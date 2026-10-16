Navies Of India, UK Discuss Deepening Operational And Professional Engagements

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Navies of India and the United Kingdom (UK) held the 17th Executive Steering Group meeting in New Delhi this week, discussing deepening operational and practical engagements, spokesperson of the Indian Navy stated on Friday. The two sides also explored new avenues for cooperation in emerging technologies, future concepts and capabilities.

"Building on the growing momentum of India-UK cooperation, the 17th Indian Navy-Royal Navy Executive Steering Group meeting was conducted at New Delhi from 14-15 Oct 26. Co-chaired by RAdm Sachin Sequeira, ACNS (FCI), and Maj Gen Paul Maynard, Director Strategy and Policy, ACNS, Royal Navy, the meeting focused on deepening operational and practical engagements," the Indian Navy spokesperson posted on X.

"Building on longstanding relations and foundations of mutual respect, the two Navies continue to identify new avenues for cooperation in emerging technologies, future concepts and capabilities," the statement added.

On October 11, the Indian Navy's guided missile stealth frigate INS Trishul arrived at the UK's Plymouth to participate in Exercise Konkan-26 with the Royal Navy, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. The exercise is being conducted off Plymouth in two phases - sea phase and harbour phase.

During the harbour phase, India's High Commissioner to the UK P. Kumaran, visited INS Trishul in Plymouth, interacted with its crew and hosted a ceremonial deck reception attended by UK's Minister of State for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in the UK stated, "On day 2 of the harbour phase, High Commissioner P. Kumaran visited INS Trishul in Plymouth, interacted with its crew and hosted a ceremonial deck reception attended by Luke Pollard, MP, Minister of State for Defence Readiness and Industry, Parliamentarians of Plymouth and Devonport, Lord Mayor of Plymouth, senior Royal Navy officers, representatives from Indian diaspora, academia, think tanks and defence industries.

"Addressing the gathering, HC underscored the importance of sustained naval engagements in strengthening interoperability, mutual understanding and the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," it added.

The Ministry of Defence stated that the exercise has grown significantly in scale and complexity, fostering enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations between the navies of India and the UK.

"India-UK annual bilateral maritime exercise KONKAN-26 is a testament to the enduring maritime partnership between India and the UK. Over the past two decades, the exercise has grown significantly in scale and complexity, fostering enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations between the two navies," the ministry said.

“Since its inception, KONKAN has evolved into a cornerstone of cooperation, showcasing the commitment of both navies towards enhancing maritime security,” it added.