APEDA Facilitates Maiden Palmyra Jaggery Powder Export From India To Bulgaria

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the maiden export of 1.755 metric tonnes of organic Palmyra Jaggery Powder from Tamil Nadu's Gobichettipalayam to Varna, Bulgaria, an official statement said on Friday.

The statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said the flag-off of consignment was done on October 15, 2026, and that the reported price realisation is around "15-22 per cent for farmers and 17 per cent higher for the manufacturer" as compared to the domestic market.

The consignment of National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP)‐ and EU‐certified powder marks an important step towards introducing India's traditional Palmyra-based products to international markets and diversifying the country's organic export basket, the ministry noted.

The initiative aims to strengthen market linkages for Tamil Nadu's traditional Palmyra-based products and create new opportunities for producers engaged in organic cultivation. The initiative covers 137 acres under organic cultivation and is expected to benefit farmers through improved market access and export-oriented value chains.

The consignment, manufactured and exported by M/s Wellbeing Foods, Erode, in collaboration with M/s Chetty Exports Private Limited, Chennai, will be shipped by sea through Chennai Port. The overseas importer and distributor is M/s Sow Life Ltd, Bulgaria, based in Bulgaria.

Palmyra Jaggery Powder, derived from Palmyra blossom nectar, is a traditional Indian sweetener with potential for value addition and wider international market acceptance. It is an alternative to refined sugar, and offers nutritional benefits, including vitamins and minerals.

Palmyra-based products are associated with traditional production practices and the use of the Palmyra palm, which has long been part of the agricultural and cultural landscape of Tamil Nadu.

Export-ready products from palmyra offer scope to expand market opportunities while supporting producers and the wider value chain.

APEDA continues to facilitate the export of certified organic and value-added agricultural products by supporting market development, quality compliance and linkages between Indian producers and overseas buyers, the statement noted.

-IANS

aar/pk