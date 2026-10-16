AI Robotics In Warehousing Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2035 USD 102.67 Billion By 2035 As E-Commerce, Labor Gaps, And Raas Drive 23.37% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI Robotics in Warehousing Market by Function / Application; Robot Type; AI Capability; Deployment Mode; End User / Industry; Autonomy Level; Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI robotics in warehousing market is expanding rapidly as automation becomes integral to logistics and supply chain operations. According to the report, the market reached USD 12.57 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 102.67 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 23.37% during the forecast period.

E-commerce growth, rising fulfillment volumes, labor shortages, and demand for faster delivery are accelerating the adoption of AI-driven warehouse robotics. These systems automate repetitive and complex operations while improving speed, accuracy, scalability, and operational continuity. Increasing labor costs, wage inflation, employee turnover, training requirements, and absenteeism are also encouraging warehouse operators to prioritize robotics as a strategic investment.

Competitive Landscape and Market Developments

The vendor landscape has shifted from a fragmented, startup-driven environment toward a more consolidated and competitive ecosystem. Established automation providers and specialized AI companies are developing scalable platforms that combine robotics, warehouse software, intelligent orchestration, and data analytics.

Geek+ holds nearly 50% of the goods-to-person (G2P) Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) segment. AutoStore and Symbotic maintain prominent positions in high-density storage and grocery automation. AutoStore specializes in modular storage systems, while Symbotic provides integrated end-to-end automation for major retailers.

Locus Robotics leads the collaborative robots (cobots) segment through its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model and multi-robot orchestration capabilities. These competitive developments demonstrate growing demand for flexible automation solutions that can be implemented quickly and scaled across multiple warehouse locations.

Growth Drivers and Emerging Opportunities

Global retailers, e-commerce companies, and logistics providers are increasing investments in AI robotics to improve order fulfillment, control operating costs, and meet consumer expectations for rapid delivery. This capital investment is supporting the development of robots capable of managing more complex picking, packing, sorting, transportation, inventory, and inspection processes.

Advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, computer vision, sensor fusion, and autonomous navigation are further expanding warehouse robotics capabilities. The adoption of Robotics-as-a-Service is also lowering initial capital requirements and allowing organizations to treat robotics deployment as an operational expenditure. This model supports faster implementation, flexible capacity, and broader access to advanced automation.

Market Challenges

Battery degradation and charging infrastructure remain major barriers to warehouse robotics optimization. Facilities operating large AMR fleets require robust charging capacity and intelligent energy management. For example, managing 200 AMRs without coordinated charging can create operational bottlenecks and reduce warehouse productivity. Continued advances in battery performance, fleet scheduling, and infrastructure design will be essential as deployments expand.

AI Robotics in Warehousing Market Segmentation

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) represented 41% of the market in 2024, supported by their established reliability in industrial and logistics environments. Picking and packing accounted for approximately 39% of the market in 2025 because of the labor intensity and cost of these functions. Machine learning and predictive analytics led AI capabilities with a 42.22% share.

E-commerce and omni-channel retail held a 44% end-user share, driven by rapid fulfillment requirements and the expansion of micro-fulfillment centers. Key market segments covered in the report include:



AI capability: Machine Learning & Predictive Analytics, Computer Vision & Imaging, Sensor Fusion & IoT Integration, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Autonomous Navigation & Path Planning

Robot type: Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Towing AGVs, Unit Load AGVs, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Picking AMRs, Pallet Handling AMRs, Robotic Arms & Pick-and-Place Robots, Collaborative Robots (Cobots), and Sorting & Packaging Robots

Function and application: Picking & Packing, Sorting & Distribution, Inventory Management & Tracking, Material Transport & Handling, Loading & Unloading, and Quality Inspection

End user: E-Commerce & Retail, Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PLs), Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Consumer Goods, and Industrial & Manufacturing

Deployment mode: On-Premises and Cloud-Integrated Edge Systems

Autonomy level: Semi-Autonomous Robots and Fully Autonomous Robots Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America

Regional Market Outlook

North America accounts for 41% of the global AI robotics in warehousing market. High labor costs, wage inflation, and labor turnover rates exceeding 40% are encouraging companies across the region to implement automation. Strong adoption of RaaS models, advanced software integration, and flexible deployment strategies further supports regional growth by enabling scalable robotics implementation without substantial upfront capital expenditure.

Leading Market Participants

Prominent companies include Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Amazon Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Cognex Corporation, Dematic (KION Group), Elettric 80 S.p.A., ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Geek+, GreyOrange, KUKA AG, Locus Robotics, Magazino GmbH, Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), Honeywell Intelligrated, Omron Corporation, Swisslog (KUKA Group), and Teradyne Inc. (Adept Technology).

Key Attributes

