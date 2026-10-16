Saudi Arabia IT Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2030 7% CAGR And $6.02 Billion Growth Opportunity Fueled By Sovereign Cloud, AI, And Digital Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital transformation, fintech expansion and cybersecurity compliance drive demand, while sovereign cloud, Arabic LLMs and industrial edge computing unlock opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IT market in Saudi Arabia is projected to expand by USD 6.02 billion between 2025 and 2030, accelerating at a compound annual growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period. The report provides comprehensive market sizing, historical and forecast data, industry trends, growth drivers, challenges, segmentation insights, and competitive analysis covering approximately 25 vendors.

Saudi Arabia's IT market growth is supported by government digital transformation initiatives, the expansion of the local financial technology sector, and increasingly stringent national cybersecurity compliance requirements. These factors are encouraging public and private organizations to modernize infrastructure, strengthen data governance, and invest in advanced hardware, software, and IT services.

Sovereign cloud infrastructure adoption is identified as a major trend expected to influence market development over the next several years. Demand is also anticipated to benefit from Arabic large language model development and the implementation of edge computing across industrial and logistics operations. Together, these technologies are creating opportunities for cloud providers, cybersecurity specialists, enterprise software companies, systems integrators, and infrastructure vendors.

Saudi Arabia IT market segmentation by component:



Hardware

Services Software

Market segmentation by end-user:



Government

Telecommunication

BFSI

Oil and gas Others

Market segmentation by deployment:



Cloud-based On-premises

Regional coverage:



Middle East and Africa UAE

The report evaluates the current Saudi Arabia IT market environment while assessing the latest commercial, regulatory, and technology developments. Its analysis addresses key market parameters, including pricing, profitability, competition, and promotional activity. This approach provides insight into the industry forces shaping investment decisions, vendor positioning, technology adoption, and future demand.

The competitive landscape includes a detailed vendor selection methodology supported by qualitative and quantitative research. The vendor analysis is designed to help organizations assess market positioning, identify competitive strengths, and develop strategies for emerging growth opportunities. Companies examined include Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solution, Comprehensive Technology Co., DataFlow Services FZ LLC, Easy World Automation LLC, Ejada Systems Co. Ltd., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Entp Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp., Moammar Information Systems, NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.

Research findings are based on an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including input from key industry participants. Data from multiple sources was studied, synthesized, and assessed against relevant market indicators to support reliable growth forecasts. The methodology also incorporates historical performance, current conditions, vendor activity, and anticipated technology developments.

In addition to market size and forecast information, the report examines challenges that could affect growth and identifies upcoming trends likely to shape procurement and investment strategies. The analysis enables technology providers, investors, business leaders, and other stakeholders to evaluate opportunities across government, telecommunications, BFSI, oil and gas, and additional end-user industries.

As Saudi Arabia advances its national digital transformation agenda, the market is expected to generate sustained demand for secure cloud environments, localized artificial intelligence capabilities, cybersecurity compliance solutions, enterprise platforms, and distributed computing infrastructure. Vendors that align their offerings with national requirements, sector-specific priorities, and evolving data sovereignty expectations will be well positioned to participate in the market's forecast expansion through 2030.

Saudi Arabia IT Market Advances as Government Digital Transformation and Sovereign Cloud Adoption Accelerate

The Saudi Arabia IT market is positioned for continued development, supported by expanding government digital transformation initiatives and growing investment in sovereign cloud infrastructure. A new industry report evaluates the market's competitive environment, primary growth drivers, emerging trends and leading technology providers, offering strategic insights into the factors shaping information technology adoption across the Kingdom.

Government digital transformation initiatives represent a major driver of Saudi Arabia IT market growth. Public sector modernization programs are increasing demand for cloud computing, enterprise software, cybersecurity, data management, automation, digital platforms and advanced IT services. These initiatives are creating opportunities for international technology companies and domestic service providers capable of supporting secure, scalable and integrated digital environments.

The report identifies sovereign cloud infrastructure adoption as a key trend gaining momentum in the market. Organizations are placing greater emphasis on cloud environments that support national requirements for data residency, regulatory compliance, security and operational control. This trend is influencing technology procurement decisions across government agencies and regulated industries while encouraging cloud providers, systems integrators and enterprise technology vendors to strengthen their local capabilities.

As Saudi organizations modernize legacy systems and expand digital operations, market participants are addressing demand for infrastructure transformation, application modernization, analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and managed services. The evolving technology landscape also highlights the importance of reliable implementation, sector specific expertise and alignment with national digital priorities.

Companies recognized as key players in the Saudi Arabia IT market include Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solution, Comprehensive Technology Co., DataFlow Services FZ LLC, Easy World Automation LLC, Ejada Systems Co. Ltd., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Entp Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp., Moammar Information Systems, NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc.

These vendors operate across multiple segments of the technology ecosystem, including cloud services, enterprise applications, networking, infrastructure, consulting, systems integration, data analytics and digital transformation. Competition is shaped by vendors' ability to provide secure technology solutions, establish strong local partnerships, meet regulatory expectations and deliver services suited to the operational requirements of public and private sector customers.

An analyst from the research team commented that sovereign cloud infrastructure adoption is the latest trend gaining momentum in the market. The analyst also noted that the growth of government digital transformation initiatives is among the principal factors driving demand. Together, these developments are expected to influence investment strategies, vendor positioning and technology adoption throughout Saudi Arabia.

The study was developed through an objective combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research incorporated input from key industry participants, while secondary research examined relevant market information and supporting industry sources. This approach was used to assess market conditions, competitive activity, growth influences and developing technology trends.

