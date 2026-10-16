Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Evs, Renewable Energy, And Smart Grids Drive Demand For Low-Loss Materials
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$20.89 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$30.62 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Dynamics
2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities
2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges
2.3. Market Trends
2.4. Supply Chain Analysis
2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework
2.6. Industry Experts Views
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Secondary Research
3.2. Primary Data Collection
3.3. Market Formation & Validation
3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery
4. Market Structure
4.1. Market Considerate
4.2. Assumptions
4.3. Limitations
4.4. Abbreviations
4.5. Sources
4.6. Definitions
5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot
6. Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size by Value
6.2. Market Share by Region
6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Geography
6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type
6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Application
6.6. Market Size and Forecast, by End-User Industry
7. North America Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size by Value
7.2. Market Share by Country
7.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type
7.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application
7.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End-User Industry
7.6. Country Market Outlooks
7.6.1. United States
7.6.2. Canada
7.6.3. Mexico
7.7. Country Outlook Coverage
7.7.1. Market Size by Value
7.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Material Type
7.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by Application
7.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry
8. Europe Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size by Value
8.2. Market Share by Country
8.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type
8.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application
8.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End-User Industry
8.6. Country Market Outlooks
8.6.1. Germany
8.6.2. United Kingdom (UK)
8.6.3. France
8.6.4. Italy
8.6.5. Spain
8.6.6. Russia
8.7. Country Outlook Coverage
8.7.1. Market Size by Value
8.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Material Type
8.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by Application
8.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry
9. Asia-Pacific Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size by Value
9.2. Market Share by Country
9.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type
9.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application
9.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End-User Industry
9.6. Country Market Outlooks
9.6.1. China
9.6.2. Japan
9.6.3. India
9.6.4. Australia
9.6.5. South Korea
9.7. Country Outlook Coverage
9.7.1. Market Size by Value
9.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Material Type
9.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by Application
9.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry
10. South America Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size by Value
10.2. Market Share by Country
10.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type
10.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application
10.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End-User Industry
10.6. Country Market Outlooks
10.6.1. Brazil
10.6.2. Argentina
10.6.3. Colombia
10.7. Country Outlook Coverage
10.7.1. Market Size by Value
10.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Material Type
10.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by Application
10.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry
11. Middle East & Africa Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size by Value
11.2. Market Share by Country
11.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type
11.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application
11.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End-User Industry
11.6. Country Market Outlooks
11.6.1. United Arab Emirates (UAE)
11.6.2. Saudi Arabia
11.6.3. South Africa
11.7. Country Outlook Coverage
11.7.1. Market Size by Value
11.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Material Type
11.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by Application
11.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Dashboard
12.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players
12.3. Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2025
12.4. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix
12.5. Porter's Five Forces
12.6. Company Profiles
12.6.1. Company Profile Coverage
12.6.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.1.2. Company Overview
12.6.1.3. Financial Highlights
12.6.1.4. Geographic Insights
12.6.1.5. Business Segment & Performance
12.6.1.6. Product Portfolio
12.6.1.7. Key Executives
12.6.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments
12.6.2. Proterial, Ltd.
12.6.3. Arnold Magnetic Technologies
12.6.4. VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG
12.6.5. TDK Corporation
12.6.6. Daido Steel Co. Ltd
12.6.7. GKN Powder Metallurgy
12.6.8. ATI Inc.
12.6.9. Nippon Steel Corporation
12.6.10. Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co.,Ltd
12.6.11. Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd.
12.6.12. Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd.
12.6.13. China Amorphous Technology Co., Ltd.
12.6.14. JFE Holdings, Inc.
12.6.15. Mate Co. Ltd.
12.6.16. POCO Holding Co., Ltd.
12.6.17. Spang & Company
12.6.18. YAGEO Corporation
12.6.19. NBTM New Materials Group Co Ltd
12.6.20. Foshan Huaxin Microcrystalline Metal Co.Ltd
12.6.21. Stangenes Industries, Inc.
13. Strategic Recommendations
14. Annexure
14.1. FAQs
14.2. Notes
15. Disclaimer
List of Figures [36]
List of Tables [86]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Proterial, Ltd. Arnold Magnetic Technologies VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG TDK Corporation Daido Steel Co. Ltd GKN Powder Metallurgy ATI Inc. Nippon Steel Corporation Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co.,Ltd Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd. Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd. China Amorphous Technology Co., Ltd. JFE Holdings, Inc. Mate Co. Ltd. POCO Holding Co., Ltd. Spang & Company YAGEO Corporation NBTM New Materials Group Co Ltd Foshan Huaxin Microcrystalline Metal Co.Ltd Stangenes Industries, Inc.
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