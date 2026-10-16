Global Textile Winding Machine Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Automation And Industry 4.0 To Propel Market To USD 3.49 Billion By 2035

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Textile Winding Machine Market by Yarn Type; Automation and Speed; Winder Type; End Use - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global textile winding machine market is experiencing sustained expansion as textile manufacturers invest in automation, production efficiency, and consistent yarn quality. According to the report, the market was valued at USD 2.11 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.49 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.16% from 2026 to 2035.

Modernization across textile manufacturing facilities is a primary driver of market growth. Producers are adopting high-speed textile winding machines to reduce operational inefficiencies, increase output, and comply with stringent quality requirements. Rising demand for uniform, high-strength yarns is also encouraging investment in precision winding systems that improve yarn tension, package formation, and production reliability.

Competitive Landscape and Technology Developments

The textile winding machine market has an oligopolistic structure, with established manufacturers controlling more than 70% of the premium global segment. Their market positions are supported by extensive technical expertise, dependable product performance, and continued investment in automation and energy-efficient equipment.

Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Muratec) is a global volume leader, with its Process Coner II QPRO EX recognized for high-speed winding performance, particularly in Asia. Saurer Intelligent Technology AG maintains a significant presence in Europe and China through the Schlafhorst Autoconer series. Its Autoconer X6 incorporates RFID-based bobbin tracking and energy-efficient vacuum systems, reflecting the industry's increasing focus on traceability, connected operations, and lower energy consumption.

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Government capital expenditure (CAPEX) subsidies and industrial modernization policies are accelerating the adoption of advanced textile winding machinery. Financial incentives and regulatory support allow textile manufacturers to upgrade aging equipment, strengthen product quality, increase productivity, and improve their competitiveness in international markets.

Smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 technologies represent another major opportunity. Advanced sensors, IoT-enabled systems, and digital interfaces support integration with Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), enabling real-time production monitoring and process control. These capabilities help operators identify performance issues earlier, optimize machine utilization, and reduce unplanned downtime.

Maintenance costs remain a market constraint, particularly in high-speed operations that depend on splicer components. Splicer prisms, mixing chambers, and related consumables can experience accelerated wear when processing abrasive materials such as recycled polyester or modal blends. Frequent replacement and servicing can increase operating expenses and affect equipment cost-effectiveness.

Textile Winding Machine Market Segmentation

By Winder Type, precision winders lead the market because they can maintain yarn tension within 0.5 centiNewtons, supporting consistent package formation and fewer defects. The principal categories are:



Precision Winder

Non-Precision/Drum Winder

Cone Winder Cheese/Spool & Others

By Yarn Type, cotton and cellulosic yarns account for the leading share, supported by annual production of approximately 22 million tons. China produces about 7.2 million tons, while India contributes approximately 6.5 million tons. Other categories include:



Cotton/Cellulosic

Polyester/Nylon

Blends/Specialty Wool/Silk & Others

By Automation & Speed, high-speed automation systems dominate, with some equipment capable of reaching yarn traversal speeds of up to 2000 meters per minute across 64 drums. The segment also includes semi-automation and manual/basic systems.

By End Use, spinning mills represent more than 52% of total demand. These facilities process approximately 25 million tons of fiber annually into trade-ready yarn packages. Additional end-use segments include weaving/knitting units, technical textiles, and other textile processing operations.

Asia-Pacific Leads Global Demand

Asia-Pacific accounted for 63% of the global textile winding machine market in 2026, supported by industrial expansion and significant textile manufacturing investment in India and China. Indian production centers such as Coimbatore, Tirupur, and Ahmedabad are investing in advanced spinning and winding technologies to address labor shortages and improve efficiency. Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) supports regional adoption through its domestic manufacturing presence and established industry relationships.

In China, textile companies are retrofitting existing machinery and introducing automated systems to improve quality and meet international production standards. These investments are expected to reinforce Asia-Pacific's market leadership throughout the forecast period. Other regions covered by the report include North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Leading Market Participants



Bianco

Jiangsu Cixing

Jingwei Textile Machinery

LMW (Lakshmi Machine Works)

Murata Machinery (Muratec)

Rieter

Saurer Schlafhorst

Savio Macchine Tessili

SSM (Rieter)

TMT (Toshiba-Murata-Toray) Other Prominent Players

Key Attributes

