1St Kanda Express With 440 Metric Tonnes Onions To Reach Agartala: Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) In an effort to strengthen onion availability in the northeast region, the first-ever Kanda Express carrying approximately 440 metric tonnes (MT) of onions is expected to reach Agartala by October 18, an official statement said on Friday.

To ensure affordable prices ahead of the festive season, the Department of Consumer Affairs is expanding the distribution of buffer onions under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF).

The move is expected to enhance market coverage across seven of Tripura's eight districts: Dhalai, South Tripura, Khowai, Unakoti, West Tripura, Gomati, and Sepahijala.

So far, two Kanda Express rail rakes, carrying 840 MT and 452 MT of onions, respectively, and 44 truck consignments carrying a total of 1,513.46 MT have supplied buffer onions across northeast.

The distribution has covered key locations in Assam, Tripura and Nagaland, including Kamrup, Guwahati, Gomati, Dimapur, Sepahijala, Kohima, Niuland and Chumoukedima, said Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

In Assam, retail onion prices have also moderated in recent weeks, with around 12 centres in the state recording a decline ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 8 per kg.

The disparity between Assam's average retail onion prices and the All-India average has narrowed significantly over the past two years. Two years ago, the average retail price in Assam stood at Rs 61.96 per kg, compared with the All-India average of Rs 54.13 per kg, representing a difference of Rs 7.83 per kg.

Currently, Assam's average retail price is Rs 54.30 per kg, while the All-India average stands at Rs 53.07 per kg, reducing the difference to Rs 1.23 per kg.

The expansion of rail-based and road-based distribution is aimed at improving the reach of buffer stocks and supplementing market supplies in key consumption centres across the region, said the statement.

With fresh Kharif arrivals gathering pace, onion mandi prices have moderated across major markets.

The All-India average mandi price declined from a peak of approximately Rs 3,600 per quintal in September to around Rs 3,300 per quintal in October.