Body Of Missing SPO Found In J&K's Kishtwar

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Oct 16 (IANS) The special police officer (SPO), who went missing from J&K's Kishtwar district two days back along with his service rifle, was found dead on Friday.

The SPO has been identified as Bashir Ahmed, son of Musa Dhar, resident of Wanipora Trigam, presently posted at Pedil post.

Police said his weapon was found lying beside his body. Teams of forensic experts are now trying to ascertain the exact cause of the SPO's death.

Officials had earlier said that intense bad weather had struck the area around the time the SPO had left his post. It was feared Ahmed might have slipped into a gorge due to extreme weather, but nothing has so far been said with certainty.

There are around 32,000 SPOs serving in J&K at present. The SPOs serve as an auxiliary force that assists the regular Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) in maintaining law and order, intelligence gathering, guarding vital installations, and conducting counter-insurgency operations.

SPOs act as the first line or auxiliary support in anti-militancy and security operations across the Union Territory.

They assist with night patrolling, VIP duty, yatra duty, and routine public order maintenance. They also help local police units collect ground-level intelligence inputs on security threats.

They are deployed to guard key government and public installations.

Under amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Police Rules, 1960, 15 per cent of direct constable vacancies are reserved for the absorption of eligible SPOs who have completed at least three years of service (with the maximum age limit relaxed to 40 years).

In recognition of their duties and the sacrifices made by the SPOs, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recently approved a proposal for a major increase in the honorarium of the SPOs in J&K. The proposal has been sent to the Finance Ministry for final approval.