SS Rajamouli Wishes 'Varanasi' Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran: Didn't Want To Awaken The Kumbha

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Southern heartthrob Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrated his birthday on Friday, and marking the special occasion, renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli, penned a heartfelt wish for him on social media.

The 'RRR' maker took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline and dropped a happy picture of himself with Prithviraj. It seemed like the actor and director duo is in the middle of a fun conversation, standing amidst a lush-green backdrop.

Wishing Prithviraj on his special day, Rajamouli wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Happy birthday Prithvi. Didn't want to awaken the Kumbha within you today. The Kumbha who is destined to make his mark on the world. (sic)."

Reacting to the post of the 'Baahubali' maker, Prithviraj penned, "Thank you Sir! Cannot wait for the world to witness your madness! (sic)"

In addition to Rajamouli, Prithviraj's better half, Supriya Menon, also wished him with a sweet picture on Instagram and penned, "Happy Birthday to our wonderful Daada! Wishing you the best of health & happiness always! We love you to the moon and back! (Red heart, hug, Kiss face and evil eye emoticons) (sic)"

Shifting our focus to 'Varanasi', one of the producers of the highly talked-about project, S S Karthikeya told IANS that the post-production work on the much-anticipated drama is presently underway, that too at a brisk pace. He added that if all goes as per plan, the team should be able to finish the work by January next year.

S S Karthikeya told IANS, 'Don't Trouble the Trouble', featuring Fahadh Faasil in the lead -- the producer of 'Varanasi' said, "We only have four to five days of shooting left to go for completing the film. Post production work on 'Varanasi' is happening simultaneously. It is progressing at a brisk pace and we should be done with everything by January next year."

'Varanasi ', which will have Mahesh Babu as the lead Rudhra, along with Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, is slated to reach the cinema halls on April 7, 2027.