Residential Construction Contractor In Evansville Records More Than 200 Completed Projects

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EVANSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A tally of more than 200 completed projects across the tri-state area stands behind a construction firm whose work runs from kitchen and bathroom remodels to new construction and custom builds. As a seasoned residential construction contractor in Evansville, the firm also undertakes room additions, among them sunrooms, covered patios, garages, finished basements, and pool houses.Each job is managed by a single team from the initial plan to the finished space, sparing homeowners the task of coordinating separate companies for different portions of a renovation. Under that arrangement, one residential construction contractor coordinates each trade on site. Kitchen projects are handled the same way, from cabinetry and countertops to islands and backsplashes. Timelines are laid out before work begins, and that approach holds for projects across Evansville and the neighboring communities.Within a painstakingly sequenced bathroom renovation in Evansville, the scope can stretch from vanity upgrades and lighting to custom tile showers, glass enclosures, freestanding or drop-in tubs, and reworked layouts. Projects range from guest bathrooms to primary bathrooms redesigned floor to ceiling. Flooring and tile are selected to withstand moisture, a practical demand in any wet room.Costs for any bathroom renovation depend on the size of the room, its existing conditions, material selections, layout changes, and plumbing or electrical requirements. Final figures are confirmed only after a consultation and project evaluation, while mid-sized renovations in Evansville typically run between three and six weeks.Business Overview:Fee Construction holds every crew to one standard: a client's home is treated with the care its members would give their own. That standard, paired with professionalism on every site, governs its building, remodeling, and roofing work.

Jared Fee and Josh Fee

Fee Construction

+1 812-626-1013

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Residential Construction Contractor in Evansville Records More Than 200 Completed Projects News Provided By Fee Construction October 16, 2026, 09:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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