Luna PR Appoints Hamed Faqirzai Chief Business Officer As Firm Expands Across Emerging Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Faqirzai helped generate eight-figure revenue over two years and will lead commercial growth across digital assets, AI, robotics and modern finance

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna PR, a global integrated communications consultancy specializing in emerging technology and modern finance, has appointed Hamed Faqirzai as Chief Business Officer.

Faqirzai, previously Vice President of Global Development, will oversee commercial strategy, international business development and strategic partnerships. His appointment supports the firm's expansion across artificial intelligence, robotics, fintech and energy infrastructure, building on its established digital asset and blockchain practice.

Over the past two years, Faqirzai has led eight-figure revenue for Luna PR, playing a central role in securing new business, expanding client relationships and developing international opportunities. In his new role, he will work alongside Founder and CEO Nikita Sachdev to guide the firm's commercial direction and align its services with the needs of a broader client base.

“Luna PR has grown alongside industries that have moved from the margins into boardroom conversations,” said Sachdev.“Our clients need a partner who can understand complex technology and explain its significance to investors, enterprise customers and policymakers. Hamed has helped turn that expertise into lasting commercial relationships. His appointment gives him a broader mandate to build on that foundation.”

Canadian-national, Faqirzai brings experience across communications, publishing and business advisory. He helped lead and expand the Cointelegraph Middle East franchise following its acquisition by Luna PR in 2022, supporting its regional development and industry relationships.

Alongside his agency responsibilities, he advises emerging technology projects on business strategy, market positioning and commercial development. His appointments include CineNow, where he serves as Director of Tokenization and Capital Markets, supporting the development of an entertainment IP fund nearing $150 million close. He also speaks at conferences internationally on digital assets, tokenization and financial markets.

The appointment reflects Luna PR's evolution into a broader communications consultancy serving businesses at the intersection of technology and capital. The firm combines strategic communications, executive positioning, media relations, digital engagement and events to help clients establish credibility and reach audiences across international markets.

Faqirzai's priorities will include developing partnerships, building out the company's stealth initiatives, expanding relationships with enterprise and institutional businesses, and connecting new commercial opportunities with the agency's sector expertise.

“The strongest communications strategies start with understanding how a business creates value and who needs to understand it,” said Faqirzai.“Luna PR has built deep relationships and specialist knowledge in markets where that understanding matters. My focus is on extending those strengths into new sectors and building long-term partnerships with the companies shaping them.”

About Luna PR

Luna PR is a global strategic communications firm specializing in emerging technologies, financial services, and capital markets. Headquartered in Dubai, with offices in London and New York, the firm advises startups, publicly listed companies, financial institutions, and multinational organizations on corporate communications, reputation management, media relations, and executive positioning.

With expertise spanning digital assets, blockchain, artificial intelligence, fintech, robotics, and digital infrastructure, Luna PR helps organizations navigate complex markets, shape industry narratives, and engage stakeholders globally.

Combining international media relationships with strategic advisory capabilities, the firm delivers integrated communications solutions that strengthen institutional credibility, influence market perception, and support long-term business objectives.

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