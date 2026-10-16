Vietnam Glass Fiber And Products Import Market Guide 2023-2026 Import Growth And High-Performance Supply Gaps Create Opportunities For Global Suppliers And Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Vietnam's top glass fiber importers with verified contacts and Excel data, optimize regional supply chains, track demand trends, and reduce market-entry risk.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Glass Fiber and Products Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides glass fiber manufacturers, exporters, suppliers, international trading companies, and investment institutions with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding within the Vietnam glass fiber and products market. Covering 2023-2026, it combines industry analysis, import data, buyer profiles, sourcing activity, and contact information to support customer acquisition and regional supply chain planning.

Vietnam's glass fiber and related products industry has recorded steady growth, supported by increasing demand from construction, transportation, industrial equipment, electronics, power, shipbuilding, and composite materials processing. Accelerating urbanization, major infrastructure projects, and the expansion of high-value-added manufacturing are also driving demand for more diversified and technically advanced products.

Domestic production is primarily concentrated in low- to mid-range fiberglass yarns, fabrics, mats, and general-purpose reinforcing materials. Local manufacturers have established a foundation in standardized, cost-competitive products, but technical and equipment limitations continue to constrain output in high-performance and functional product categories. As a result, high-performance fiberglass cloth, prepreg, high-temperature resistant materials, and special-functional fiberglass products remain heavily dependent on imports.

Vietnam Glass Fiber Import Market

Vietnam's imports of glass fiber and products have continued to increase as local production remains insufficient to meet industrial demand. Approximately 2500 Vietnamese importers purchased glass fiber and related products in 2024, with imports totaling US$ 197 million, representing year-on-year growth of 38.6%.

From January to October 2025, Vietnam's glass fiber and products imports reached approximately US$ 157 million. China remained the largest source market, accounting for about 71.5% of total imports. Japan and South Korea followed with shares of approximately 6.7% and 6.5%, respectively. These figures demonstrate Vietnam's continued reliance on established Asian suppliers, particularly for high-value-added materials used in advanced industrial applications.

The report identifies diverse categories of Vietnamese glass fiber importers, including:



Construction and building materials companies

Shipbuilding businesses

Transportation and industrial equipment manufacturers

Electronics and power companies

Composite material processors Trading companies and distributors

Profiles of the top 10 importers include company details, contact information, import quantity, import value, pricing, import sources, and major suppliers. An accompanying Excel data source enables users to screen prospective customers, organize target groups, compare purchasing activity, and conduct batch outreach more efficiently.

Foreign Investment Opportunities in Vietnam

The gap between Vietnam's growing demand and its limited high-end production capacity creates opportunities for foreign companies to establish manufacturing, processing, or distribution operations. Investors can serve domestic industrial customers while gaining access to Vietnam's expanding role in regional and international supply chains.

Vietnam offers several advantages for glass fiber and composite materials investment:



Political stability, consistent economic policies, and continued industrial development

Relatively low labor costs

A strategic location on the Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline and numerous ports

Legal protections and preferential policies for qualifying foreign-invested projects

Access to international markets through 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress Regional trade opportunities through RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area

Vietnam permits 100% foreign ownership of production enterprises in the glass products and composite materials sector. Glass fiber and related products are included among supported industries under relevant investment and industrial development policies. Eligible foreign-invested projects may receive corporate income tax reductions or exemptions, import equipment tax exemptions, preferential land rents, and other forms of policy support.

Data-Driven Market Entry Support

The report delivers a focused analysis of Vietnam's glass fiber market demand, import policies, leading supply countries, purchasing trends, and major buyers. Its structured format helps glass fiber producers, exporters, traders, composite material manufacturers, and investment institutions identify reliable market opportunities and evaluate potential business partners.

By combining current import statistics with detailed importer intelligence, the report supports more precise customer targeting, informed pricing decisions, risk management, and supply chain optimization. It also enables global suppliers to assess Vietnam glass fiber market trends, connect with established importers, and develop practical strategies for long-term growth in one of Southeast Asia's expanding industrial markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Glass Fiber and Products Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Glass Fiber and Products Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Glass Fiber and Products Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Glass Fiber and Products Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Glass Fiber and Products in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Glass Fiber and Products in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Glass Fiber and Products in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Glass Fiber and Products in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Glass Fiber and Products in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Glass Fiber and Products in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company 1

4.1.1 Introduction to Company 1

4.1.2 Import Status of Company 1, 2023-2026

4.2 Company 2

4.2.1 Introduction to Company 2

4.2.2 Import Status of Company 2, 2023-2026

4.3 Company 3

4.3.1 Introduction to Company 3

4.3.2 Import Status of Company 3, 2023-2026

4.4 Company 4

4.4.1 Introduction to Company 4

4.4.2 Import Status of Company 4, 2023-2026

4.5 Company 5

4.5.1 Introduction to Company 5

4.5.2 Import Status of Company 5, 2023-2026

4.6 Company 6

4.6.1 Introduction to Company 6

4.6.2 Import Status of Company 6, 2023-2026

4.7 Company 7

4.7.1 Introduction to Company 7

4.7.2 Import Status of Company 7, 2023-2026

4.8 Company 8

4.8.1 Introduction to Company 8

4.8.2 Import Status of Company 8, 2023-2026

4.9 Company 9

4.9.1 Introduction to Company 9

4.9.2 Import Status of Company 9, 2023-2026

4.10 Company 10

4.10.1 Introduction to Company 10

4.10.2 Import Status of Company 10, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



Ri Jie Power Technology Company Limited

Sinoma Membrane Material Vietnam Company Limited Seojin Auto Company Limited

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