Vietnam Butachlor Herbicide Import Market And Top Importers Guide 2023-2026 Import Reliance And Farm Modernization Open Supplier Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accelerate Vietnam market entry with precise importer contacts, Excel data screening and batch outreach while optimizing supply chains, mitigating risks and boosting competitiveness

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Butachlor Herbicide Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst has released the report to help global herbicide manufacturers, pesticide exporters, chemical traders, agricultural input distributors and related companies enter and expand within the Vietnam butachlor herbicide market. Covering developments from 2023-2026, the report combines industry analysis, import data and buyer intelligence to support customer acquisition, supply chain planning and investment decisions.

Vietnam's agricultural sector generates consistent demand for crop protection products. Continuous rice cultivation, seasonal planting cycles and varied weed conditions support long-term demand for soil-based herbicides, particularly butachlor-based products used in rice and other major crops. As agricultural technology advances and environmental regulations become more stringent, market development is expected to focus increasingly on improved formulations, product upgrades and application efficiency rather than higher usage alone.

Domestic capacity for producing pesticide technical grade materials remains limited. As a result, Vietnam relies heavily on imported technical grade products and finished formulations. The butachlor herbicide market is fragmented, with participants including local representatives of multinational agrochemical companies, agricultural input groups, importers, international traders, regional distributors and retailers.

Vietnam Butachlor Herbicide Import Market

Butachlor remains an established component of Vietnam's crop protection programs, supporting a stable base of import demand. Approximately 100 buyers imported butachlor herbicide into Vietnam in 2024, with total imports valued at US$ 8.50 million, an increase of 35.6% year-on-year. In 2025, total imports were valued at US$ 5.91 million.

China was Vietnam's largest source of butachlor herbicide imports in 2025, accounting for approximately 97.4% of the total. Indonesia ranked second with an estimated 2.6% share. This high concentration highlights the importance of supplier positioning, pricing, regulatory compliance and dependable distribution partnerships for companies seeking to compete in the Vietnamese pesticide market.

The analyst expects imports of butachlor and related formulations to increase moderately over time. Key market drivers include agricultural output growth, the development of facility agriculture, wider adoption of efficient weed control technologies and continued dependence on overseas pesticide suppliers.

Foreign Investment and Market Entry

Vietnam's agricultural modernization, rising farm mechanization and growing cultivation of high-value-added crops are supporting demand for effective herbicide products. Local pesticide companies remain concentrated primarily in formulation packaging, marketing and distribution, creating opportunities for international agrochemical businesses to strengthen local supply, establish distribution networks and expand regional supply chain operations.

Foreign investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with Vietnamese companies, subject to the Investment Law, the Enterprise Law and applicable pesticide regulations. Pesticide production is a conditional investment sector, requiring investors to complete procedures involving investment registration, company registration, land use approval and permits for pesticide production and sales from the relevant agricultural authorities.

Vietnam offers several investment advantages:



Political stability, consistent economic policies and continued focus on national development.

Relatively low labor costs for manufacturing, packaging, logistics and distribution operations.

A strategic location on the Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline, numerous ports and convenient regional transportation links.

Legal protections and preferential policies available to qualified foreign investors. Access to international markets through 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress, including frameworks such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Buyer Intelligence and Report Coverage

The report profiles the top 10 Vietnamese butachlor herbicide importing companies, including large agricultural groups, regional agricultural input distributors, pesticide traders and key end buyers. Each profile contains company and contact information alongside import volume, import value, pricing, import sources and major supplier details for 2023-2026.

Supporting Excel data enables users to screen potential customers, organize buyer groups and conduct targeted outreach efficiently. The data-driven and market-oriented analysis also examines Vietnam's import structure, buyer demand, supplier concentration and market outlook.

By combining verified importer intelligence with analysis of Vietnam's butachlor herbicide industry, the report helps pesticide exporters identify qualified customers, evaluate market risks and develop practical entry strategies. International trading companies, manufacturers and investment institutions can also use the findings to optimize sourcing, improve regional distribution planning and strengthen their competitiveness in Vietnam's evolving agrochemical market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Butachlor Herbicide Fungicide Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Butachlor Herbicide Fungicide in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Butachlor Herbicide Fungicide in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Annual Importer Overview

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers, 2023-2026

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers by Year, 2023-2026

4 Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Importer Profiles

4.2 Import Status, 2023-2026

4.3 Import Scale, 2023-2026

4.4 Major Import Sources, 2023-2026

4.5 Major Suppliers, 2023-2026

5 Investment and Cooperation Suggestions

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



THANHSON AGROCHEMICALS TRADING

CAN THO PESTICIDES JOINT-STOCK CO AUTHENTIC CHEMICAL CORP

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