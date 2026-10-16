Sourcefoshan Highlights Its Factory-Commission-Free Furniture Sourcing Model

SourceFoshan assists customers with furniture selection during a showroom visit in Foshan.

Furniture dimension checks form part of SourceFoshan's purchasing support for customers.

SourceFoshan offers free storage in China during goods collection and consolidation for customers using its door-to-door logistics service.

B2B buyers order directly from factories and pay SourceFoshan 3%–5% of the total goods value for sourcing, quality checks and shipping coordination.

- Ellie Furniture Sourcing Guide SourceFoshanCA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SourceFoshan is highlighting a furniture sourcing model built around direct factory purchasing and buyer-paid procurement support. B2B customers place orders directly with manufacturers and pay SourceFoshan a service fee of 3%–5% of the total value of the goods purchased. SourceFoshan does not receive commissions from factories.As a procurement assistant and coordinating partner, SourceFoshan helps customers select suitable suppliers, coordinate purchases across multiple factories, inspect goods, consolidate orders and arrange shipping. Customers who use its logistics service for door-to-door delivery also receive free storage in China while their goods are being collected and consolidated.Direct Factory Orders With Buyer-Paid SupportSourceFoshan's model establishes a clear relationship between the buyer, the manufacturer and the sourcing partner: factories sell directly to customers, while customers pay SourceFoshan for assistance with the purchasing process.This differs from sourcing arrangements in which agents receive commissions from manufacturers. SourceFoshan receives its compensation from the B2B customers it serves, with no factory commissions.Its role goes beyond introducing suppliers. The company helps buyers communicate product requirements, follow up on orders and coordinate quality checks and shipment preparation.Different Factories for Different StrengthsEach furniture factory has its own strengths in product categories, materials and production processes. A manufacturer suited to producing sofas may not be the best fit for the dining tables, beds or cabinetry required for the same project.SourceFoshan helps customers identify manufacturers according to their purchasing requirements. Buyers can choose products from several factories and place orders directly with each supplier.This approach allows customers to draw on the capabilities of different manufacturers while working with one local partner to help coordinate their purchases.Coordinating Multiple Orders From Purchase to ShipmentBuying from several factories involves different production schedules, collection dates and shipment requirements. SourceFoshan helps customers coordinate these activities and maintain an overview of their purchases.Its services include:- Supplier selection assistance: Helping customers identify factories suited to their product requirements.- Order follow-up: Communicating with manufacturers about specifications, production progress and collection readiness.- Quality inspections: Helping check goods against agreed requirements and following up on identified issues.- Goods collection and consolidation: Coordinating the collection of purchases from multiple factories and bringing them together for shipment.- Shipping coordination and final confirmation: Helping arrange shipping and obtaining the customer's final confirmation before dispatch.Customers retain their direct purchasing relationships with manufacturers while receiving local support throughout the process.Free Storage in China While Goods Are Being CollectedCustomers who use SourceFoshan's logistics service for door-to-door delivery receive free storage in China during the collection and consolidation period.When purchases from different factories are ready at different times, goods that arrive earlier can be stored in the warehouse at no charge until all goods for the shipment have been collected.This benefit helps customers coordinate purchases across manufacturers with different production schedules without incurring China-side storage fees while waiting for their shipment to be complete.A Service Fee of 3%–5% of the Total Goods ValueSourceFoshan charges B2B customers a service fee of 3%–5% of the total value of the goods purchased. This fee compensates the company for its procurement assistance and coordination services.The company does not collect commissions from factories. Customers purchase directly from manufacturers and pay SourceFoshan for the support it provides, making the source of its compensation clear.For customers purchasing across multiple factories, this creates a straightforward arrangement: buyers select and order their furniture directly, and SourceFoshan helps manage the coordination required to bring those purchases together.Supporting Buyers and Factory SalesSourceFoshan aims to serve customers while supporting productive cooperation between buyers and furniture manufacturers.Direct purchasing gives factories sales opportunities and a direct relationship with customers. SourceFoshan's inspection and coordination services help buyers monitor their purchases, communicate concerns and follow up on issues before shipment.By combining direct factory orders, buyer-paid services and coordinated logistics support, SourceFoshan offers B2B customers a practical way to purchase from multiple furniture manufacturers in China.About SourceFoshanSourceFoshan provides furniture sourcing assistance and procurement coordination for B2B customers purchasing from Foshan, China. Customers place orders directly with factories and pay SourceFoshan a service fee of 3%–5% of the total value of the goods purchased. The company receives no factory commissions.Its services include supplier selection assistance, order follow-up, quality inspections, goods collection and consolidation, shipping coordination and final pre-shipment confirmation with customers. Customers using SourceFoshan's logistics service for door-to-door delivery receive free storage in China while goods for their shipment are being collected and consolidated.

孙超

Foshan Yijian Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 151 9256 9580

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SourceFoshan Highlights Its Factory-Commission-Free Furniture Sourcing Model News Provided By Foshan Yijian Technology Co., Ltd. October 16, 2026, 09:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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