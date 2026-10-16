MP SHOCKER! Train Drags Car Along Railway Tracks In Ratlam, Driver Escapes In Time Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

A car was hit by the Hisar-Valsad Express at a railway crossing in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Thursday night. An MG Hector was involved in the crash; after being hit by the train, it was carried down the rails. There were no reported casualties since the driver was able to leap out just before the collision.

Bystanders captured footage of the train hitting and dragging the automobile. A JCB was sent to remove the wrecked car off the tracks when railway and police authorities arrived at the scene. After the vehicle was evacuated, train operations resumed.

Ratlam Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ashwini Kumar said that the car entered the crossing while the gates were being closed and became stuck on the tracks. He said the signal had already turned green, leaving the approaching train unable to reverse.

According to Kumar, the train's loco pilot avoided a potentially dangerous collision by slowing down after spotting the vehicle from a distance.

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मध्य प्रदेश: रतलाम में रेलवे ट्रैक पर फंसी एक कार से पैसेंजर ट्रेन टकरा गई; किसी के घायल होने की खबर नहीं है। रेलवे गेट बंद होने के कारण कार ट्रैक पर फंस गई थी।

ड्राइवर ने उसे ट्रैक से हटाने की कोशिश की, लेकिन कामयाब नहीं हो सका। लोको पायलट की सूझबूझ और कार में सवार लोगों के समय रहते बाहर निकल जाने की वजह से, सभी लोग सुरक्षित बच गए।

#रतलाम

#ratlam

- Sushil Kumar (@Sushilprjapti) October 16, 2026

The vehicle, driven by Pranav Upadhyay, was trapped on the tracks after the level crossing gate closed, resulting in the collision. Senior railway and district officials reached the site following the incident.

In response to claims of carelessness by the on-duty gate employees, Kumar has mandated a thorough investigation into the situation. The investigation is anticipated to look at the events that caused the vehicle to become stuck on the rails as well as the function of the employees in charge of running the level crossing gate.