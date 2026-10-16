Bengal: Belur Math Begins Durga Puja With Centuries-Old Rituals, Swamiji's Legacy

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 16 (IANS) The rituals for Durga Puja 2026 began at Belur Math on Friday morning on the occasion of Maha Shashthi, following the traditions established by Swami Vivekananda at the international headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission in Howrah district, adjoining Kolkata.

The commencement of the rituals combined traditional devotion, scriptural observances, and historical customs introduced by Swamiji at Belur Math. In his writings, Swami Vivekananda described the institution as a place whose unblemished rays could enlighten the world and transform human lives.

The rituals began early in the morning with the participation of monks of Belur Math. The first observance, 'Kalparambha', marks the formal beginning of Durga Puja. It involves the installation of a sacred pot, known as a 'Kalash', symbolising the presence of Goddess Durga. The ritual is associated with invoking the deity's divine presence ahead of the main Puja ceremonies.

Other rituals, including 'Bodhon', or the ceremonial awakening and invocation of Goddess Durga, are scheduled for the evening, in keeping with the traditions meticulously followed at Belur Math.

Floral offerings were also made to the idols of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, his wife and spiritual consort Sarada Devi, and Swami Vivekananda. Thousands of devotees and followers gathered at Belur Math, situated on the banks of the Ganga, to witness the commencement of the festivities.

“Durga Puja at Belur Math, which Swamiji initiated keeping in mind the ideology of Sri Thakur Ramakrishna, is still maintained with the same sanctity. A call was given to establish Goddess Durga in our hearts. We pray to Devi Durga for the welfare of the world and the destruction of demonic tendencies in everyone's hearts,” an official of Belur Math said.

Swami Vivekananda initiated Durga Puja at Belur Math in 1901, making the 2026 celebrations the 125th anniversary of the tradition's beginning in 1901.

The Puja is distinctive for its tradition of abstaining from animal sacrifice. As Sarada Devi was opposed to the practice of animal sacrifice, Swamiji introduced the ritual of offering fruits and vegetables as symbolic sacrifices during the festival.

“In this Puja initiated by Swamiji, people from all walks of life, regardless of caste, religion or creed, were seated together and served 'khichuri' as 'prasad', which was a meaningful symbol of social renaissance,” the Belur Math official said.

For devotees unable to attend the ceremonies in person, arrangements have been made for live broadcasts on Doordarshan and the official Belur Math channel. On Maha Shashthi, the institution has once again become a meeting point of devotion, history and celebration.