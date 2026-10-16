Gabler Group AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover

Gabler Group AG strengthens its capabilities in maritime system solutions with the acquisition of DECK Marine Systems

16.10.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

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Gabler Group AG strengthens its capabilities in maritime system solutions with the acquisition of DECK Marine Systems



Majority stake in an Estonian specialist in maritime system solutions acquired

Technologies for launching, recovering, and positioning subsea equipment strengthen the portfolio in the Submarine Systems and Subsea Communications & Data business areas

Acquisition provides access to the strategically important Baltic market amid rising defense spending Co-founder and former COO Jevgeni Gorbatšov becomes CEO of DECK Marine Systems and retains a 25% stake

Lübeck (Germany), 16 October 2026 – Gabler Group AG (ISIN: DE000A421RZ9 / Ticker: XK4, the“Company” or“Gabler”), an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea technologies in the business areas of Submarine Systems, Subsea Communications & Data and Subsea Power, has today acquired a 75% stake in DECK Marine Systems OÜ, based in Tallinn, Estonia. DECK develops and manufactures specialized systems for deploying and recovering sensors and unmanned underwater vehicles from ships. With this acquisition, Gabler strengthens its technological capabilities at the interface between surface and subsea systems and continues its strategic development into a provider of integrated maritime system solutions.

Targeted expansion of the technology portfolio DECK expands Gabler Group's technology portfolio with systems for handling and deploying subsea equipment, strengthening the Submarine Systems and Subsea Communications & Data business areas in particular. Combined with Gabler's expertise in subsea communications, data processing, and power supply, this opens up new opportunities to develop integrated solutions, for example, for monitoring critical underwater infrastructure or deploying autonomous maritime systems. DECK is also expected to benefit from Gabler Group's international customer relationships and sales structures. The acquisition establishes a presence for Gabler Group in the Baltic region, particularly in Estonia, which is strategically important to the EU and NATO. Rising defense spending in the region and investment by international partners are enhancing the importance of the Baltic region as a market for maritime technologies and system solutions. Through DECK, Gabler Group gains local access to this market and strengthens its ability to participate in the associated procurement and investment programs with its maritime technologies and system solutions.

David Schirm, CEO of Gabler Group AG, says:“With DECK Marine Systems, we are consistently pursuing our approach of advancing Gabler Group's technological capabilities through targeted acquisitions. DECK adds valuable expertise and additional engineering capacity to our portfolio. Together, we aim to leverage these capabilities to offer our customers more comprehensive solutions and further drive Gabler Group's international growth.”

DECK Marine Systems: Specialist in maritime handling systems Founded in 2020, DECK Marine Systems develops and manufactures customized systems for deploying technical equipment from ships and other maritime platforms. Its portfolio includes, in particular, launch and recovery systems (LARS) for unmanned underwater vehicles, as well as specialized devices that allow sonar equipment, sensors, and measuring instruments to be lowered into the water and positioned through the hull or over the side of a vessel. The portfolio also includes electric and hydraulic winches for handling subsea instruments, cables, and supply lines. A key focus of technology development is on AI-assisted launch and recovery systems intended to automatically detect and track unmanned vehicles and assist in their recovery. DECK serves customers in the shipbuilding and maritime industries in Europe, North America, and Asia. Applications include marine research, the offshore industry, and defense.

Ole Johannsen, CSO of Gabler Group AG, explains:“The increasing use of unmanned systems and the growing importance of underwater surveillance are placing new demands on maritime platforms. Sensors, measuring instruments, and autonomous vehicles must be capable of precise deployment and safe recovery, even in challenging conditions. With DECK's technologies, we will be able to offer not only individual components but also the necessary infrastructure and system integration from a single source. Of particular interest are the opportunities to combine mechanical systems with intelligent control and automation.”

Transaction details The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction closed today, 16 October 2026. DECK will be included in Gabler Group's consolidated financial statements from this date. Due to initial consolidation in the fourth quarter of 2026, only a minor impact on Gabler Group's revenue and earnings is expected for the current fiscal year. Jevgeni Gorbatšov, co-founder and former Chief Operating Officer of DECK Marine Systems, assumed the role of CEO upon closing. Through his investment company JGCON, he retains a 25% stake in DECK and will drive the company's further development together with Gabler Group. Former CEO and co-founder Dmitri Jekimov will support business development in an advisory capacity.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Patrick Jacobs VP Investor Relations E-Mail: ...

ABOUT GABLER GROUP Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler is the leading European and one of the world's largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers, including 25 Navies, and employs approximately 290 people. 16.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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