris 2026, taking place 17–21 October at Paris Nord Villepinte, France, connecting with international buyers and exploring long-term bulk and private-label supply partnerships.

Scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, the company's second IQF production phase is expected to add more than 135 tons of daily capacity, strengthening its ability to serve growing demand across Europe, the Middle East, the Americas and Asia.

“From Egypt, we are building a food production platform that international partners can depend on for the long term,” said Ahmed El-Shennawi, Managing Director of Mima Foods.“Our first year demonstrates what an integrated operation can achieve. As we expand, our priority is to combine greater scale with the quality, traceability and care behind every harvest decision, giving our partners confidence in both our products and our ability to support their growth.”

Designed for international markets, Mima Foods integrates GlobalG.A.P.-certified agricultural sourcing with advanced IQF processing and export operations, maintaining product integrity from harvest to delivery.

Its certification framework includes BRCGS, FSSC 22000, GLOBALG.A.P., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and Kosher certification. On-site batch testing and pallet-level traceability further support its commitment to food safety and consistent quality.

Mima Foods invites importers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators and private-label partners to meet its team at Stand 6A E 025 during SIAL Paris 2026 to explore sourcing and supply opportunities.

About Mima Foods

Mima Foods is an Egyptian frozen food producer under SADITA Holding, specializing in IQF fruits and vegetables. Its Sadat City facility integrates agricultural sourcing, advanced processing and export capabilities to serve international bulk and private-label customers.

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