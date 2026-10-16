Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics Market 2025-2029: Global Forecasts By Syndrome, Testing Site, Product, And Country Point-Of-Care Molecular Testing Unlocks Strategic Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are converging to streamline frontline testing, reduce costs and expand infectious disease testing into offices and homes.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Syndromic Multiplex Panels Market 2025-2029 - Strategies, Trends and Forecasts by Syndrome (Respiratory, Sepsis, Gi, Other), Place, Product and Country, with Market Analysis and Executive Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The infectious disease diagnostics market is entering a period of significant change as laboratories, healthcare providers and diagnostic manufacturers adopt faster, more comprehensive testing technologies. The report examines how syndromic multiplex testing, molecular diagnostics and point of care testing are reshaping clinical workflows and creating new opportunities across a rapidly expanding global market.

Syndromic multiplex diagnostics enable healthcare professionals to test for multiple pathogens through a single clinical workflow. Continued advances in molecular testing platforms, assay performance and sample processing are supporting broader adoption in hospitals, laboratories and other care settings. These developments may help providers accelerate clinical decision making, improve laboratory efficiency and reduce reliance on sequential testing protocols.

The report evaluates whether the infectious disease diagnostics market can grow faster as molecular diagnostics and point of care testing increasingly converge. This combination has the potential to transform frontline testing by delivering broader diagnostic information closer to the patient. It may also support more efficient use of healthcare resources, particularly when rapid results can inform treatment decisions, patient management and infection control measures.

Key market questions include when infectious disease testing will become more widely available in the physician's office and home, how automation may affect established diagnostic procedures, and whether advanced testing systems will supplement or replace elements of conventional clinical assessment. Rather than assuming that diagnostics will replace physicians, the report considers how emerging technologies may support medical professionals with faster and more actionable information.

Market participants will gain insight into the commercial, technological and operational issues influencing adoption. The research explores market drivers, implementation challenges, competitive conditions and future opportunities for diagnostic companies, healthcare organizations, laboratories, investors and industry suppliers. It also considers how changes in testing locations and clinical expectations could influence product development, distribution strategies and demand for decentralized diagnostic platforms.

Five year market forecasts provide a structured view of anticipated growth, while the longer term outlook helps organizations assess how infectious disease testing may evolve beyond the immediate forecast period. The analysis is designed to support strategic planning, market assessment, business development and investment decisions in a sector characterized by rapid innovation and changing healthcare priorities.

The report also addresses the potential economic impact of syndromic multiplex diagnostics. By consolidating multiple tests into a more streamlined process, these platforms may reduce unnecessary testing, shorten turnaround times and improve resource allocation. Actual benefits will depend on platform performance, clinical setting, reimbursement, testing volume and integration with existing laboratory and healthcare systems.

Organizations can use the research to evaluate market potential, identify emerging opportunities and strengthen their understanding of the competitive landscape. Multiple updates issued over the following 12 months will provide access to revised analysis and new market data as conditions develop. A later update incorporating the next year's figures will further extend the value of the forecasts and help decision makers monitor changes in this dynamic segment of infectious disease diagnostics.

For companies seeking a detailed assessment of syndromic multiplex testing, molecular diagnostics and point of care testing, the report offers a focused resource for understanding current developments and preparing for future market expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Syndromic Multiplex Tests?

