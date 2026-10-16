FERRARI TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 3

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)- Ferrari N.V. (“”) (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 will be released on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2026 Q3 results will begin at 2:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, November 3.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari's corporate website at prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari's corporate website ( ) for two weeks after the call.

For further information:

Media Relations

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FNV Q3 2026 Results Time PR ENG