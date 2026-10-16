Global Mobile Network Operator (MNO) Market Trends And Forecast, 2026-2030 5G-Advanced, AI, Network Apis, And Private 5G Drive New Revenue Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monetisation, AI, 5G advanced adoption, convergence and telco to techco strategies reveal fast-growing value pools and new revenue opportunities for MNOs.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Worldwide Mobile Network Operator (MNO) Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the global mobile network operator market, examining the technologies, commercial strategies and competitive forces shaping the mobile services industry from 2026-2030. It provides actionable intelligence on mobile network operator offerings, service portfolios, subscriber trends and evolving business priorities across established and emerging telecom markets.

Key areas of analysis include monetisation strategies, 5G adoption, the transition to 5G Advanced, AI investment priorities and changing subscriber dynamics. The report assesses how operators are responding to sustained competitive pressure while seeking scalable revenue opportunities beyond traditional connectivity services. It also examines the operational and financial factors influencing network investment, service development and long-term growth.

Particular attention is given to private and enterprise 5G, alternative connectivity models, hyperscaling and the continued telco to techco transition. These developments are evaluated alongside corporate strategies, service provider activity and new technology deployments to identify fast-growing value pools for mobile network operators worldwide. The analysis also considers the future of legacy systems and the challenges associated with modernising networks while maintaining service quality, cost efficiency and commercial resilience.

The report explores the increasing importance of service convergence as operators expand into adjacent digital markets and pursue new revenue streams. It evaluates how network operators are combining mobile connectivity with cloud services, enterprise solutions, digital platforms, content and other value-added offerings. This shift is creating new partnership models and changing how operators position themselves within the wider technology ecosystem.

An assessment of Q4 2025 financial results identifies major telecom industry trends and provides insight into operator performance, capital allocation and strategic priorities. The findings help readers understand how financial conditions, market maturity and infrastructure requirements may influence mobile network operator strategies through 2030.

Technologies covered include LTE, 5G, WiFi and streaming services, with analysis of their impact on network demand, customer engagement and revenue generation. The report also examines the evolving relationship between mobile network operators and over-the-top service providers. It highlights how competition, collaboration and shifting customer expectations are affecting operator business models and the structure of the global telecom market.

By combining market dynamics, technology developments, financial analysis and strategic assessment, the report supports informed decision-making for organisations seeking to engage with MNOs and MVNOs. It offers relevant insights into operator requirements, investment priorities, partnership opportunities and future service demand.

Who Should Read the Report?

The report is designed for organisations doing business with MNOs or MVNOs, including network enablers, hubbing partners, interconnection usage providers, roaming partners, handset manufacturers, infrastructure service providers, chipset providers and core solutions companies. It is also relevant to digitalisation specialists, telecom consultants, 4G/5G specialists, value-added service enablers, reconciliation service providers, AI companies, event and networking companies, and other telecom technology and service providers.

Executives, strategists, product leaders, investors, technology vendors and business development teams can use the findings to evaluate market opportunities, strengthen operator engagement strategies and align their offerings with the changing priorities of the global mobile network operator market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MNOs pivot from pure connectivity to platform & APT-led growth

1.1. MNO Market Highlights 2026

1.2. Number of operators and networks

1.3. Subscriber base and economic impact

1.4. 5G rollout and adoption

1.5. 5G FWA and home broadband disruption

1.6. Regional dynamics

1.7. Alternative revenue streams

1.8. Network API & platform economy

2. MNO Market Trends 2026

2.1. Ongoing consolidation and "market repair"

2.2. From 5G rollout to 5G-Advanced monetisation

2.3. 2G/3G sunsets and smartphone-led migration

2.4. Telco-to-techco and NaaS/API models

2.5. AI-driven automation as top investment priority

2.6. Private 5G, enterprise and Industry 4.0

2.7. Satellite/NTN and direct-to-device (D2D)

2.8. Competitive pressure from hyperscalers and alt-connectivity

3. Legacy of COVID-19: From temporary shock to structural change

3.1. The acute COVID-19 shock has passed, but several behaviours remain structural

For more information about this report visit

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