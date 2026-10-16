Thailand's Queen Suthida Pilots Royal Aircraft To Japan After Flying Gripen Fighter Jet (WATCH)

Thailand's Queen Suthida has added another remarkable milestone to her aviation journey, piloting a royal aircraft herself to Japan for a nine-day visit to attend the 2027 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Ice Hockey Women's Asia Championship. The queen's latest flight comes shortly after she made headlines for flying a fighter jet solo.

According to a report by VnExpress, Queen Suthida arrived in Japan's Hokkaido region on October 14 after flying from Don Mueang Military Airport in Bangkok to New Chitose Airport. The aircraft touched down at 10.05 am local time, following which the queen drove herself to her hotel in Sapporo.

Thailand's Queen Suthida just flew a Gripen fighter jet solo

She's reportedly the first reigning queen to pilot a fighter, and that's not just a photo op.

The queen has logged more than 1,188 flight hours, holds an airline transport pilot license, and has co-piloted the royal Boeing 737s.

Plenty of royals wear uniforms covered in medals for show. Hers comes with a logbook to back it up.

Writer: Julie

Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 9, 2026

Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana is scheduled to present medals and trophies to athletes competing in the championship. Her visit, running from October 14 to 22, was arranged at the invitation of the IIHF president, recognising her position as the federation's first Women's Global Ambassador.

Queen Suthida's Passion for Ice Hockey

Beyond her aviation achievements, Queen Suthida has actively supported the growth of ice hockey in Thailand. She has participated in the sport and championed its development, while also attending ice hockey events in Thailand and Italy, according to Thai broadcaster Thai PBS.

Her involvement in the championship reflects her continued commitment to promoting women's ice hockey and expanding the sport's reach.

From Fighter Jets to Royal Flights

The queen's latest aviation feat comes just days after she grabbed international attention with another historic achievement. On October 8, Queen Suthida completed her first solo flight in a JAS 39C Gripen fighter jet, with King Maha Vajiralongkorn present. The flight made her the first reigning queen in the world to pilot a fighter jet.

Before marrying the king in 2019, Queen Suthida worked as a flight attendant for Thai Airways. She began flight training in 2010 and has since logged nearly 1,190 flight hours, reflecting years of experience in the cockpit.

Her aviation experience also includes accompanying the king on royal journeys. According to VnExpress, she has frequently served as his co-pilot, including during a trip to Bhutan, where their aircraft landed at Paro International Airport, renowned for its challenging approach.

The royal couple also flew their own aircraft to Hanoi during a state visit in September.