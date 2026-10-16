Left Groups Hold Protest March In Patna Demanding CEC's Resignation

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 16 (IANS) Security arrangements have been tightened across Patna following reports of a planned siege of the State Election Commission office by activists affiliated with the CPI(M), the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

Police deployment has been increased at key locations, including R-Block, the GPO roundabout, the Election Commission office and areas near the Chief Minister's residence.

A large contingent of police personnel has been stationed along the proposed route to maintain law and order.

The protesters had planned to march from the GPO roundabout towards the Election Commission office to press their demands.

However, police stopped them at R-Block, where barricades were installed to prevent them from moving further.

Water cannon vehicles have also been deployed at the site as part of the security arrangements.

The administration is closely monitoring the situation to prevent any disruption and maintain public order.

The proposed demonstration comes amid protests by opposition parties and other organisations over issues related to the electoral process and voter lists.

Opposition leaders have accused the Election Commission of“vote theft” and questioned the role of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

They have demanded his resignation and called for the restoration of names deleted from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, West Bengal and other states and Union Territories across the country.

The CPI(M) and its affiliated youth and student organisations sought to march to the Election Commission office to protest against the alleged irregularities.

The protesters carried national and party flags, along with placards bearing slogans against the Election Commission and the Central government. They were shouting slogans against the Election Commission of India and the Centre, and police action in Delhi over student groups.

Following the police intervention at R-Block, the protesters' next course of action remained unclear.

Further details regarding any detentions, clashes or traffic disruptions have not been confirmed in the information available.