Global Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2035 USD 3.01 Billion Opportunity Driven By Precision Oncology And Isotope Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Secure isotope supply, scale regional production, and offer value-added radiopharmacy and just-in-time logistics to lower per-dose costs and capture niche opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market - Trends and Forecast Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market Overview

The global alpha-emitting radioligand therapy market is valued at USD 0.75 billion in the current year and is projected to reach USD 3.01 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising cancer incidence, expanding precision oncology programs, increased radiopharmaceutical investment, and demand for targeted treatments for advanced and treatment-resistant disease.

Clinical development is particularly active in advanced prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, bone metastases, hematological malignancies, and other solid tumors. Alpha-emitting radioligands offer high linear-energy-transfer radiation and a limited path length, supporting targeted tumor-cell destruction with reduced exposure to surrounding tissue. These characteristics position alpha-emitting therapies as an important complement to established beta-emitting radioligand products.

Growth Trends and Market Drivers

Actinium-225, lead-212, radium-223, astatine-211, and thorium-227 are central to the expanding clinical pipeline. Investment is increasing across isotope production, chelation chemistry, GMP radiopharmacy operations, and specialized treatment infrastructure. Theranostic programs combining diagnostic imaging with targeted therapeutic delivery are also gaining momentum as healthcare providers adopt personalized, image-guided oncology strategies.

Manufacturers are implementing continuous process intensification, single-use systems, and localized production models to improve yields, manage costs, and support reliable dose delivery. Supply-chain risks and geopolitical considerations are accelerating the onshoring of isotope production and finished-dose manufacturing near major treatment markets.

Additional growth drivers include expanding reimbursement for approved radiopharmaceuticals, regulatory support for development programs, rising adoption of PSMA and SSTR-targeted approaches, and demand for treatments addressing micrometastases and radio-resistant disease. Partnerships with isotope producers and specialist radiopharmacies also allow pharmaceutical companies to access critical infrastructure without assuming the full capital requirements of in-house nuclear facilities.

Market Challenges

The alpha-emitting radioligand therapy market remains constrained by the limited and geographically concentrated supply of key isotopes, particularly actinium-225. High infrastructure costs, strict radiation-safety and GMP requirements, short isotope half-lives, complex treatment scheduling, and shortages of trained nuclear-medicine personnel create additional operational barriers.

Competition from beta emitters, antibody-drug conjugates, and other oncology modalities further increases development pressure. Long-term market expansion will depend on secure isotope supply, scalable manufacturing, validated transport networks, regulatory alignment, and cross-disciplinary workforce development.

Key Supply-Chain and Distribution Insights



Developers primarily use direct-to-manufacturer supply agreements and long-term radioisotope offtake contracts, reducing the role of conventional pharmaceutical distribution networks.

Specialty radiopharmacies and nuclear-medicine-certified logistics providers are becoming essential for isotopes with extremely short half-lives, including astatine-211 and lead-212.

Market entrants require NRC/IAEA-aligned radioactive materials licensing, validated shielded-transport infrastructure, and GMP-compliant chain-of-custody documentation.

Actinium-225 and lead-212 capacity expansion across North America and Europe is increasing demand for regional distribution and just-in-time logistics capabilities.

Channel partners increasingly compete through radiation-safety documentation, temperature- and shielding-controlled transport, dose-calibration coordination, and treatment-center inventory management. The growing pipeline of PSMA and SSTR2-targeted candidates is expected to sustain demand for specialized isotope distribution infrastructure through 2035.

Investment and Deal Activity

Recent transactions demonstrate sustained strategic interest in alpha-emitting radioligand therapy and isotope supply security. Niowave agreed to provide cGMP actinium-225 for Ratio Therapeutics' clinical-stage pipeline. NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and QSA Global established a multi-year agreement supporting radium-226 target supply for commercial-scale, no-carrier-added actinium-225 production. ITM Isotope Technologies Munich and Alpha-9 Oncology also entered an actinium-225 supply agreement involving Actineer.

