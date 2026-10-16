Listing Singapore Expands Singapore Business Directory To Support Local Business Discovery

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listing Singapore is expanding its Singapore business directory as the platform broadens its coverage of local companies, service categories and consumer-focused business resources.

Developed as a central platform for discovering businesses across Singapore, Listing Singapore allows users to search and browse companies by category, location, service type and company name.

Their newest expansion is their Top 10 industry page that allows users to choose the very best of what Singapore has to offer.

The expansion reflects a wider goal of making local business discovery simpler while giving Singapore SMEs and service providers another channel through which they can be found online.

Expanding Beyond Basic Business Listings

Rather than functioning solely as a database of company names, the business listing is developing business profiles that give users practical information they can review before making contact.

Profiles can include:



Business descriptions

Service categories

Physical locations

Telephone numbers

Website links

Emails

Opening information

Products and services

Ratings and reviews Other relevant company information

Users can also browse companies according to category and location, making it easier to compare several providers within the same market.

Building Content Around Everyday Singapore Decisions

The directory is also expanding beyond conventional directory pages by publishing content around everyday consumer and business decisions.

According to Singapore's Department of Statistics, The Lion City had 4.23 million residents as of June 2026, with around three in four residents living in HDB flats. Large planning areas such as Tampines, Sengkang, Bedok, Woodlands and Jurong West each support substantial local demand for services.

That creates distinctly local search needs.

Someone moving into a new BTO flat may be comparing movers, cleaners or aircon companies. A pet owner may be looking for a nearby veterinarian, while an SME owner may be researching recruitment, software or digital marketing providers.

Listing Singapore combines business profiles with guides and comparison content to help users understand a service, compare providers and continue their research.

Going Beyond a Traditional Business Directory

Alongside well-crafted business profiles, the platform publishes comparison pages and guides that help users understand a service before deciding which providers to approach.

A user researching an SEO agency, cleaning company, or recruitment firm can first learn what to look for, compare local businesses and then continue directly to individual company profiles or websites.

This creates a more complete research journey than a conventional directory built primarily around names, addresses and contact details.

For businesses, it also creates additional opportunities to be discovered through relevant category pages, editorial content and company profiles rather than relying on a single directory listing.

Shaping How the Country Search for Services

Listing Singapore continues to expand its directory, comparison pages and service guides across Singapore.

For interested businesses, Listing offers a variety of business directory pricing options.



Prosperity Pack: From S$38 per year

Higher-Tier Plans: Include added visibility features such as website links and Google Maps integration

Fortune Pack: S$288 per year, with Top 10 placement opportunities Premium Options: Custom packages are available for businesses seeking broader promotional exposure

As the directory continues to grow, Listing Singapore plans to expand its category coverage, local guides and business resources across Singapore.

About Listing Singapore

Listing Singapore is a Singapore online business directory that helps consumers discover, compare and connect with local businesses across a growing range of industries.

The platform combines business profiles with local guides and comparison content, providing users with information such as company services, locations, contact details and website links.

Businesses can also create or claim listings to maintain their company information and improve their visibility to users researching services in Singapore.

For Enquiries

For more information, to browse Singapore businesses or to list a company, visit Listing.sg

Office Address: 36 Carpenter Street, Singapore 059915, Singapore

Email Address: ...

Website:

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