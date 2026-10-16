Global Proteomic Biomarker Analytics Market: Five-Year Forecast By Application, Technology, Product, And End User Double-Digit Growth Boosts Cancer Diagnostics And Drug Discovery
Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Proteomic Biomarker Analytics Market Forecasts by Application, Technology, Product and Place, with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Where genomics can't find all the answers proteomics is stepping up to the plate.
Who will be the Illumina of Proteomics?
Will these new biomarkers redefine disease definitions?
Will Proteomic Assays displace current Genomic Assays?
Find out all about it and more in this comprehensive report.
Proteomic Biomarker Analytics is just finding its feet, but the opportunity is huge. Players are reporting double digit growth. Venture capital is well involved. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. This technology could possibly displace most cancer diagnostic protocols AND save money at the same time. The report forecasts the market size for five years for a number of different market segments.
Key areas covered in the report include:
- Proteomic biomarker analytics market size and five-year forecasts Growth expectations across multiple market segments Competitive dynamics among emerging and established market participants Venture capital activity and the wider investment environment The potential for proteomic assays to complement or displace genomic assays Opportunities in cancer diagnostics and other disease-related applications Market barriers, technology issues and commercialization challenges Strategic outlooks for companies, investors and healthcare stakeholders
1 Market Guides
1.1 Situation Analysis
1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff
1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants
2 Introduction and Market Definition
2.1 What is Proteomic Biomarker Analytics?
2.2 Proteomics and Drug Development
2.3 Market Definition
2.3.1 Market Size
2.3.2 Currency
2.3.3 Years
2.4 Methodology
2.4.1 Sources
2.4.2 Authors
3 Proteomic Biomarker Analytics - Guide to Technologies
3.1 Methods
3.1.1 Separation techniques and electrophoresis
3.1.2 Mass spectrometry
3.1.3 Chromatography
3.1.4 Blotting
3.1.5 Protein complementation assays and interaction screens
3.1.6 Protein structure prediction
3.1.7 Protein databases
4 Industry Overview
4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
4.2 Academic Research Lab
4.3 Diagnostic Test Developer
4.4 Instrumentation Supplier
4.5 Chemical/Reagent Supplier
4.6 Pathology Supplier
4.7 Independent Clinical Laboratory
4.8 Public National/regional Laboratory
4.9 Hospital Laboratory
4.10 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)
4.11 Audit Body
4.12 Certification Body
5 Market Trends
5.1 Factors Driving Growth
5.1.1 Drug Development
5.1.2 Companion Dx
5.1.3 Fertile Research
5.1.4 Technology Convergence
5.2 Factors Limiting Growth
5.2.1 The Cost Curve
5.2.2 Capacity Constraints
5.2.3 Market Lag
6 Proteomic Analytics Recent Developments
6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
6.1.1 Importance of These Developments
6.1.2 How to Use This Section
6.2 Mass Spec Test to Detect Ovarian Cancer
6.3 Proteomic Multiple Sclerosis Test Gaining Traction
6.4 Emory U Protein Panel Could Diagnose Alzheimer's Disease
6.5 Amprion's Parkinson's Disease Dx Shows Strong Performance
6.6 Single-Cell Proteomics Bypasses Bottlenecks
6.7 SomaLogic Seeks 'Strategic Alternatives' for Dx Business
6.8 Alzheimer's Dx Study to Add Genomic, Proteomic Profiling
6.9 NanoDx Prepares for POC Platform Commercialization
6.10 DeepMind AI Predicts 3D Structure of Every Protein
6.11 Quanterix Slashing Workforce by 25 Percent
6.12 Study Shows Potential of NanoMosaic's Platform for Biomarker Development
6.13 Exact Sciences Bolsters Plasma Proteomics Tech With $15M Purchase of OmicEra
6.14 PrognomiQ Exploring Multiomic Markers for Variety of Cancer Dx Applications
6.15 Octave Bioscience Building Evidence Base for Multiple Sclerosis Test
6.16 Proteomics Goes Public
7 Profiles of Key Proteomic Biomarker Analytic Companies
7.1 Abbott Laboratories
7.2 Abcam
7.3 Agilent
7.4 Amprion
7.5 ATUM
7.6 BasePair Biotechnologies
7.7 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)
