Autotech Breakthrough Names P3's SPARQ OS Infotainment Platform 2026 'Overall Connected Vehicle Innovation Of The Year'

SPARQ OS platform from P3 named“Overall Connected Vehicle Innovation of the Year” for 2026 in AutoTech Breakthrough Awards

Pioneering Android Automotive-powered in-vehicle infotainment platform SPARQ OS from P3 wins top prize in annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards 2026

- Marius Mailat, CTO and Managing Director of P3 digital servicesSTUTTGART, GERMANY, GERMANY, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- P3 digital services, a technology leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), today announced it has won a top award in the seventh annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today.P3's flagship SPARQ OS platform has been named the“Overall Connected Vehicle Innovation of the Year” for 2026.The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards celebrate solutions that push the boundaries of automotive technology, driving meaningful progress in smart mobility, vehicle systems and transportation infrastructure. Awards candidates are subject to a rigorous, impartial, and thorough judging process. Every entry undergoes thorough evaluation by a panel of independent industry experts to ensure each award is granted based on excellence and being a true breakthrough in terms of Performance, Ease of Use, Functionality, Value and Impact.“We are extremely honored to accept this award, and hugely appreciative to AutoTech Breakthrough and its panel of esteemed judges for this recognition,” said Marius Mailat, CTO and Managing Director of P3 digital services.“Every day our teams work with an abiding commitment to pushing the boundaries of what technology can do to help OEMs deliver more value with the products they make, and we're thrilled that the capabilities of our ever-expanding SPARQ OS platform have been recognized in this way. We will use this award to inspire us as we continue to help OEMs maximize the operational and commercial potential of the vehicles they manufacture, and enable game-changing experiences for their customers,” Mailat added.SPARQ OS is the rapidly developing IVI platform based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today. SPARQ OS's cockpit platform includes a diverse app store, smart navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, ensuring always-up-to-date functionality and promoting sustainability.By choosing SPARQ OS infotainment, OEMs gain the power to elevate the driving experience in terms of utility, safety and enjoyment. Meanwhile, vehicle manufacturers can differentiate, while reaping reap multiple operational benefits, cost efficiencies, and new monetization opportunities.2026 has been a landmark year for P3 as it saw the launch of specialised solutions for motorcyclists and users of industrial vehicles.In 2026, P3 launched SPARQ OS for industrial vehicles, a tailored AAOS-based infotainment solution designed for forklifts, reach trucks, and warehouse tractors. This turnkey system enables manufacturers to deliver customizable HMI, app stores, voice assistants, and over-the-air (OTA) updates, aimed at increasing safety and operational efficiency in logistics.New SPARQ OS for motorcycles is a tailored AAOS-powered platform designed to improve rider safety, navigation, and connectivity. It offers specialized features like AI-enabled scenic routing, real-time telemetry, and ergonomic controls designed for motorcycle handlebars, aiming to enhance the overall riding experience.SPARQ OS will be showcased at CES 2027 where visitors will get the opportunity to experience the expanding array of user-centric functions, apps and services that make the Automotive OS-powered SPARQ OS in-vehicle infotainment ecosystem increasingly the go-to choice for OEMs.NOTE TO CES 2027 MEDIA: Book here for a 1:1 briefing and demo on the P3 digital services stand at Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Level 1, Booth 3719.About P3 digital servicesWith 30 years' experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3's pioneering IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,900 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today's complex technology challenges.

Cynthia Ritchie

P3 digital services

+44 20 4518 7555

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AutoTech Breakthrough Names P3's SPARQ OS Infotainment Platform 2026 'Overall Connected Vehicle Innovation of the Year' News Provided By P3 digital services October 16, 2026, 09:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Technology



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