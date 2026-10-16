Genetic Screening And Testing For Reproductive Health Market, 2026-2036 NIPT, IVF, PGT, And NGS Adoption To Drive 9.73% CAGR And $24.7 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recurring services and consumables, centralized high-throughput labs, automation, payer connectivity and outsourced testing support scale, efficiency and sustainable returns.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Genetic Screening and Testing for Reproductive Health Market: Focus on Offering, Test Type, Genetic Disorder, Technology Approach, Sample Type, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global genetic screening and testing for reproductive health market was valued at $9,012.6 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $24,709.7 million by 2036, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.73% during 2026-2036. Growth is being supported by the routine integration of non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), rising IVF and embryo-testing activity, broader adoption of ancestry-neutral carrier screening, increased sequencing capacity, and advances in automated bioinformatics and clinical interpretation.

The market covers products, software, and laboratory services used across preconception planning, infertility evaluation, assisted reproduction, embryo testing, prenatal screening, confirmatory prenatal diagnosis, and pregnancy-loss assessment. Major test categories include carrier screening, infertility genetic testing, preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), NIPT, invasive prenatal diagnosis, products-of-conception testing, and recurrent-pregnancy-loss genetic assessment.

Market Outlook and Commercial Landscape

Services accounted for the largest market share in 2025 and are forecast to grow faster than products through 2036. Demand reflects continued outsourcing by hospitals, obstetric practices, and fertility and IVF clinics, along with the need for accredited sample processing, sequencing, cytogenetic analysis, bioinformatics, variant interpretation, clinical reporting, payer support, and specimen logistics.

Products remain fundamental to laboratory operations. Consumables and reagents represent the principal recurring product category, while instruments support sequencing, microarray, cytogenetic, and automated workflows. Software and bioinformatics platforms enable quality control, variant analysis, workflow management, interpretation, reporting, and secure data exchange.

Testing is delivered through local, outsourced, and hybrid models. High-volume hospitals, academic centers, and reference laboratories may operate in-house platforms and validated analytical pipelines. Smaller providers typically retain patient management and sample collection while outsourcing complex testing and interpretation. Purchasing decisions are influenced by clinical validation, analytical performance, reportable-result rates, turnaround time, automation, sample stability, payer connectivity, regulatory readiness, counseling support, affordability, and supply reliability.

Leading Market Segments



Test type: NIPT held the largest share in 2025 and is expected to grow fastest during 2026-2036. Its position is supported by maternal-blood collection, screening performance for common fetal aneuploidies, and broader integration into prenatal care. Positive or high-risk findings may require counseling and confirmatory diagnostic procedures.

Genetic disorder: Chromosomal abnormalities led the market in 2025, driven by NIPT, PGT-A, cytogenetic analysis, microarrays, and prenatal diagnosis. Single-gene and monogenic disorders are expected to record faster growth as expanded carrier screening, targeted NGS panels, PGT-M, WES, and WGS increase access to sequence-level assessment.

Technology approach: Targeted NGS panel-based carrier screening led the carrier-screening technology segment in 2025. Whole-genome sequencing-based carrier screening is projected to grow rapidly as laboratories assess broader coverage and more uniform analysis. Targeted NGS remains prominent in PGT, while whole-genome or massively parallel shotgun sequencing leads NIPT workflows.

Sample type: Blood represented the largest share in 2025 because it supports NIPT, carrier screening, infertility genetic testing, and selected confirmatory applications. Saliva is expected to grow fastest as at-home collection, digital ordering, and reduced dependence on phlebotomy improve access. End user: Diagnostic, reference, and genetic testing laboratories led the market and are forecast to expand fastest through 2036. Their advantages include specialized platforms, validated assays, accreditation, bioinformatics expertise, high-throughput processing, payer management, and established referral networks.

Regional Growth

North America accounted for the largest regional share in 2025. Market leadership is supported by established obstetric and fertility-care pathways, extensive sequencing infrastructure, developed reimbursement mechanisms, reference laboratory networks, reproductive genetics companies, fertility centers, and specialized healthcare professionals. The U.S. anchors regional demand for carrier screening, NIPT, PGT, and indication-led infertility genetic testing, although insurance coverage and patient cost exposure remain inconsistent.

Asia-Pacific is expected to achieve the fastest growth during 2026-2036. Large reproductive-age populations, increasing IVF utilization, greater awareness of inherited risk, and investment in sequencing platforms and reproductive-health infrastructure are expanding testing capacity. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are strengthening prenatal screening and embryo-testing services, supported by domestic platforms and regional partnerships.

Europe, Middle East and Africa continues to benefit from public prenatal programs, national genomics initiatives, fertility networks, and specialized laboratories. Latin America is advancing through private laboratory investment, fertility-clinic development, and increased adoption of prenatal and carrier screening. Across these regions, growth will depend on affordability, accreditation, regulation, specialist availability, data governance, ethical frameworks, and specimen logistics.

Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Routine adoption of NIPT is generating recurring testing volume across successive pregnancy cohorts and supporting demand for laboratory services, collection materials, sequencing consumables, bioinformatics, quality control, interpretation, and reporting. Expanding assisted reproductive technology throughput is also increasing demand for PGT-A, PGT-M, PGT-SR, embryo-biopsy coordination, cryopreservation workflows, and related genetic analysis.

Market expansion remains constrained by reimbursement gaps, prior authorization, deductibles, self-pay exposure, uneven laboratory access, counseling shortages, interpretation complexity, regulatory fragmentation, and ethical restrictions. These barriers are particularly significant when PGT is added to an already costly IVF pathway. Broader analytical coverage must also be supported by clinical utility, validated reporting, quality-control systems, informed consent, and appropriate data governance.