7.8 Becton, Dickinson and Company
7.9 Biomatik
7.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
7.11 Bio-Techne
7.12 Bruker
7.13 C2N Diagnostics
7.14 Cepheid (Danaher)
7.15 Diadem Diagnostics
7.16 Eve Technologies
7.17 Fujirebio
7.18 Hybrigenics Services
7.19 MRM Proteomics Inc.
7.20 NanoDx
7.21 Nautilus Biotechnology
7.22 Nicoya
7.23 Nuclera
7.24 Olink
7.25 Qiagen
7.26 Quanterix
7.27 Roche Diagnostics
7.28 Second Genome
7.29 Siemens Healthineers
7.30 Sphingotec
7.31 Thermo Fisher Scientific
7.32 Unchained Labs
8 Global Proteomic Analytics Markets
8.1 Protein Analytics - Global Market Overview by Country
8.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
8.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country
8.2 Global Market by Application - Overview
8.2.1 Table - Global Market by Application
8.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Application - Segments Growth
8.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base/Final Comparison
8.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base Year
8.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Application - Final Year
8.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Application - Share by Year
8.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview
8.3.1 Table - Global Market by Technology
8.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Segments Growth
8.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base/Final Comparison
8.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base Year
8.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Final Year
8.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Share by Year
8.4 Global Market by Product - Overview
8.4.1 Table - Global Market by Product
8.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Product - Segments Growth
8.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base/Final Comparison
8.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base Year
8.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Product - Final Year
8.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Product - Share by Year
8.5 Global Market by Place - Overview
8.5.1 Table - Global Market by Place
8.5.2 Chart - Global Market by Place - Segments Growth
8.5.3 Chart - Global Market by Place - Base/Final Comparison
8.5.4 Chart - Global Market by Place - Base Year
8.5.5 Chart - Global Market by Place - Final Year
8.5.6 Chart - Global Market by Place - Share by Year
9 Global Protein Analytics Markets - By Application
9.1 Protein Analytics Drug Discovery
9.1.1 Table Protein Analytics Drug Discovery - by Country
9.1.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Drug Discovery Growth
9.2 Protein Analytics Research Application
9.2.1 Table Protein Analytics Research Application - by Country
9.2.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Research Application Growth
9.3 Protein Analytics Clinical Dx
9.3.1 Table Protein Analytics Clinical Dx - by Country
9.3.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Clinical Dx Growth
9.4 Protein Analytics Other Applications
9.4.1 Table Protein Analytics Other Applications - by Country
9.4.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Other Applications Growth
10 Global Protein Analytics Markets - By Technology
10.1 Protein Analytics Mass Spectrometry
10.1.1 Table Protein Analytics Mass Spectrometry - by Country
10.1.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Mass Spectrometry Growth
10.2 Protein Analytics ELISA/Beads
10.2.1 Table Protein Analytics ELISA/Beads - by Country
10.2.2 Chart - Protein Analytics ELISA/Beads Growth
10.3 Protein Analytics Hybrid Multiplex
10.3.1 Table Protein Analytics Hybrid Multiplex - by Country
10.3.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Hybrid Multiplex Growth
10.4 Protein Analytics Other Technology
10.4.1 Table Protein Analytics Other Technology - by Country
10.4.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Other Technology Growth
11 Global Protein Analytics Markets - By Product
11.1 Protein Analytics Instruments
11.1.1 Table Protein Analytics Instruments - by Country
11.1.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Instruments Growth
11.2 Protein Analytics Kits & Reagents
11.2.1 Table Protein Analytics Kits & Reagents - by Country
11.2.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Kits & Reagents Growth
11.3 Protein Analytics Services
11.3.1 Table Protein Analytics Services - by Country
11.3.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Services Growth
12 Global Protein Analytics Markets - By Place
12.1 Protein Analytics Academic
12.1.1 Table Protein Analytics Academic - by Country
12.1.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Academic Growth
12.2 Protein Analytics Pharma/Biotech
12.2.1 Table Protein Analytics Pharma/Biotech - by Country
12.2.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Pharma/Biotech Growth
12.3 Protein Analytics Clinical
12.3.1 Table Protein Analytics Clinical - by Country
12.3.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Clinical Growth
12.4 Protein Analytics Other Place
12.4.1 Table Protein Analytics Other Place - by Country
12.4.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Other Place Growth
13 Appendices
13.1 Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule
13.2 The Most Used IVD Assays
13.3 The Highest Grossing Assays
13.4 The Changing IVD Menu
13.4.1 Approved IVD Test Menu History
13.5 The Changing Picture on Reimbursement
List of Tables [25]
List of Figures [39]
Companies Featured
- Abbott Laboratories Abcam Agilent Amprion ATUM BasePair Biotechnologies Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher) Becton, Dickinson and Company Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc Bio-Techne Biomatik Bruker C2N Diagnostics Cepheid (Danaher) Diadem Diagnostics Emory University Eve Technologies Exact Sciences Fujirebio Hybrigenics Services MRM Proteomics Inc. NanoDx NanoMosaic Nautilus Biotechnology Nicoya Nuclera Octave Bioscience Olink OmicEra PrognomiQ Proteomics Qiagen Quanterix Roche Diagnostics Second Genome Siemens Healthineers SomaLogic Sphingotec Thermo Fisher Scientific Unchained Labs
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