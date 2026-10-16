Middle East & Africa Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Forecast, 2026-2031 8.93% CAGR Fueled By Smart HVAC, New Construction, And Energy Efficiency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart, IoT-enabled DOAS, retrofit growth and sub-20-ton systems drive energy savings, while new construction, commercial cooling demand and Saudi Arabia lead adoption.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East & Africa Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems market is projected to expand at more than 8.93% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, according to the report. Growth is being supported by extreme climate conditions, rapid urbanization, large-scale construction activity, stricter energy efficiency regulations, and increasing demand for improved indoor air quality.

Over the past 15-20 years, adoption has advanced steadily across the region. GCC countries, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, were among the earliest markets to deploy these systems in luxury hotels, office towers, healthcare facilities, and premium residential developments. Although high upfront costs, limited technical expertise, and low market awareness initially restricted adoption, early installations demonstrated measurable benefits in ventilation control, humidity management, energy performance, and occupant comfort.

Technological progress has further strengthened market development. Energy recovery systems, variable-speed fans, smart controllers, IoT-enabled monitoring, modular configurations, and building management system integration have improved operating efficiency and climate adaptability. Product development has also shifted toward compact and scalable systems designed for high-occupancy buildings and demanding desert or coastal environments.

Key Market Drivers



Extreme climate conditions: High temperatures, arid environments, and humid coastal zones create strong demand for reliable cooling, ventilation, and dehumidification. Advanced systems help commercial, institutional, and residential buildings maintain stable indoor conditions while reducing energy consumption.

Indoor air quality priorities: Post-COVID awareness, sustainability programs, and evolving ventilation standards are encouraging building owners to invest in cleaner and more controlled indoor environments. Healthcare facilities, schools, offices, hotels, and public buildings represent important areas of demand.

Urban and economic development: Construction activity in Dubai, Riyadh, Johannesburg, Lagos, and other urban centers is increasing the need for efficient HVAC infrastructure. Strong investment capacity in Gulf countries supports adoption across commercial and luxury residential projects, while African markets are benefiting from improving infrastructure and energy standards. Regulatory compliance: Energy codes, green building programs, and indoor air quality requirements are accelerating the installation of high-performance ventilation equipment, particularly in GCC cities.

Market Challenges



High installation costs: New equipment, specialized ductwork, advanced controls, and structural modifications can require substantial capital investment. Cost sensitivity remains a barrier for smaller developments and complex retrofit projects. Technical expertise gap: Effective installation, calibration, integration, and maintenance require trained engineers and technicians. Workforce limitations can delay projects and affect long-term system performance in parts of the region.

Technology and Implementation Trends

Smart and automated systems are gaining market share as facility operators seek real-time monitoring of airflow, temperature, humidity, and air quality. Predictive maintenance and automated controls support energy optimization, regulatory compliance, and lower operating costs. Retrofit activity is also increasing as offices, hospitals, schools, and commercial properties upgrade aging infrastructure without undertaking full reconstruction.

Lessons from earlier installations, including oversizing and inadequate integration, have increased the focus on accurate system design, localized technical training, and stronger after-sales support. Manufacturers are responding with modular products that can accommodate changing occupancy, future expansion, and diverse building layouts.

Segment Highlights

The sub-20-ton capacity segment holds a leading market position because moderate-capacity systems align with the requirements of many offices, hospitals, schools, hotels, and high-end residential properties. Their compact size, installation flexibility, lower maintenance complexity, and compatibility with energy recovery and smart controls make them suitable for dense urban construction and varied mechanical layouts.

New construction represents the dominant implementation category. Incorporating ventilation systems during the design phase enables optimized equipment placement, ductwork planning, control integration, and compliance with current efficiency standards. This approach also avoids the structural limitations and operational disruption associated with retrofitting older properties.

The commercial sector leads end-user demand due to the ventilation and climate-control requirements of offices, hospitals, educational facilities, hotels, and retail centers. These high-occupancy buildings require consistent airflow, temperature regulation, and humidity management throughout extended operating periods. Commercial projects also typically have greater access to capital, qualified contractors, and maintenance infrastructure.

Cooling remains the primary service requirement across the Middle East and Africa. Prolonged heat, high electricity consumption, and humid coastal conditions make efficient cooling and moisture control critical for occupant comfort, equipment protection, and building integrity. Energy recovery, variable-speed operation, and intelligent controls are increasingly used to manage cooling demand while limiting operating expenses.

Saudi Arabia Leads Regional Adoption

Saudi Arabia holds a leading position in the Middle East and Africa Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems market. Rapid urbanization, major infrastructure programs, and ongoing development of hospitals, airports, educational institutions, commercial complexes, industrial facilities, and luxury residential projects are generating substantial demand.

The country's extreme temperatures and varied humidity conditions place significant pressure on conventional HVAC infrastructure. Investment in sustainable urban planning, energy efficiency, green buildings, and smart controls supports the adoption of advanced ventilation technologies. Government-backed regulations, experienced engineering contractors, and strong demand from healthcare, laboratory, cleanroom, and high-rise projects further reinforce Saudi Arabia's regional leadership.

Report Scope



Historic year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026 Forecast year: 2031

The report evaluates market value, forecasts, competitive profiles, strategic recommendations, growth drivers, challenges, and ongoing developments. Market segmentation includes:



By Capacity: Less Than 20 Tons, 20-40 Tons, 40-60 Tons, and Greater Than 60 Tons

By Implementation Type: New Construction and Retrofit

By End User: Commercial and Industrial By Requirement: Heating, Cooling, Ventilation, and Dehumidification

Overall, the Middle East and Africa Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems market is positioned for sustained growth as climate pressures, construction investment, health considerations, and energy regulations reshape regional HVAC requirements. Smart technology, modular product design, improved technical support, and expanding retrofit opportunities are expected to strengthen adoption through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. Supply chain Analysis

2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.6. Industry Experts Views

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerate

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions

5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

6. Middle East & Africa Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share by Country

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Implementation Type

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End User

6.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Requirement

6.7. United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

6.7.1. Market Size by Value

6.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

6.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

6.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.7.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

6.8. Saudi Arabia Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

6.8.1. Market Size by Value

6.8.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

6.8.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

6.8.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.8.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

6.9. South Africa Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

6.9.1. Market Size by Value

6.9.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

6.9.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

6.9.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.9.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Dashboard

7.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

7.3. Porter's Five Forces

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Johnson Controls International plc

7.4.1.1. Company Snapshot

7.4.1.2. Company Overview

7.4.1.3. Financial Highlights

7.4.1.4. Geographic Insights

7.4.1.5. Business Segment & Performance

7.4.1.6. Product Portfolio

7.4.1.7. Key Executives

7.4.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments

7.4.2. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

7.4.3. Trane Technologies plc

7.4.4. Carrier Global Corporation

7.4.5. LG Corporation

7.4.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7.4.7. Panasonic Holdings Corporation

7.4.8. Multistack LLC

8. Strategic Recommendations

9. Annexure

9.1. FAQs

9.2. Notes

10. Disclaimer

List of Figures [6]

List of Tables [21]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Johnson Controls International plc

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Trane Technologies plc

Carrier Global Corporation

LG Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation Multistack LLC

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