2.2 Syndromic Testing - the quiet revolution in diagnostics

2.2.1 Syndromic Testing - more than Panels

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Multiplex Market Size

2.3.2 Currency

2.3.3 Years

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Authors

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Infectious Disease

3.1 Infections - The Big Picture

3.2 The Pathogens

3.2.1 Bacteria

3.2.2 Fungi and Protozoa

3.2.3 Viruses

3.2.4 Prions

3.3 Symptoms and Syndromes

3.3.1 Bacterial or viral

3.3.2 Typical Viral Symptoms

3.3.3 Typical Bacterial Symptoms

3.4 Disease

3.5 Transmission

3.6 Infectious Disease Diagnostics

3.6.1 Microbial culture

3.6.2 Microscopy

3.6.3 Biochemical tests

3.6.4 PCR-based diagnostics

3.6.5 Metagenomic sequencing

3.7 Defining Infections

3.8 Syndromic Infection

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

4.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

4.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

4.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

4.2.3 Segmenting the Syndromic Testing Market

4.3 Industry Structure

4.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

4.3.2 Economies of Scale

4.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

4.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

4.3.4 Physician's and POCT

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Speed of Diagnosis

5.1.2 Effect of Syndromic Testing on Costs

5.1.3 Point of Care Advantage

5.1.4 Accuracy and Diagnostic Risk

5.1.5 Single Visits.

5.1.6 Improvement in Outcomes.

5.1.7 Impact of the Pandemic

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Lower Prices

5.2.2 Administration/reimbursement.

5.2.3 Infectious Disease is Declining But..

5.2.4 Wellness Hurts

5.2.5 Economic Growth improves Living Standards

5.2.6 Impact of the Pandemic

5.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

5.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

5.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point of Care

5.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

5.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

5.3.5 PCR Takes Command

5.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

5.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

5.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

5.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

5.3.10 Comparing Syndrome and Targeted Testing

5.3.11 The Multiplex Paradigm Shift

5.3.12 The Sepsis Testing Market - Bellwether for Syndromics

5.3.13 The Single Visit and AntiMicrobial Resistance

5.3.14 Syndromics drives POCT adoption

6 Syndromic Testing Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Credo Preps MDx System, Multiplex Respiratory Test for US Launch

6.3 Diasorin Nabs Clearance for Expanded Respiratory Panel

6.4 Bosch, R-Biopharm to Invest €150M in PCR Tests for Vivalytic MDx Platform

6.5 Cepheid Gets Waiver for Multiplex Vaginal Panel

6.6 BioMerieux Submits Application for Respiratory, Sore Throat Panel

6.7 Sensible Diagnostics Nabs Award for Respiratory Panel

6.8 Aptitude Medical Systems to Develop At-Home STI Test

6.9 Multiplex Meningitis/Encephalitis Panel Market Expanding

6.10 Burst Dx to Deliver Lab-Accurate ELISA-in-a-Cartridge

6.11 OpGen Seeking Approval for UTI Panel

6.12 Altratech to Enter MDx, POC Space by Supplanting PCR

6.13 BIOFIRE Announces New SPOTFIRE System

6.14 Cambridge Nucleomics to Develop 'Nanobait' Tech

6.15 Takara Bio Developing Multiplex Panels

6.16 Rover Diagnostics Developing Optical Multiplex PCR

6.17 Nanopath Secures Funding to Develop POC Dx

6.18 Genetic Signatures Wins Public Health Wales Contract

6.19 Qiagen Looks to Long-Term Growth

6.20 LexaGene Gets Investment

6.21 Seegene Multiplex COVID-19/Flu/RSV Test Receives Approval

6.22 BforCure to Adapt Rapid PCR Platform for Cancer

6.23 Accelerated Growth for Decentralized Testing

6.24 QuantuMDx Developing Syndromic Panels for European Launch

6.25 Quidel Gains CE Mark for Savanna Analyzer, Respiratory Panel

6.26 QuantumDx Gets CE Mark for Rapid PoC PCR System

6.27 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Seegene Partner for MDx Development

6.28 Baebies to Expand Finder Platform

6.29 With Luminex Acquisition, DiaSorin to Broaden MDx Portfolio

6.30 Binx Health Targeting Clinics, DTC & OTC With STI Tests

6.31 Luminex Lands BARDA Grant to Develop Test for SARS-CoV-2, Flu, RSV

6.32 Molzym, Fraunhofer Developing Rapid Sepsis Diagnostic

6.33 MiRxes Receives Approval for Multiplex SARS-CoV-2, Flu Test

6.34 New Approach Involves Silicon-Based Test for Infectious Disease Screening

6.35 Scanogen's Portable Battery Operated Instrument for 90 Minute Multiplex Test

6.36 Qiagen sees NeuMoDx as Growth Vehicle

6.37 Torus Biosystems Developing Syndromic Test with 30-Minute Turnaround

7 Profiles of Key Syndromic Testing Companies

7.1 Abacus Diagnostica

7.2 Abbott Laboratories

7.3 Accelerate Diagnostics

7.4 Ador Diagnostics

7.5 ADT Biotech

7.6 Akonni Biosystems

7.7 Alveo Technologies

7.8 Antelope Dx

7.9 Applied BioCode

7.10 Aureum Diagnostics

7.11 Aus Diagnostics

7.12 Baebies

7.13 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

7.14 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.15 Binx Health

7.16 Biocartis

7.17 BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

7.18 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.19 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

