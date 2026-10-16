Aurora Intents Enables Solana Users To Deposit Into Elara And Earn Yield In One Step

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GIBRALTAR, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Intents, the cross-chain execution solution built by Aurora Labs, now powers deposits into Elara Financ directly from Solana. Solana users can now deposit into Elara, a treasury product from the Brila ecosystem, with one signature from their Solana wallet. Staked as sELUSD, Elara's stablecoin elUSD earns yield from stablecoin market making, giving Solana users a way to put idle stablecoins to work without leaving their wallet.

Moving tokens across chains is only half the problem. The harder part is doing something with them once they arrive: minting, staking, depositing. Intents Connect handles that last step, so an app can let users act on another chain from the wallet they already use.

Funds move to Ethereum, where Elara mints elUSD. From there, the user stakes it into sELUSD with a second signature from the same Solana wallet. Both tokens stay on Ethereum in an account controlled by the user's Solana wallet. Aurora Intents never holds the funds.

"Every extra step between a user and a product costs that product deposits," said Declan Hannon, CEO of Aurora Labs. "Bridging and buying gas are two steps most Solana users would rather skip. Elara can now accept those users as they are, and Aurora Intents handles everything in between."

The return trip works the same way. Users unstake sELUSD, redeem ELUSD for stablecoins, and Aurora Intents returns the funds to their Solana wallet.

“Our job is to make idle stablecoins productive, and a lot of that capital is held on Solana,” said Sebastien Davies, Head of Strategy, Elara.“Aurora Intents gives those holders a direct route into Elara without bridging or managing a second wallet. It brings our yield to them, wherever their funds are.”

Today's launch connects Solana wallets to Elara, with deposits and withdrawals handled from the same wallet. The Solana route is live now at app.elara.fi.

Aurora Intents powers that connection through NEAR Intents, a solver network that has processed more than $34 billion in transactions.

About Aurora Intents

Aurora Intents is the cross-chain execution layer for on-chain applications. It enables users and systems to move assets, execute actions, and access liquidity across chains - without bridging screens, wallet switching, or per-chain gas management. Aurora Intents is built on top of NEAR Intents, the underlying solver network developed by NEAR Protocol.

About Elara Finance

Elara Finance is a treasury management product from the Brila ecosystem. Users deposit stablecoins to mint elUSD, a dollar-referenced treasury asset, and stake it as sELUSD to earn yield from stablecoin market making.

Media Contact:

Maha Shah

Associate PR Director

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