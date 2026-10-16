Global Proteomic Biomarker Analytics Market: Five-Year Forecast By Application, Technology, Product, And End User Double-Digit Growth Boosts Cancer Diagnostics And Drug Discovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 307-page intelligence report maps surging demand for targeted omics technologies, profiling strategic moves by Danaher, Roche, and Thermo Fisher Scientific across global clinical landscapes.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Proteomic Biomarker Analytics Market Forecasts by Application, Technology, Product and Place, with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Where genomics can't find all the answers proteomics is stepping up to the plate.

Who will be the Illumina of Proteomics?

Will these new biomarkers redefine disease definitions?

Will Proteomic Assays displace current Genomic Assays?

Find out all about it and more in this comprehensive report.

Proteomic Biomarker Analytics is just finding its feet, but the opportunity is huge. Players are reporting double digit growth. Venture capital is well involved. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. This technology could possibly displace most cancer diagnostic protocols AND save money at the same time. The report forecasts the market size for five years for a number of different market segments.

Key areas covered in the report include:



Proteomic biomarker analytics market size and five-year forecasts

Growth expectations across multiple market segments

Competitive dynamics among emerging and established market participants

Venture capital activity and the wider investment environment

The potential for proteomic assays to complement or displace genomic assays

Opportunities in cancer diagnostics and other disease-related applications

Market barriers, technology issues and commercialization challenges Strategic outlooks for companies, investors and healthcare stakeholders

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Proteomic Biomarker Analytics?

2.2 Proteomics and Drug Development

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Market Size

2.3.2 Currency

2.3.3 Years

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Authors

3 Proteomic Biomarker Analytics - Guide to Technologies

3.1 Methods

3.1.1 Separation techniques and electrophoresis

3.1.2 Mass spectrometry

3.1.3 Chromatography

3.1.4 Blotting

3.1.5 Protein complementation assays and interaction screens

3.1.6 Protein structure prediction

3.1.7 Protein databases

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.2 Academic Research Lab

4.3 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.4 Instrumentation Supplier

4.5 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.6 Pathology Supplier

4.7 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.8 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.9 Hospital Laboratory

4.10 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.11 Audit Body

4.12 Certification Body

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Drug Development

5.1.2 Companion Dx

5.1.3 Fertile Research

5.1.4 Technology Convergence

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 The Cost Curve

5.2.2 Capacity Constraints

5.2.3 Market Lag

6 Proteomic Analytics Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Mass Spec Test to Detect Ovarian Cancer

6.3 Proteomic Multiple Sclerosis Test Gaining Traction

6.4 Emory U Protein Panel Could Diagnose Alzheimer's Disease

6.5 Amprion's Parkinson's Disease Dx Shows Strong Performance

6.6 Single-Cell Proteomics Bypasses Bottlenecks

6.7 SomaLogic Seeks 'Strategic Alternatives' for Dx Business

6.8 Alzheimer's Dx Study to Add Genomic, Proteomic Profiling

6.9 NanoDx Prepares for POC Platform Commercialization

6.10 DeepMind AI Predicts 3D Structure of Every Protein

6.11 Quanterix Slashing Workforce by 25 Percent

6.12 Study Shows Potential of NanoMosaic's Platform for Biomarker Development

6.13 Exact Sciences Bolsters Plasma Proteomics Tech With $15M Purchase of OmicEra

6.14 PrognomiQ Exploring Multiomic Markers for Variety of Cancer Dx Applications

6.15 Octave Bioscience Building Evidence Base for Multiple Sclerosis Test

6.16 Proteomics Goes Public

7 Profiles of Key Proteomic Biomarker Analytic Companies

7.1 Abbott Laboratories

7.2 Abcam

7.3 Agilent

7.4 Amprion

7.5 ATUM

7.6 BasePair Biotechnologies

7.7 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

7.8 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.9 Biomatik

7.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

7.11 Bio-Techne

7.12 Bruker

7.13 C2N Diagnostics

7.14 Cepheid (Danaher)

7.15 Diadem Diagnostics

7.16 Eve Technologies

7.17 Fujirebio

7.18 Hybrigenics Services

7.19 MRM Proteomics Inc.

7.20 NanoDx

7.21 Nautilus Biotechnology

7.22 Nicoya

7.23 Nuclera

7.24 Olink

7.25 Qiagen

7.26 Quanterix

7.27 Roche Diagnostics

7.28 Second Genome

7.29 Siemens Healthineers

7.30 Sphingotec

7.31 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.32 Unchained Labs

8 Global Proteomic Analytics Markets

8.1 Protein Analytics - Global Market Overview by Country

8.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

8.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

8.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

8.2.1 Table - Global Market by Application

8.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Application - Segments Growth

