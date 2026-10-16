Saudi Arabia IT Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2030 7% CAGR And $6.02 Billion Growth Opportunity Fueled By Sovereign Cloud, AI, And Digital Transformation
Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The IT market in Saudi Arabia is projected to expand by USD 6.02 billion between 2025 and 2030, accelerating at a compound annual growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period. The report provides comprehensive market sizing, historical and forecast data, industry trends, growth drivers, challenges, segmentation insights, and competitive analysis covering approximately 25 vendors.
Saudi Arabia's IT market growth is supported by government digital transformation initiatives, the expansion of the local financial technology sector, and increasingly stringent national cybersecurity compliance requirements. These factors are encouraging public and private organizations to modernize infrastructure, strengthen data governance, and invest in advanced hardware, software, and IT services.
Sovereign cloud infrastructure adoption is identified as a major trend expected to influence market development over the next several years. Demand is also anticipated to benefit from Arabic large language model development and the implementation of edge computing across industrial and logistics operations. Together, these technologies are creating opportunities for cloud providers, cybersecurity specialists, enterprise software companies, systems integrators, and infrastructure vendors.
Saudi Arabia IT market segmentation by component:
- Hardware Services Software
Market segmentation by end-user:
- Government Telecommunication BFSI Oil and gas Others
Market segmentation by deployment:
- Cloud-based On-premises
Regional coverage:
- Middle East and Africa UAE
The report evaluates the current Saudi Arabia IT market environment while assessing the latest commercial, regulatory, and technology developments. Its analysis addresses key market parameters, including pricing, profitability, competition, and promotional activity. This approach provides insight into the industry forces shaping investment decisions, vendor positioning, technology adoption, and future demand.
The competitive landscape includes a detailed vendor selection methodology supported by qualitative and quantitative research. The vendor analysis is designed to help organizations assess market positioning, identify competitive strengths, and develop strategies for emerging growth opportunities. Companies examined include Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solution, Comprehensive Technology Co., DataFlow Services FZ LLC, Easy World Automation LLC, Ejada Systems Co. Ltd., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Entp Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp., Moammar Information Systems, NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.
Research findings are based on an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including input from key industry participants. Data from multiple sources was studied, synthesized, and assessed against relevant market indicators to support reliable growth forecasts. The methodology also incorporates historical performance, current conditions, vendor activity, and anticipated technology developments.
In addition to market size and forecast information, the report examines challenges that could affect growth and identifies upcoming trends likely to shape procurement and investment strategies. The analysis enables technology providers, investors, business leaders, and other stakeholders to evaluate opportunities across government, telecommunications, BFSI, oil and gas, and additional end-user industries.
As Saudi Arabia advances its national digital transformation agenda, the market is expected to generate sustained demand for secure cloud environments, localized artificial intelligence capabilities, cybersecurity compliance solutions, enterprise platforms, and distributed computing infrastructure. Vendors that align their offerings with national requirements, sector-specific priorities, and evolving data sovereignty expectations will be well positioned to participate in the market's forecast expansion through 2030.
Saudi Arabia IT Market Advances as Government Digital Transformation and Sovereign Cloud Adoption Accelerate
The Saudi Arabia IT market is positioned for continued development, supported by expanding government digital transformation initiatives and growing investment in sovereign cloud infrastructure. A new industry report evaluates the market's competitive environment, primary growth drivers, emerging trends and leading technology providers, offering strategic insights into the factors shaping information technology adoption across the Kingdom.
Government digital transformation initiatives represent a major driver of Saudi Arabia IT market growth. Public sector modernization programs are increasing demand for cloud computing, enterprise software, cybersecurity, data management, automation, digital platforms and advanced IT services. These initiatives are creating opportunities for international technology companies and domestic service providers capable of supporting secure, scalable and integrated digital environments.
The report identifies sovereign cloud infrastructure adoption as a key trend gaining momentum in the market. Organizations are placing greater emphasis on cloud environments that support national requirements for data residency, regulatory compliance, security and operational control. This trend is influencing technology procurement decisions across government agencies and regulated industries while encouraging cloud providers, systems integrators and enterprise technology vendors to strengthen their local capabilities.