7.20 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

7.21 Cepheid (Danaher)

7.22 Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

7.23 Cue Health

7.24 Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

7.25 Detect

7.26 Diagenode Diagnostics

7.27 Diasorin S.p.A.

7.28 Domus Diagnostics

7.29 Enzo Biochem

7.30 Eurofins Scientific

7.31 Fluxergy

7.32 Fusion Genomics.

7.33 Genetic Signatures

7.34 GenMark Dx (Roche)

7.35 Grip Molecular Technologies

7.36 Hibergene Diagnostics

7.37 Hologic

7.38 Immunexpress

7.39 Inflammatix

7.40 Invetech

7.41 Janssen Diagnostics

7.42 Karius

7.43 Lexagene

7.44 LightDeck Diagnostics

7.45 Lucira Health

7.46 Luminex Corp (DiaSorin)

7.47 Maxim Biomedical

7.48 Meridian Bioscience

7.49 Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)

7.50 MicroGem

7.51 Millipore Sigma

7.52 Minute Molecular

7.53 Mobidiag (Hologic)

7.54 Molbio Diagnostics

7.55 Nanomix

7.56 Novel Microdevices

7.57 OnsiteGene

7.58 Operon

7.59 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

7.60 Panagene

7.61 Perkin Elmer

7.62 Primerdesign (Novacyt)

7.63 Prominex

7.64 Proof Diagnostics

7.65 Qiagen

7.66 QuantuMDx

7.67 QuidelOrtho

7.68 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

7.69 Saw Diagnostics

7.70 Scope Fluidics

7.71 Seegene

7.72 Siemens Healthineers

7.73 Sona Nanotech

7.74 SpeeDx

7.75 T2 Biosystems

7.76 Talis Biomedical

7.77 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.78 Vela Diagnostics

7.79 Veramarx

7.80 Visby Medical

7.81 XCR Diagnostics

8 The Global Market for Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

8.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

8.2 Global Market by Syndrome - Overview

8.2.1 Table - Global Market by Syndrome

8.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Syndrome - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Syndrome - Base Year

8.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Syndrome - End Year

8.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Syndrome - Share by Year

8.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Syndrome - Segments Growth

8.3 Global Market by Place - Overview

8.3.1 Table - Global Market by Place

8.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Place - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Place - Base Year

8.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Place - End Year

8.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Place - Share by Year

8.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Place - Segments Growth

8.4 Global Market by Product - Overview

8.4.1 Table - Global Market by Product

8.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base Year

8.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Product - End Year

8.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Product - Share by Year

8.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Product - Segments Growth

9 Global Syndromic Multiplex Markets - By Syndrome

9.1 Respiratory

9.1.1 Table Respiratory - by Country

9.1.2 Chart - Respiratory Growth

9.2 Gastrointestinal

9.2.1 Table Gastrointestinal - by Country

9.2.2 Chart - Gastrointestinal Growth

9.3 Blood

9.3.1 Table Blood - by Country

9.3.2 Chart - Blood Growth

9.4 Meningitis/Encephalitis

9.4.1 Table Meningitis/Encephalitis - by Country

9.4.2 Chart - Meningitis/Encephalitis Growth

9.5 Sexually Transmitted Disease

9.5.1 Table Sexually Transmitted Disease - by Country

9.5.2 Chart - Sexually Transmitted Disease Growth

9.6 Other Syndrome

9.6.1 Table Other - by Country

9.6.2 Chart - Other Growth

10 Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - by Place

10.1 Hospital Lab

10.1.1 Table Hospital Lab - by Country

10.1.2 Chart - Hospital Lab Growth

10.2 Outpatient Lab

10.2.1 Table Outpatient Lab - by Country

10.2.2 Chart - Outpatient Lab Growth

10.3 Point of Care

10.3.1 Table Point of Care - by Country

10.3.2 Chart - Point of Care Growth

10.4 Other Place

10.4.1 Table Other - by Country

10.4.2 Chart - Other Place Growth

11 Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - by Product

11.1 Instruments

11.1.1 Table Instruments - by Country

11.1.2 Chart - Instruments Growth

11.2 Cartridges

11.2.1 Table Cartridges - by Country

11.2.2 Chart - Cartridges Growth

11.3 Reagents

11.3.1 Table Reagents - by Country

11.3.2 Chart - Reagents Growth

11.4 Other Product

11.4.1 Table Other Product - by Country

11.4.2 Chart - Other Product Growth

12 Appendices

12.1 United States Medicare System: Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

12.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

12.3 The Highest Grossing Assays



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900