Greater Prairie Business Consulting Introduces AI-Enabled Business Value Acceleration for Private Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVING, Texas, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. (GPBC) today announced the launch of its“ AI-Enabled Business Value Acceleration Program” for privately held businesses seeking to improve performance and prepare for a future ownership transition.

The program begins with GPBC's 360 Biz Status Assessment SM and Performance Potential Indicator Scorecard SM. GPBC then develops a detailed findings report and Profit Improvement Plan SM that identifies operational priorities, potential AI applications, and actions that may strengthen the company's readiness for succession or sale.

“Business owners are hearing a great deal about AI, but they need a practical way to connect it to profit, resilience, and long-term value,” said J ames J. Talerico, Jr., CEO and Founder of GPBC.“We help owners identify where AI can solve a real business problem, put the right changes in place, and then measure the results.”

Depending on a company's needs, the engagement may examine customer acquisition, pricing, service delivery, financial reporting, management processes, and reliance on the owner. GPBC works with leadership to prioritize projects, establish performance measures, and oversee implementation. Next, its Profit Assurance Partnership Program SM provides follow-up after the initial consulting engagement.

The program is designed for owners who want to increase the value of their companies over time, whether or not a sale is imminent. GPBC evaluates AI opportunities alongside the people, processes, and controls needed to use them effectively.

SMB business owners can learn more or request an introductory discussion at.

About Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc.

Based in Irving, Texas, Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc is an award-winning consultancy that advises privately held businesses on business value acceleration, strategic improvement, AI integration, and exit & succession planning as its holistic core service. GPBC was launched in 2003 by James J. Talerico, Jr., the firm's CEO & Founder.





Contact

President

James J. Talerico, Jr.

Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc.

...

1-800-828-7585





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Greater Prairie Business Consulting Introduces AI-Enabled Business Value Acceleration for Private Companies

CONTACT: President James J. Talerico, Jr. Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc.... 1-800-828-7585