India-Canada Security Dialogue Vital For Both Countries: Maninder Sidhu

Economic and Security Dialogue Hand in Hand

Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, on Friday emphasised the importance of the India-Canada security dialogue in addressing threats such as violent extremism, organised crime, money laundering and transnational operations, stressing that economic and security cooperation go hand in hand.

Speaking to ANI, Sidhu said the ongoing dialogue was aimed at protecting communities in both countries while ensuring mutual respect for their sovereignty. "The Economic and Security Dialogue go hand in hand. The Minister of Public Safety is leading the security dialogue. Last week we had senior executives from the Government of Canada here in India having that conversation," Sidhu said.

"The security dialogue is about keeping our community safe, whether that is from violent extremism, organised crime, money laundering, or transnational operations. That is very important," he added. Emphasising the need to respect the interests of both countries, the Canadian minister said, "We want to ensure that the sovereignty of both of our countries is respected within that dialogue and we will continue to have that dialogue to keep our communities safe."

India, Canada Hold NSA-Level Talks

Sidhu's remarks come after the latest round of India-Canada security discussions at the level of National Security Advisers (NSAs), held in the national capital from October 5 to October 7, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral security and law enforcement cooperation.

According to a joint press release, the discussions took place during the visit of David Morrison, Senior Diplomatic and International Affairs Advisor to the Canadian Prime Minister, at the invitation of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The two sides reviewed progress in bilateral security and law enforcement cooperation, including the implementation of the shared Security Work Plan concluded in February 2026.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

During the meeting, India and Canada agreed to deepen coordination in combating transnational organised crime, terrorism and violent extremism, human and drug trafficking, cybercrime and extortion, while also strengthening cooperation on the extradition of criminal offenders.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to identifying additional areas for practical cooperation, including exploring structured dialogues on cybersecurity and economic security. The discussions also underscored the importance of strengthening institutional mechanisms and establishing new channels, where appropriate, to facilitate streamlined communication and timely information-sharing on matters of mutual concern.

The joint statement noted that the two countries had maintained sustained and constructive engagement over the past year, guided by mutual trust, respect for each other's concerns and sensitivities, and a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

CEPA Negotiations Advance

The two sides also welcomed efforts to advance negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and discussed the growing potential for developing a substantive bilateral defence relationship in line with the vision of their respective leaderships. His remarks come as New Delhi and Ottawa intensify engagement to advance the proposed CEPA, which aims to reduce trade barriers and improve market access for businesses in both countries.

The fifth round of negotiations was held in Ottawa from October 5 to October 9, covering key areas including market access for goods and services, investment, rules of origin, intellectual property rights and trade remedies. The next round is scheduled to take place in New Delhi in early November. (ANI)

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