In addition to its analysis of the broader Saudi Arabia IT market, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the vendor landscape. It also includes a SWOT analysis of key vendors, examining their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The findings are designed to support technology providers, investors, decision makers and other stakeholders as they evaluate market opportunities, competitive risks and strategic priorities within Saudi Arabia's expanding digital economy.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview

Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview

Executive Summary - Chart on Country Market Characteristics

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Component

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment Executive Summary - Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

Overview on factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem



Chart on Parent Market Data Table on - Parent Market

3.2 Market characteristics

Chart on Market characteristics analysis

3.3 Value chain analysis

Chart on Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

Data Table on Offerings of companies included in the market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

Market segments

4.3 Market size 2025

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2025-2030



Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Saudi Arabia: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Saudi Arabia: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Data Table on IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.2 Component segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Component Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.3 End-user segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - End-user Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.4 Deployment segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Deployment Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on IT Market in Saudi Arabia

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2025 and 2030

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of buyers - Impact of key factors 2025 and 2030

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Bargaining power of suppliers - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.4 Threat of new entrants

Threat of new entrants - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.5 Threat of substitutes

Threat of substitutes - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.6 Threat of rivalry

Threat of rivalry - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.7 Market condition

Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2025 and 2030

8 Market Segmentation by Component

8.1 Market segments



Chart on Component - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Component - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Component



Chart on Comparison by Component Data Table on Comparison by Component

8.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.6 Market opportunity by Component



Market opportunity by Component ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

9 Market Segmentation by End-user

9.1 Market segments



Chart on End-user - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on End-user - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

9.2 Comparison by End-user



Chart on Comparison by End-user Data Table on Comparison by End-user

9.3 Government - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.8 Market opportunity by End-user



Market opportunity by End-user ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

10 Market Segmentation by Deployment

10.1 Market segments



Chart on Deployment - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

10.2 Comparison by Deployment



Chart on Comparison by Deployment Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

10.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.5 Market opportunity by Deployment



Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity

12.1 Market drivers



Government digital transformation initiatives growth

Expansion of local financial technology Increasing national cybersecurity compliance requirements

12.2 Market challenges



Shortage of specialized technical professionals

Strict data residency compliance barriers Integration complexity with legacy infrastructure

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030

12.4 Market opportunities



Sovereign cloud infrastructure adoption trend

Arabic large language model development Edge computing in industrial logistics

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation

13.3 Landscape disruption

Overview on factors of disruption

13.4 Industry risks

Impact of key risks on business

14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

Companies covered

14.2 Company ranking index

Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies

Matrix on companies position and classification

14.4 Accenture Plc



Accenture Plc - Overview

Accenture Plc - Business segments

Accenture Plc - Key news

Accenture Plc - Key offerings

Accenture Plc - Segment focus SWOT

14.5 Amazon.com Inc.



Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Amazon.com Inc. - Key news

Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus SWOT

14.6 AT&T Inc.



AT&T Inc. - Overview

AT&T Inc. - Business segments

AT&T Inc. - Key news

AT&T Inc. - Key offerings

AT&T Inc. - Segment focus SWOT

14.7 Cisco Systems Inc.



Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview

Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments

Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news

Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings

Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus SWOT

14.8 Cognizant Technology Solution



Cognizant Technology Solution - Overview

Cognizant Technology Solution - Business segments

Cognizant Technology Solution - Key news

Cognizant Technology Solution - Key offerings

Cognizant Technology Solution - Segment focus SWOT

14.9 Google LLC



Google LLC - Overview

Google LLC - Product / Service

Google LLC - Key offerings SWOT

14.10 Hewlett Packard Entp Co.



Hewlett Packard Entp Co. - Overview

Hewlett Packard Entp Co. - Business segments

Hewlett Packard Entp Co. - Key news

Hewlett Packard Entp Co. - Key offerings

Hewlett Packard Entp Co. - Segment focus SWOT

14.11 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.



Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus SWOT

14.12 IBM Corp.



IBM Corp. - Overview

IBM Corp. - Business segments

IBM Corp. - Key news

IBM Corp. - Key offerings

IBM Corp. - Segment focus SWOT

14.13 IQVIA Holdings Inc.



IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Overview

IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Business segments

IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Segment focus SWOT

14.14 Microsoft Corp.



Microsoft Corp. - Overview

Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

Microsoft Corp. - Key news

Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus SWOT

14.15 NEC Corp.



NEC Corp. - Overview

NEC Corp. - Business segments

NEC Corp. - Key news

NEC Corp. - Key offerings

NEC Corp. - Segment focus SWOT

14.16 Oracle Corp.



Oracle Corp. - Overview

Oracle Corp. - Business segments

Oracle Corp. - Key news

Oracle Corp. - Key offerings

Oracle Corp. - Segment focus SWOT

14.17 SAP SE



SAP SE - Overview

SAP SE - Business segments

SAP SE - Key news

SAP SE - Key offerings

SAP SE - Segment focus SWOT

14.18 SAS Institute Inc.



SAS Institute Inc. - Overview

SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service

SAS Institute Inc. - Key news

SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

15 Appendix

15.1 Scope of the report



Market definition

Objectives Notes and caveats

15.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist



Inclusions checklist Exclusions checklist

15.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Currency conversion rates for US$

15.4 Research methodology

Research methodology

15.5 Data procurement

Information sources

15.6 Data validation

Data validation

15.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Validation techniques employed for market sizing

15.8 Data synthesis

Data synthesis

15.9 360 degree market analysis

360 degree market analysis

15.10 List of abbreviations

List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits [194]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Accenture Plc

Amazon.com Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solution

Comprehensive Technology Co.

DataFlow Services FZ LLC

Easy World Automation LLC

Ejada Systems Co. Ltd.

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Entp Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corp.

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Moammar Information Systems

NEC Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE SAS Institute Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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