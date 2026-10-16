President Ilham Aliyev Receives India's Newly Appointed Ambassador To Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. On October 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Abhay Kumar, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India to Azerbaijan.
This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
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