UP: Wife, Lover Among Four Arrested For Murder Of Jewellery Trader In Pratapgarh

MENAFN - IANS) Pratapgarh, Oct 16 (IANS) Police have arrested four people, including a woman and her lover, in connection with the murder of her husband, Umashankar, alias Guddu Kaushal, a jewellery trader in Lalganj town of Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district.

Police suspect that the accused wife conspired with her alleged lover and his two associates to execute the murder. Call detail records, mobile phone locations and a phone gifted by the lover to the woman have emerged as crucial leads in the investigation.

The incident has shocked the local community, particularly as the deceased has left behind three daughters, aged ten, eight and six.

Guddu, 34, was found murdered near the Sheetalmau Canal in Lalganj town on Wednesday night. He earned his livelihood by selling fancy jewellery while travelling on his motorcycle. He had married Suman around 12 years ago, and the couple had three daughters.

According to police, Suman had a relationship with Shahenshah, a resident of Dharupur, her native village, before her marriage. Investigators suspect that the two remained in contact even after her marriage, which may have contributed to disputes within the family.

During the investigation, police examined the call detail records and locations of mobile phones belonging to Guddu, Suman and Shahenshah. Based on the findings, the police detained Shahenshah and two other suspects, identified as Avinash Tiwari and Bittu Shukla.

Investigators were also searching for a mobile phone gifted by Shahenshah to Suman. After tracing its location, police recovered the device from her possession. The phone is being examined as part of the investigation into the alleged conspiracy.

Preliminary findings also indicated that drinking glasses and snack packets were found near the crime scene. Police suspect that Guddu may have been called to the location and offered alcohol before being attacked. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident and the alleged roles of the accused are subject to further investigation.

The post-mortem examination reportedly revealed severe injuries to Guddu's face and head. His jaw was fractured, and his skull had sustained multiple injuries, indicating the brutality of the attack.

The atmosphere turned sombre when Guddu's body was brought home following the post-mortem examination. His three daughters were inconsolable as they clung to their father's body, leaving family members and others present deeply distressed.

Alok Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police (East), Pratapgarh, said four accused had been arrested in connection with Guddu Kaushal's murder. The accused include his wife, Suman, her alleged lover, Shahenshah, and two alleged accomplices.

According to the police officer, all four accused were produced before a court and subsequently sent to jail.

The investigation is continuing to establish the sequence of events, the alleged motive behind the murder and the individual roles of those arrested. The case has drawn attention in Lalganj, while Guddu's three daughters face life without their father.