Large pharmaceutical acquisitions have further reshaped the competitive landscape. AstraZeneca acquired Fusion Pharmaceuticals for approximately USD 2.4 billion, gaining FPI-2265 and extending an actinium-225 supply arrangement with Niowave. Bristol Myers Squibb completed its USD 4.1 billion acquisition of RayzeBio, adding RYZ101 and in-house manufacturing capacity. Eli Lilly acquired POINT Biopharma for approximately USD 1.4 billion, while Novartis expanded its position through the acquisition of Mariana Oncology and a licensing arrangement with PeptiDream.

Market Segmentation and Leading Categories

The report evaluates the market by isotope type, product type, targeting moiety, indication, end user, distribution channel, and geography. Isotope coverage includes actinium-225, lead-212, radium-223, astatine-211, thorium-227, and other alpha-emitting isotopes. Product analysis covers marketed therapies and pipeline / clinical-stage candidates, while targeting moieties include monoclonal antibodies, peptides, small molecules, antibody fragments, and other constructs.

Actinium-225-based candidates currently represent the largest share of active development, supported by established radiolabeling chemistry and adoption across major pharmaceutical programs. Lead-212 is projected to record the fastest CAGR through 2035 as accelerator-based generator systems mature and reduce reliance on constrained actinium-225 supplies.

Prostate cancer, particularly mCRPC, accounts for the largest indication-wise pipeline share due to the post-Pluvicto patient population and multiple PSMA-targeted candidates in late-stage development. Neuroendocrine tumors form the second-largest segment, supported by RYZ101 and development programs targeting post-Lutathera treatment settings.

Specialized nuclear medicine and theranostic centers administer the majority of alpha-emitting radioligand doses because of their radiation-safety infrastructure, dosimetry capabilities, and PET-based patient selection expertise. Hospitals, specialized cancer centers, ambulatory infusion facilities, and outpatient treatment centers are expected to gain share as isotope availability improves and administration protocols become more standardized.

Regional Market Outlook

North America holds the largest share of the global market, supported by isotope production capacity, established theranostics infrastructure, favorable reimbursement pathways, and the presence of leading sponsors. Europe follows, with significant production and development activity centered in Germany and other regional hubs. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest regional CAGR as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia expand nuclear medicine capacity and cyclotron-based isotope production. The report also assesses opportunities across the Middle East and North Africa and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent organizations covered include AstraZeneca through Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb through RayzeBio, Bayer, Convergent Therapeutics, Eli Lilly through POINT Biopharma, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich, Novartis, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, Orano Med, Perspective Therapeutics, and Telix Pharmaceuticals.

Research Coverage and Strategic Value

The report provides market sizing, opportunity analysis, isotope supply-chain assessment, company profiles, partnership analysis, funding and M&A activity, production capacity forecasts, demand projections, and SWOT analysis. It examines production routes, supply agreements, manufacturing capabilities, clinical pipelines, regional demand, and competitive positioning.

Market estimates use top-down and bottom-up triangulation supported by program-level clinical and capacity data. Isotope-specific segmentation enables opportunity assessment by Ac-225, Pb-212, Ra-223, At-211, and Th-227, while primary research with isotope producers, radiopharmaceutical sponsors, and logistics providers supports commercially relevant findings. The report is designed for pharmaceutical companies, investors, distributors, radiopharmacies, channel partners, and specialist logistics providers evaluating opportunities in this fast-growing, supply-constrained market.

