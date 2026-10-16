Just Released Global Smart In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report Explores Artificial Intelligence Integration In Clinical Testing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New industry analysis maps the global expansion of smart in vitro diagnostics as laboratories integrate machine learning to automate data interpretation and reduce testing turnaround times.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart In-Vitro Diagnostics Market - Artificial Intelligence for IVD Markets by Application, Technology and User, with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart diagnostics and Artificial Intelligence are advancing from research environments into clinical practice, creating new opportunities across the global diagnostics market. As physicians seek deeper, faster and more actionable insights to support patient care, healthcare organizations are increasing their use of data-driven testing technologies. Pharmaceutical companies are also exploring how advanced diagnostics can improve patient selection, strengthen clinical development strategies and expand the commercial potential of targeted therapies.

The report examines how smart diagnostics could reshape medical care, influence clinical decision-making and support more precise approaches to disease detection and treatment. It evaluates a rapidly evolving market in which diagnostic companies, technology developers, laboratories, hospitals and pharmaceutical organizations are competing for strategic positions. Some market participants are already establishing strong competitive advantages and extending their operations internationally.

Significant commercial potential is emerging as scientific progress creates new diagnostic applications and lowers the cost of many testing technologies. The right diagnostic with the right support can command premium pricing - and the science is developing at the same time creating new opportunities with regularity - and the cost of many diagnostics continues to fall. These trends are accelerating adoption while helping providers assess the clinical and economic value of new testing platforms.

Designed for healthcare analysts, laboratory executives, strategic planners, investors and research teams, the report provides market data that can support evidence-based business decisions. It includes hundreds of pages of information covering smart diagnostics, Artificial Intelligence in healthcare, clinical testing demand, market growth and emerging diagnostic technologies. Users can apply the findings to evaluate market entry strategies, prioritize research investments, assess competitive activity and plan future capacity.

A complete list of United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules is included to provide insight into reimbursement conditions and the new pricing for nucleic acid-based tests. This information can help stakeholders assess potential revenue, reimbursement exposure and commercial viability. It also supports forecasting for new testing regimes, technologies and clinical service models as payment policies and diagnostic practices continue to change.

The analysis offers assistance with specific growth projections and market size estimates for new technology tests without additional charges. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use these insights to forecast testing volumes, evaluate equipment and staffing requirements, and plan clinical facilities growth. Diagnostic developers and pharmaceutical companies can use the market intelligence to identify unmet needs, compare geographic opportunities and determine where innovative testing solutions may achieve the strongest adoption.

Geographic coverage includes detailed breakouts for 18 countries and 4 regions, enabling readers to compare market conditions, demand patterns and growth prospects across major healthcare markets. Purchasers may also request a detailed breakout for any country in the world, supporting localized planning and international expansion strategies.

As smart diagnostics and Artificial Intelligence become more closely integrated with clinical workflows, the market is expected to create opportunities for organizations that combine scientific credibility, regulatory planning, reimbursement expertise and effective commercial support. The report equips decision-makers with the data needed to understand this changing landscape, evaluate emerging diagnostic opportunities and prepare for the next phase of global clinical testing growth.

Companies Featured



Ataraxis AI

Tempus

Evident

Corista

Sakura Finetek

Visiopharm

Viome Life Sciences

Becton Dickinson

Paige

Leica Biosystems

Clarapath

Crosscope

CanSense

Owkin

Guardant Health

Lunit

Vesale Bioscience

Caris Life Sciences

Numares Health

DeepUll

ADM Diagnostics

Aiforia

Thermo Fisher

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Aidoc

Anumana

ARUP Laboratories

Atomwise

Bayesian Health

Behold.ai

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Cambridge Cognition

Cardiologs (Phillips)

CareDx

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

Cleerly

ClosedLoop AI

CloudMedX Health

Deepcell

Digital Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings

Freenome

GE Healthcare

Glooko

Idoven

Illumina

Infohealth

Jade

K Health

MaxCyte

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Medtronic

Merative

Nanox

NIOX Group

Niramai Health Analytix

NVIDIA

Oncohost

OraLiva

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

PathAI

Perthera

Philips Healthcare

Prognos

Qiagen

Qure.ai

Renalytix

Seegene

Siemens Healthineers

Sophia Genetics

Sysmex Viz.ai

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