As Saudi organizations modernize legacy systems and expand digital operations, market participants are addressing demand for infrastructure transformation, application modernization, analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and managed services. The evolving technology landscape also highlights the importance of reliable implementation, sector specific expertise and alignment with national digital priorities.
Companies recognized as key players in the Saudi Arabia IT market include Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solution, Comprehensive Technology Co., DataFlow Services FZ LLC, Easy World Automation LLC, Ejada Systems Co. Ltd., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Entp Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp., Moammar Information Systems, NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc.
These vendors operate across multiple segments of the technology ecosystem, including cloud services, enterprise applications, networking, infrastructure, consulting, systems integration, data analytics and digital transformation. Competition is shaped by vendors' ability to provide secure technology solutions, establish strong local partnerships, meet regulatory expectations and deliver services suited to the operational requirements of public and private sector customers.
An analyst from the research team commented that sovereign cloud infrastructure adoption is the latest trend gaining momentum in the market. The analyst also noted that the growth of government digital transformation initiatives is among the principal factors driving demand. Together, these developments are expected to influence investment strategies, vendor positioning and technology adoption throughout Saudi Arabia.
The study was developed through an objective combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research incorporated input from key industry participants, while secondary research examined relevant market information and supporting industry sources. This approach was used to assess market conditions, competitive activity, growth influences and developing technology trends.
In addition to its analysis of the broader Saudi Arabia IT market, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the vendor landscape. It also includes a SWOT analysis of key vendors, examining their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The findings are designed to support technology providers, investors, decision makers and other stakeholders as they evaluate market opportunities, competitive risks and strategic priorities within Saudi Arabia's expanding digital economy.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
- Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview Executive Summary - Chart on Country Market Characteristics Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Component Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment Executive Summary - Chart on Company Market Positioning
2 Market Analysis
2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation
2.3 Factors of disruption
- Overview on factors of disruption
2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Market ecosystem
- Chart on Parent Market Data Table on - Parent Market
3.2 Market characteristics
- Chart on Market characteristics analysis
3.3 Value chain analysis
- Chart on Value chain analysis
4 Market Sizing
4.1 Market definition
- Data Table on Offerings of companies included in the market definition
4.2 Market segment analysis
- Market segments
4.3 Market size 2025
4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2025-2030
- Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Saudi Arabia: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Saudi Arabia: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
5 Historic Market Size
5.1 IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Data Table on IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.2 Component segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Component Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.3 End-user segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - End-user Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.4 Deployment segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Deployment Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
6 Qualitative Analysis
6.1 Impact of AI on IT Market in Saudi Arabia
7 Five Forces Analysis
7.1 Five forces summary
- Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2025 and 2030
7.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of buyers - Impact of key factors 2025 and 2030
7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Bargaining power of suppliers - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.4 Threat of new entrants
- Threat of new entrants - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.5 Threat of substitutes
- Threat of substitutes - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.6 Threat of rivalry
- Threat of rivalry - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.7 Market condition
- Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2025 and 2030
8 Market Segmentation by Component
8.1 Market segments
- Chart on Component - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Component - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
8.2 Comparison by Component
- Chart on Comparison by Component Data Table on Comparison by Component
8.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.6 Market opportunity by Component
- Market opportunity by Component ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)
9 Market Segmentation by End-user
9.1 Market segments
- Chart on End-user - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on End-user - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
9.2 Comparison by End-user
- Chart on Comparison by End-user Data Table on Comparison by End-user
9.3 Government - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
9.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
9.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
9.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
9.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
9.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Market opportunity by End-user ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
10 Market Segmentation by Deployment
10.1 Market segments
- Chart on Deployment - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
10.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Chart on Comparison by Deployment Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
10.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
11 Customer Landscape
11.1 Customer landscape overview
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity
12.1 Market drivers
- Government digital transformation initiatives growth Expansion of local financial technology Increasing national cybersecurity compliance requirements
12.2 Market challenges
- Shortage of specialized technical professionals Strict data residency compliance barriers Integration complexity with legacy infrastructure
12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030
12.4 Market opportunities
- Sovereign cloud infrastructure adoption trend Arabic large language model development Edge computing in industrial logistics
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Landscape
- Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation
13.3 Landscape disruption
- Overview on factors of disruption
13.4 Industry risks
- Impact of key risks on business
14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Companies profiled
- Companies covered
14.2 Company ranking index
- Company ranking index
14.3 Market positioning of companies
- Matrix on companies position and classification
14.4 Accenture Plc
- Accenture Plc - Overview Accenture Plc - Business segments Accenture Plc - Key news Accenture Plc - Key offerings Accenture Plc - Segment focus SWOT
14.5 Amazon.com Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc. - Overview Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments Amazon.com Inc. - Key news Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus SWOT
