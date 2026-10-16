Navratri 2026: Ditch Red! 5 Bold Lip Combos Inspired By Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna And More For Durga Puja

Want to try unique yet classy lip combos this festive season beyond the classic red? Let these Bollywood divas inspire your next look. Keep scrolling!

Durga Puja calls for a beautiful, plump-looking red lip, but what if we told you that you could ditch the classic red for some equally classy lip combos? These stunning pairings are sure to make you stand out, with everyone asking,“What are you wearing, girl?”

Like Deepika Padukone, start by outlining your lips with a muted mauve lip liner, slightly overlining them for a fuller look. Fill in your lips with the same shade, and voila! Your soft nude lip combo is ready.

Glossy Lips Like Rashmika: Get Rashmika Mandanna's glossy lip look with a lip stain, gloss or lip oil. These give your lips a sheer wash of colour with a beautiful shine and can be easily reapplied whenever the colour starts to fade.

Blurred Nude Lips: Blurred, nude lips are trending this season! Opt for a matte nude lipstick with a powdery finish. Shades of peach, pink, and dusty nude work beautifully for a soft, diffused look.

Classic Brown Lips: Nothing beats an iconic brown lip, just like Kareena Kapoor's timeless look! No overlining needed. Simply swipe on a warm brown lipstick, and voila, you're ready to slay the festive season!

Peachy-Tinted Lips Like Kriti Sanon: How about ditching lipstick altogether? Opt for a liquid lip stain in your favourite peachy shade, then finish with your regular lip balm or a swipe of clear gloss for a fresh, effortless look.