SAMANA Launches COLLECTA, Taking Its Next Growth Chapter Into Premium Real Estate

SAMANA COLLECTA news project in the World Islands - Aerial Photo

Image of the floating villa from the upcoming project of SAMANA COLLECTA in the World Islands

SAMANA COLLECTA news project in the World Islands

SAMANA COLLECTA logo

New premium brand will develop lifestyle-led destinations in Dubai and internationally, debuting with an AED 4 billion-plus World Islands flagship

- Imran Farooq, CEO of SAMANA DevelopersDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SAMANA Developers has announced the launch of SAMANA COLLECTA, its new premium real estate brand, marking the next phase of the company's growth and its expansion into premium, lifestyle-led development.Having established itself among Dubai's top 10 developers and launched 54 projects in Dubai alone, SAMANA is now creating a dedicated platform for a more selective portfolio of developments defined by distinctive locations, state-of-the-art design, international brand collaborations and highly curated residential experiences.SAMANA COLLECTA is built around a“life first” philosophy - choosing locations not simply for their address, but for the life they can enable. The company plans to establish the brand through a pipeline of destinations in Dubai and International markets.Its first flagship development will be located at The World Islands, with a gross development value exceeding AED 4 billion. The project will comprise 840 branded residences, in addition to seven floating villas and two tree villas, and will seek to introduce a new proposition for one of Dubai's most distinctive waterfront locations: an island designed as a place to live throughout the year.Imran Farooq, CEO of SAMANA Developers, said:“The first chapter of SAMANA was about proving that we could scale, compete and establish ourselves among Dubai's leading developers. SAMANA COLLECTA is about what comes next. We are taking what we have learned and applying it to the premium segment, with a sharper focus on location, design, experience and the way people want to live.“We see The World Islands as one of Dubai's most extraordinary waterfront frontiers. The opportunity now is to make island living work for everyday life - not only as somewhere to visit, but as somewhere people can genuinely call home. Dubai is evolving rapidly, and so are the expectations of residents, families, entrepreneurs and professionals. We want to create a destination that responds to that shift while remaining closely connected to the city.“Our ambition for COLLECTA extends beyond a single development. Dubai will be where we establish the brand and prove what it stands for, and taking the concept to international destinations.”The World Islands development is being planned around year-round residential living, combining privacy and waterfront access with the services, amenities and connectivity expected from a primary residence.The island will feature multiple beaches, a lagoon, swimming pools, a beach club, water-sports facilities, spas, indoor and outdoor gyms, co-working spaces and a dedicated welcome centre, alongside everyday retail and services designed to support residents' routine needs. Core residential amenities and services are planned to be operational from the first handover.Dining will form an important part of the destination, with a number of restaurant concepts planned, including a signature floating Italian restaurant developed with a Michelin-recognised culinary partner.Regular yacht shuttle services are planned between the island and mainland Dubai at 30-minute intervals, with embarkation points to be announced closer to launch.The combination of regular transport, co-working facilities, high-speed connectivity and everyday services is also designed to reflect changing working patterns, with more entrepreneurs and professionals now able to live and work with greater flexibility. For SAMANA, this reinforces the potential for island living to become part of everyday life rather than simply an occasional experience.The residential collection will include studios and one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, together with the floating and tree villas. All residences are planned with sea views, with layouts designed to maximise the visual relationship with the water through extended sightlines, generous glazing and carefully considered spatial planning.Italian-inspired landscaping will extend across the wider island, while the residences are being created in collaboration with a globally recognised Italian luxury marque renowned for its design heritage, craftsmanship and distinctive contemporary style. The identity of the brand partner will be announced separately.With residences expected to start at below AED 2 million, SAMANA intends to introduce a broader range of entry points into premium island living, widening the appeal of the destination while maintaining its premium positioning, services and amenities.For SAMANA, the project also represents a broader evolution in its development strategy - moving beyond individual residential buildings towards complete lifestyle destinations.The company views The World Islands as an opportunity to apply that thinking to one of Dubai's last major waterfront frontiers: retaining the privacy and character of island living while introducing the infrastructure, services and connectivity needed to make it a genuine residential address.The World Islands development will be the first in a wider pipeline of projects planned under SAMANA COLLECTA. Following the establishment of the brand in Dubai, the company intends to explore selected international lifestyle and waterfront destinations as part of its next phase of growth.- ENDS -

Mohammad Al Sharu

Samana Developers

+971 556672342

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SAMANA Launches COLLECTA, Taking Its Next Growth Chapter into Premium Real Estate News Provided By Samana International Real Estate Development LLC October 16, 2026, 09:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry...



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