Ancestry-neutral carrier screening represents a major growth opportunity in preconception care. Digital education, online ordering, saliva collection, coordinated partner testing, couple-level reporting, and tele-genetic counseling can improve access and completion. Commercial success will depend on payer coverage, clinician awareness, disciplined panel design, equitable analytical performance, variant interpretation, and effective referral pathways.

Recent Industry Developments



In July 2026, Myriad Genetics, Inc. launched the FirstGene Multiple Prenatal Screen to support coordinated prenatal screening, interpretation, and reporting workflows.

In June 2026, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. launched the AXELIOS 1 sequencing platform, creating opportunities across carrier screening, PGT, prenatal testing, and reproductive genomics, subject to validation, adoption, and regulatory approval. In May 2026, Natera, Inc. announced an enhanced Panorama workflow with a reduced no-call rate, supporting improved reportable-result rates and laboratory efficiency.

Competitive Environment

Competition centers on clinical validation, analytical accuracy, test-menu breadth, turnaround time, payer access, physician relationships, genetic-counseling support, specimen logistics, regulatory readiness, workflow automation, and reporting quality. Product and platform providers compete through sequencing performance, instrument placement, reagent economics, assay compatibility, bioinformatics integration, regulatory approvals, and technical support.

Prominent market participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Revvity, Inc., GeneMind Biosciences, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Yikon Genomics, Takara Bio Inc., MGI Tech Co., Ltd., Natera, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Vitrolife AB, and Fulgent Genetics.

The report supports product development, market expansion, competitive benchmarking, partnership evaluation, laboratory investment, payer strategy, and geographic prioritization. Its analysis combines primary research with market participants and healthcare stakeholders, secondary research from recognized publications and regulatory sources, and triangulation of testing volumes, pricing, company revenue, segment shares, and regional data. The findings indicate that sustainable growth will favor organizations combining validated technology, dependable operations, accessible pricing, secure digital connectivity, counseling support, and clinically appropriate reproductive genetic testing.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology

1. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Reproductive Health Market Overview

1.1 Market Outlook

1.1.1 Definitions

1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.1.3 Market Size, (US$)

1.1.4 Market Growth Scenario

1.1.4.1 Realistic Scenario

1.1.4.2 Optimistic Scenario

1.1.4.3 Pessimistic Scenario

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.2.1 Market Overview

1.2.2 Market Ecosystem

1.2.3 Key Trends

1.2.4 Opportunity Assessment

1.2.5 Regulatory Landscape

1.2.5.1 North America

1.2.5.2 Europe

1.2.5.3 Other Key Countries

1.2.6 Reimbursement Scenario

1.3 Market Dynamics

1.3.1 Market Opportunities and Trends

1.3.2 Market Drivers

1.3.2.1 Impact Analysis

1.3.3 Market Restraints

1.3.3.1 Impact Analysis

1.3.4 Market Challenges

1.3.4.1 Impact Analysis

2. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Reproductive Health Market Analysis in Size (US$) by Test Type

2.1 Carrier Screening Test

2.1.1 Expanded Carrier Screening

2.1.2 Targeted Carrier Screening

2.2 Non-Invasive Prenatal Test

2.3 Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)

2.3.1 Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy (PGT-A)

2.3.2 Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Monogenic Disorder (PGT-M)

2.3.3 Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Structural Rearrangement (PGT-SR)

2.4 Infertility Testing

3. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Reproductive Health Market Analysis in Size (US$) by Technology

3.1 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

3.2 Microarray

3.3 FISH

3.4 PCR

3.5 Others

4. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Reproductive Health Market Analysis in Size (US$) by Genetic Disorders

4.1 Chromosomal Abnormalities

4.2 Autosomal Recessive Genetic Disorders

4.3 X-linked Genetic Disorders

4.4 Others

5. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Reproductive Health Market Analysis in Size (US$) by End User

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Clinics

5.3 Direct to Consumer (DTC)

5.4 Others

6. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Reproductive Health Market Analysis in Size (US$) by Geography

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Market Dynamics

6.1.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.1.2.1 North America Genetic Screening Testing for Reproductive Health Market

6.1.2.1.1 U.S.

6.1.2.1.2 Canada

6.1.2.2 Europe Genetic Screening Testing for Reproductive Health Market

6.1.2.2.1 U.K.

6.1.2.2.2 Germany

6.1.2.2.3 France

6.1.2.2.4 Italy

6.1.2.2.5 Spain

6.1.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

6.1.2.3 Asia Pacific Genetic Screening Testing for Reproductive Health Market

6.1.2.3.1 China

6.1.2.3.2 Japan

6.1.2.3.3 India

6.1.2.3.4 Australia

6.1.2.3.5 South Korea

6.1.2.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.1.2.4 Latin America Genetic Screening Testing for Reproductive Health Market

6.1.2.4.1 Brazil

6.1.2.4.2 Mexico

6.1.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America

6.1.2.5 Middle East and Africa Genetic Screening Testing for Reproductive Health Market

6.1.2.5.1 UAE

6.1.2.5.2 South Africa

6.1.2.5.3 Rest of MEA

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Revvity, Inc.

GeneMind Biosciences Co., Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Yikon Genomics

Takara Bio Inc.

MGI Tech Co., Ltd.

Natera, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

LabCorp

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Vitrolife AB Fulgent Genetics

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