8.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base/Final Comparison

8.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base Year

8.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Application - Final Year

8.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Application - Share by Year

8.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview

8.3.1 Table - Global Market by Technology

8.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Segments Growth

8.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base/Final Comparison

8.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base Year

8.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Final Year

8.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Share by Year

8.4 Global Market by Product - Overview

8.4.1 Table - Global Market by Product

8.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Product - Segments Growth

8.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base/Final Comparison

8.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base Year

8.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Product - Final Year

8.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Product - Share by Year

8.5 Global Market by Place - Overview

8.5.1 Table - Global Market by Place

8.5.2 Chart - Global Market by Place - Segments Growth

8.5.3 Chart - Global Market by Place - Base/Final Comparison

8.5.4 Chart - Global Market by Place - Base Year

8.5.5 Chart - Global Market by Place - Final Year

8.5.6 Chart - Global Market by Place - Share by Year

9 Global Protein Analytics Markets - By Application

9.1 Protein Analytics Drug Discovery

9.1.1 Table Protein Analytics Drug Discovery - by Country

9.1.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Drug Discovery Growth

9.2 Protein Analytics Research Application

9.2.1 Table Protein Analytics Research Application - by Country

9.2.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Research Application Growth

9.3 Protein Analytics Clinical Dx

9.3.1 Table Protein Analytics Clinical Dx - by Country

9.3.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Clinical Dx Growth

9.4 Protein Analytics Other Applications

9.4.1 Table Protein Analytics Other Applications - by Country

9.4.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Other Applications Growth

10 Global Protein Analytics Markets - By Technology

10.1 Protein Analytics Mass Spectrometry

10.1.1 Table Protein Analytics Mass Spectrometry - by Country

10.1.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Mass Spectrometry Growth

10.2 Protein Analytics ELISA/Beads

10.2.1 Table Protein Analytics ELISA/Beads - by Country

10.2.2 Chart - Protein Analytics ELISA/Beads Growth

10.3 Protein Analytics Hybrid Multiplex

10.3.1 Table Protein Analytics Hybrid Multiplex - by Country

10.3.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Hybrid Multiplex Growth

10.4 Protein Analytics Other Technology

10.4.1 Table Protein Analytics Other Technology - by Country

10.4.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Other Technology Growth

11 Global Protein Analytics Markets - By Product

11.1 Protein Analytics Instruments

11.1.1 Table Protein Analytics Instruments - by Country

11.1.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Instruments Growth

11.2 Protein Analytics Kits & Reagents

11.2.1 Table Protein Analytics Kits & Reagents - by Country

11.2.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Kits & Reagents Growth

11.3 Protein Analytics Services

11.3.1 Table Protein Analytics Services - by Country

11.3.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Services Growth

12 Global Protein Analytics Markets - By Place

12.1 Protein Analytics Academic

12.1.1 Table Protein Analytics Academic - by Country

12.1.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Academic Growth

12.2 Protein Analytics Pharma/Biotech

12.2.1 Table Protein Analytics Pharma/Biotech - by Country

12.2.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Pharma/Biotech Growth

12.3 Protein Analytics Clinical

12.3.1 Table Protein Analytics Clinical - by Country

12.3.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Clinical Growth

12.4 Protein Analytics Other Place

12.4.1 Table Protein Analytics Other Place - by Country

12.4.2 Chart - Protein Analytics Other Place Growth

13 Appendices

13.1 Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule

13.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

13.3 The Highest Grossing Assays

13.4 The Changing IVD Menu

13.4.1 Approved IVD Test Menu History

13.5 The Changing Picture on Reimbursement

List of Tables [25]

List of Figures [39]

Companies Featured



Abbott Laboratories

Abcam

Agilent

Amprion

ATUM

BasePair Biotechnologies

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Techne

Biomatik

Bruker

C2N Diagnostics

Cepheid (Danaher)

Diadem Diagnostics

Emory University

Eve Technologies

Exact Sciences

Fujirebio

Hybrigenics Services

MRM Proteomics Inc.

NanoDx

NanoMosaic

Nautilus Biotechnology

Nicoya

Nuclera

Octave Bioscience

Olink

OmicEra

PrognomiQ

Proteomics

Qiagen

Quanterix

Roche Diagnostics

Second Genome

Siemens Healthineers

SomaLogic

Sphingotec

Thermo Fisher Scientific Unchained Labs

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