Jodhpur Borewell Accident: 9-Year-Old Trapped For Over 22 Hours As Rock Hampers Rescue

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 16 (IANS) The rescue operation to recover nine-year-old Bhomaram, who fell into a borewell in Nausar village in the Lohawat area of Phalodi district, continued after more than 22 hours on Friday, with teams yet to achieve a breakthrough.

The presence of a large rock approximately 15–20 feet above the child has created technical challenges for the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel.

The administration is exploring alternative methods, including locally devised techniques, to overcome the obstruction and reach the child.

According to reports, the borewell is more than 1,050 feet deep, while Bhomaram is trapped at a depth exceeding 600 feet.

The rock formation is also obstructing efforts to assess his condition using a camera. Moisture and water inside the borewell have added to the difficulties faced by the rescue teams.

The operation resumed on Friday morning following a brief pause.

Madaram, an expert known for rescuing children trapped in borewells using improvised techniques, has also been brought to the site to assist with the operation.

Rescue personnel are working to remove the obstructing rock, while officials are considering additional equipment to speed up the process.

Phalodi MLA Pabbaram Bishnoi visited the site and sought details of the incident from officials.

The District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) are also present, monitoring the rescue operation. NDRF and SDRF teams remain deployed at the site, with the administration coordinating efforts to bring the child out safely.

According to police, the incident occurred at a borewell on the farm of Pancharam Bhil. The borewell machinery malfunctioned, and the pump was being removed for repairs. During the process, Bhomaram, Pancharam's nine-year-old son, fell into the open borewell while playing nearby.

The incident triggered panic among family members and local residents. Bhomaram is reportedly the only son of his parents. Rescue teams and local authorities are continuing their efforts to reach him and bring him out safely.