'Are You Immortal? This Will Surely Happen', Congress Backs Regime Change Demand

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Amid the escalating controversy and heated political discourse over 'regime change', Congress MP Imran Masood on Friday came out in open support of the 'unconstitutional' demand and asserted that this is“inevitable and bound to happen” in due course of time.

Imran Masood, recently elevated as the Uttar Pradesh Congress working president, made the remarks when questioned about Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's criticism of the grand old party over attempts to spread anarchy on the streets and damage democratic institutions.

"The regime will change; it has to change," the Congress parliamentarian told IANS.

Slamming the ruling BJP dispensation, he said,“Do you think you are immortal? You cannot take control of constitutional institutions, destroy them and expect to rule permanently. That will not happen. This will change."

Congress MP's open support for 'regime change' comes at a time when the party is already facing fire over aligning with 'anti-national' forces and those calling for toppling the government in a democratic country like India.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress and parties of the INDIA bloc recently shared a stage with lawyer Prashant Bhushan and AISA chief Neha Bora, the activists who sought change in governance through 'street protests and bloodshed'.

AISA chief Neha Bora recently heaped praise on Bangladesh students' protests, saying,“they showed the way” to Indian peers, while Prashant Bhushan stated in a press conference that the struggle was“really for a regime change”.

"The government alleges the Opposition wants a regime change. We are currently fighting to ensure that elections are conducted properly. But if this kind of brutality continues, there will certainly be regime change. Yes, we all want regime change," Prashant Bhushan announced in the presser.

Another Congress MP, Manoj Kumar, though refrained from supporting violent protests, praised the turmoil-hit Bangladesh and claimed that India's economic situation was worse than that of the neighbouring country.

The raging row over 'regime change' is set to escalate further, with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) taking to Delhi streets with the 'Tiranga march'.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Rajnath Singh came down heavily on the Congress party and allies for seeking to effect a 'regime change' on the lines of Bangladesh.

Lashing out at the Opposition, he said that their sole agenda is to destroy the democratic institutions and set the country on fire with anarchic and unruly protests.