14.6 AT&T Inc.
- AT&T Inc. - Overview AT&T Inc. - Business segments AT&T Inc. - Key news AT&T Inc. - Key offerings AT&T Inc. - Segment focus SWOT
14.7 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus SWOT
14.8 Cognizant Technology Solution
- Cognizant Technology Solution - Overview Cognizant Technology Solution - Business segments Cognizant Technology Solution - Key news Cognizant Technology Solution - Key offerings Cognizant Technology Solution - Segment focus SWOT
14.9 Google LLC
- Google LLC - Overview Google LLC - Product / Service Google LLC - Key offerings SWOT
14.10 Hewlett Packard Entp Co.
- Hewlett Packard Entp Co. - Overview Hewlett Packard Entp Co. - Business segments Hewlett Packard Entp Co. - Key news Hewlett Packard Entp Co. - Key offerings Hewlett Packard Entp Co. - Segment focus SWOT
14.11 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus SWOT
14.12 IBM Corp.
- IBM Corp. - Overview IBM Corp. - Business segments IBM Corp. - Key news IBM Corp. - Key offerings IBM Corp. - Segment focus SWOT
14.13 IQVIA Holdings Inc.
- IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Overview IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Business segments IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Key offerings IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Segment focus SWOT
14.14 Microsoft Corp.
- Microsoft Corp. - Overview Microsoft Corp. - Business segments Microsoft Corp. - Key news Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus SWOT
14.15 NEC Corp.
- NEC Corp. - Overview NEC Corp. - Business segments NEC Corp. - Key news NEC Corp. - Key offerings NEC Corp. - Segment focus SWOT
14.16 Oracle Corp.
- Oracle Corp. - Overview Oracle Corp. - Business segments Oracle Corp. - Key news Oracle Corp. - Key offerings Oracle Corp. - Segment focus SWOT
14.17 SAP SE
- SAP SE - Overview SAP SE - Business segments SAP SE - Key news SAP SE - Key offerings SAP SE - Segment focus SWOT
14.18 SAS Institute Inc.
- SAS Institute Inc. - Overview SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service SAS Institute Inc. - Key news SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
15 Appendix
15.1 Scope of the report
- Market definition Objectives Notes and caveats
15.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Inclusions checklist Exclusions checklist
15.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Currency conversion rates for US$
15.4 Research methodology
- Research methodology
15.5 Data procurement
- Information sources
15.6 Data validation
- Data validation
15.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Validation techniques employed for market sizing
15.8 Data synthesis
- Data synthesis
15.9 360 degree market analysis
- 360 degree market analysis
15.10 List of abbreviations
- List of abbreviations
List of Exhibits [194]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Accenture Plc Amazon.com Inc. AT&T Inc. Cisco Systems Inc. Cognizant Technology Solution Comprehensive Technology Co. DataFlow Services FZ LLC Easy World Automation LLC Ejada Systems Co. Ltd. Google LLC Hewlett Packard Entp Co. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. IBM Corp. IQVIA Holdings Inc. Microsoft Corp. Moammar Information Systems NEC Corp. Oracle Corp. SAP SE SAS Institute Inc.
For more information about this report visit
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