Additional benefits include a complementary PPT insights pack, Excel data packs for analytical modules, 15% free content customization, a detailed walkthrough with the research team, and a free update when the current edition is 6-12 months old or older.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.2.3. Comparative Analysis

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.4.2.3.1. Interviews

2.4.2.3.2. Surveys

2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts

2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.4.7. Scientists

2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.5. Robust Quality Control

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.2.1. Top-down Approach

3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.2.3. Hybrid Approach

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.4.2. Correlation

3.4.3. Regression

3.4.4. Extrapolation

3.4.5. Convergence

3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4.7. Scenario Planning

3.4.8. Data Visualization

3.4.9. Time Series Analysis

3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.5. Key Considerations

3.5.1. Demographics

3.5.2. Government Regulations

3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.5.4. Market Access

3.5.5. Supply Chain

3.5.6. Industry Consolidation

3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact

3.6. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations

4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.8.3. Trade Policies

4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers

4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.7. Cross-Border Dynamics

4.3. Conclusion

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of T-cell Immunotherapies

6.2.1. Historical Evolution

6.2.2. Key Considerations for Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy

6.2.3. Strategies Employed for the Redirection of Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy

6.2.4. Manufacturing of Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapies

6.3. Concluding Remarks

7. ALPHA-EMITTING RADIOLIGAND THERAPY: MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy: Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Type of Isotope

7.2.2. Analysis by Type of Product

7.2.3. Analysis by Target Moiety

7.2.4. Analysis by Indication

7.2.5. Analysis by End User

7.2.6. Analysis by Distribution Channel

7.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy: Overall Developer Landscape

7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

8. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy: Clinical Trial Analysis

8.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

8.3.2. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Registration Year

8.3.3. Analysis by Trial Phase

8.3.4. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Phase

8.3.5. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Trial Phase

8.3.6. Analysis by Trial Status

8.3.7. Analysis by Patient Gender

8.3.8. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

8.3.9. Analysis by Study Design

8.3.10. Most Active Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

8.3.11. Most Active Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

8.3.12. Analysis by Geography

9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. AstraZeneca (Fusion Pharmaceuticals)

9.3. Actinium Pharmaceuticals

9.4. Bristol Myers Squibb Company (RayzeBio)

9.5. Bayer

9.6. Convergent Therapeutics

9.7. Eli Lilly (POINT Biopharma)

9.8. ITM Isotope Technologies Munich

9.9. Novartis

9.10. NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes

9.11. Orano Med

9.12. Perspective Therapeutics

9.13. Telix Pharmaceuticals

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy: Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

10.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

10.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

10.3.4. Analysis by Type of Partner

10.3.5. Most Popular Therapies: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

10.3.6. Most Active Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

10.3.7. Most Active Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

10.3.8. Analysis by Geography

10.3.8.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

10.3.8.2. International and Local Agreements

11. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Types of Funding

11.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy: Funding and Investment Analysis

