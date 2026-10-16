Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum Pipeline Transports Nearly 17 Bcm In Nine Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A total of 16.86 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas was transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum South Caucasus Pipeline from January through September 2026.

This was reported by Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee.

According to the data, the volume was 273 million cubic meters, or 1.6%, lower than in the same period last year.

In total, 29.73 bcm of gas was transported through Azerbaijan's main gas pipelines, down 0.3% year on year. The Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum South Caucasus Pipeline accounted for 56.7% of the total.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline transports gas from the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. The pipeline was commissioned in late 2006, when gas transportation from the first phase of the Shah Deniz field's development began. Since the summer of 2018, gas produced during the second phase of Shah Deniz has also been supplied to Türkiye via the expanded pipeline system and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP).

According to operational data from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, the country produced 19.9 million tons of oil, including condensate, in January–September 2026.

The Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) fields accounted for 11.8 million tons, Shah Deniz for 2.6 million tons, and the Absheron field for 0.4 million tons. SOCAR's oil and condensate production totaled 5.1 million tons.

Azerbaijan exported 15.5 million tons of oil, including condensate, during the period. Of this volume, 14.2 million tons were attributed to the consortium, 0.8 million tons to SOCAR, and 0.5 million tons to JOCAP.

During the first nine months of 2026, crude oil production averaged 446,000 barrels per day, while condensate production averaged 101,000 barrels per day. Combined oil and condensate production averaged 547,000 barrels per day. Oil refining totaled 4.5 million tons during the period.

Natural gas production reached 37.9 bcm in January–September. Shah Deniz accounted for 20.6 bcm, ACG for 10.8 bcm, SOCAR for 5.3 bcm, and Absheron for 1.2 bcm.

Gas exports totaled 18.4 bcm during the period. Europe received 8.6 bcm, Türkiye 7 bcm, including 4.2 bcm via TANAP, Georgia 1.6 bcm, and Syria 1.2 bcm.

Since the ACG and Shah Deniz fields began production through October 1, 2026, Azerbaijan has produced nearly 684.5 million tons of oil and condensate and 540 bcm of natural gas.

ACG has produced 629.5 million tons of oil and 254.7 bcm of gas, while Shah Deniz has yielded nearly 55 million tons of condensate and 285.3 bcm of gas. Over the same period, Azerbaijan exported 682.5 million tons of oil and 206.4 bcm of natural gas.