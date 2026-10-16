HOSKY Announces Its Doggie Bowl Campaign Helped Drive Cardano To New Network Activity And Fee Records

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Cardano-native meme token announces that its reopened distribution mechanism contributed to the blockchain processing 1.78 million transactions in a single epoch, surpassing the November 2021 benchmark









ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HOSKY today announces that its Doggie Bowl campaign was a major driver of Cardano's new all-time records for transaction activity and network fees.

Following the completion of epoch 660, the network processed 1,780,896 transactions during the five-day period ending October 11 UTC,exceeding the previous record of 1,566,974 transactions set in November 2021 by 13.65 percent.

HOSKY reopened its Doggie Bowl token distribution mechanism on October 6 with the explicit goal of helping the network surpass previous transaction records. Participants sent 2 ADA to a designated address and received approximately 1.x ADA in return, along with a randomized allocation of HOSKY tokens.

Repeated participation, including automated activity, generated high volumes of both incoming payments and outgoing distributions. In some cases, single payout transactions served multiple recipients.

On October 8 UTC, Cardano processed 542,532 transactions, setting a new daily record. Peak throughput reached approximately 440 transactions per second. Total transaction activity during epoch 660 was 11.27 times higher than the preceding epoch. Transaction fees reached 337,720 ADA, exceeding the previous epoch fee record by 9.54 percent. These fees represent the amounts paid by participants to use the Cardano network.

The records cover activity over a five-day epoch, transactions within a UTC calendar day, and peak throughput. The transactions-per-second figure describes a brief peak rather than a sustained rate. Transaction totals measure overall ledger activity, including repeated participation, rather than unique users.

Transactions move assets, execute smart contracts, and create demand for blockspace. During the record-setting period, Cardano processed the increased activity on its production blockchain using infrastructure supported by developers and independent stake pool operators.

HOSKY previously helped drive Cardano's record-setting activity during epochs 302 and 304 in November 2021. The latest campaign extends that involvement nearly five years after the original Doggie Bowl. Cumulatively, HOSKY-related activity accounts for more than 9 percent of all transactions recorded on Cardano since the blockchain's inception.

This represents a long-term contribution across the network's history, not solely the share generated during epoch 660. The project's wider ecosystem involvement includes stake pool support, NFT initiatives, and community participation.

About HOSKY

HOSKY is a Cardano-native meme token launched in November 2021. Known for its satirical identity and its description of the token as worthless, the project operates Doggie Bowl distributions and community initiatives that support participation in the Cardano ecosystem.

For more information, visit hosky.io or join the community on Discord at discord.gg/hosky.

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