11.3.1. Analysis by Year of Funding

11.3.2. Analysis of Amount Invested

11.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

11.3.4. Analysis by Amount Invested and Type of Funding

11.3.5. Analysis of Amount Invested by Year and Type of Funding

11.3.6. Analysis by Type of Investor

11.3.7. Analysis by Geography

11.3.8. Most Active Players

11.3.9. Leading Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

12. PATENT ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Scope and Methodology

12.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy: Patent Analysis

12.3.1. Analysis by Patent Publication Year

12.3.2. Analysis by Patent Application Year

12.3.3. Analysis of Granted Patents and Patent Applications by Publication Year

12.3.4. Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction

12.3.5. Analysis by CPC Symbols

12.3.6. Analysis by Type of Applicant

12.3.7. Leading Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

12.3.8. Leading Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

12.3.9. Leading Patent Assignees: Analysis by Number of Patents

12.4. Patent Benchmarking Analysis

12.4.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics

12.5. Patent Valuation

12.6. Leading Patents by Number of Citations

13. CASE STUDY: CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Overview of Cell Therapy Manufacturing

13.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models

13.3.1. Centralized Manufacturing Model

13.3.2. Decentralized Manufacturing Model

13.4. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

13.4.1. Scale-Up

13.4.2. Scale-Out

13.5. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers

13.6. Key Challenges Related to Manufacturing of Cell Therapies

13.7. Key Considerations for Cell Therapy Manufacturing

13.7.1. Characterization

13.7.2. Cost of Goods

13.8. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process

13.9. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain

13.10. Comparison of Players Having In-house Capabilities and Contract Manufacturers

13.11. Regulatory Landscape

13.12. Future Perspectives

14. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell / Gene Therapies

14.3. Pricing Models for T-cell Immunotherapies

14.3.1. Based on Associated Costs

14.3.2. Based on Availability of Competing Products

14.3.3. Based on Patient Population

14.3.4. Based on Opinions of Industry Experts

14.4. Reimbursement related Considerations for T-cell Immunotherapies

14.4.1. Case Study: The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Appraisal of CAR-T Therapies

15. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Market Drivers

15.3. Market Restraints

15.4. Market Opportunities

15.5. Market Challenges

15.6. Conclusion

16. GLOBAL ALPHA-EMITTING RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Global Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market, Historical Trends (since 2018) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

16.4. Scenario Analysis

16.4.1. Conservative Scenario

16.4.2. Optimistic Scenario

16.5. Key Market Segmentations

17. ALPHA-EMITTING RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY ISOTOPE TYPE

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market: Distribution by Isotope

17.3.1. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Actinium-225 (Ac-225): Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

17.3.2. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Lead-212 (Pb-212): Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

17.3.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Radium-223 (Ra-223): Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

17.3.4. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Astatine-211 (At-211): Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

17.3.5. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Thorium-227 (Th-227): Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

17.3.6. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Other Alpha-Emitting Isotopes: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

17.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

18. ALPHA-EMITTING RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market: Distribution by Product Type

18.3.1. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Marketed Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapies: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

18.3.2. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Pipeline / Clinical-Stage Candidates: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

18.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

19. ALPHA-EMITTING RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY TARGET MOIETY

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market: Distribution by Target Moiety

19.3.1. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Monoclonal Antibodies: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

19.3.2. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Peptides: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

19.3.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Small Molecules: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

19.3.4. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Antibody Fragments / Other Constructs: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

19.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

20. ALPHA-EMITTING RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY INDICATION

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market: Distribution by Indication

20.3.1. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Prostate Cancer (mCRPC): Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20.3.2. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NETs): Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20.3.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Bone Metastases: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20.3.4. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20.3.5. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Hematological Malignancies (AML): Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20.3.6. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Other Solid Tumors: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

21. ALPHA-EMITTING RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY END USER

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

21.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market: Distribution by End User

21.3.1. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Hospitals and Specialized Cancer Centers: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

21.3.2. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Nuclear Medicine / Theranostic Centers: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

21.3.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Ambulatory Infusion and Outpatient Treatment Centers: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

21.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

22. ALPHA-EMITTING RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

22.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market: Distribution by Distribution Channel

22.3.1. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Direct-to-Center Manufacturer Distribution: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

22.3.2. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Third-Party Radiopharmacy Networks: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

22.3.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market for Specialty Cold-Chain / Radioactive Logistics Distributors: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

22.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

23. ALPHA-EMITTING RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET: DISTRIBUTION BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

23.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions

23.3.1. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market in North America: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23.3.2. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market in Europe: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23.3.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market in Asia-Pacific: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23.3.4. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market in Latin America: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23.3.5. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market in Middle East and North Africa: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23.3.6. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market in Rest of the World: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

24. ALPHA-EMITTING RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, SALES FORECAST OF DRUGS

24.1. Chapter Overview

24.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

24.3. Commercialized Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy: Sales Forecast

24.4. Clinical Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy: Sales Forecast

24.5. Data Triangulation and Validation

25. ALPHA-EMITTING RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET: SALES FORECAST OF LEADING PLAYERS

25.1. Chapter Overview

25.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

25.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy: Leading Players

25.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AstraZeneca (Fusion Pharmaceuticals)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Bristol Myers Squibb (RayzeBio)

Bayer

Convergent Therapeutics

Eli Lilly (POINT Biopharma)

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich

Novartis

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes

Orano Med

Perspective Therapeutics Telix Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit

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